Bundesliga: Moukoko and Bynoe-Gittens rescue Borussia Dortmund in Freiburg

SC Freiburg 1-0 Borussia Dortmund

(Gregoritsch 35' - Bynoe-Gittens 77', Moukoko 83', Wolf 88')

Europa-Park-Stadion, Freiburg

For 77 minutes in Freiburg’s brand new Europa-Park-Stadion, Borussia Dortmund were second best and heading for what would have been a deserved defeat.

But late goals from substitutes Jamie Bynoe-Gittens, Youssoufa Moukoko and Marius Wolf saw Eden Terzic’s come from behind to secure a dramatic late victory.

They needed a significant helping hand from Freiburg goalkeeper Mark Flekken, who completely fumbled Bynoe-Gittens’ speculative long-range effort for the equalizer – the English teenager’s first Bundesliga goal.

But Bynoe-Gittens played a crucial role in the next goal, too, with a winding run on the edge of the box. He found Marco Reus and the captain found Moukoko who fired Dortmund ahead.

And as if two super-subs weren’t enough, Marius Wolf capped a second-half appearance with a low drive into the bottom corner to make it 3-1.

Before that, however, Dortmund had been second best and found themselves trailing to Michael Gregoritsch’s first-half header.

While much of the focus in the build-up had been on Borussia Dortmund center-back Nico Schlotterbeck, returning to Freiburg to face his former club, it was his Freiburg replacement, Matthias Ginter, who played a key role in setting up the hosts’ opener.

The German international, who left Borussia Mönchengladbach this summer, beat three Dortmund defenders to Günter’s cross, heading back across goal where Gregoritsch nodded in unmarked.

For Gregoritsch, it was payback of a sorts for the tough start he experienced at the hands of Schlotterbeck, who twice outmuscled him to win the ball earlier in the half, prompting a furious outcry from the frustrated Austrian. But Schlotterbeck was nowhere to be seen when he headed Freiburg ahead.

The pendulum now swung decidedly in Freiburg’s favor as the hosts pushed for a second before the break. Doan whizzed a ball out to the left where Grifo and Günter got in behind Meunier, Grifo’s shot ultimately being blocked. The next Freiburg attack came down the right, in behind Guerreiro, but Sallai couldn’t connect in the middle.

Before that, Dortmund had edged the cagey opening stages and had the better early chances.

Anthony Modeste, a last-minute arrival from Cologne to replace Sebastien Haller, showed he’s more than just a big man up front with a deft touch in a neat one-two with Marco Reus before seeing his shot saved by Mark Flekken.

Then, when Guerreiro and Bellingham combined well on the right hand side of the Freiburg box, the Portuguese’s cross was just too high for Modeste.

It took two teenage super-subs in the second half to turn the game around.