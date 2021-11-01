Freiburg im Breisgau, often referred to as simply Freiburg, is a city in the southern German state of Baden-Württemberg. It is situated on the Dreisam river.

Freiburg im Breisgau is a well-known old university town and a gateway to the nearby Black Forest. The city's medieval minster with its characteristic openwork spire is one of the most famous cathedrals in Germany. The city is also know for its advanced ecological practices.