Freiburg im Breisgau, often referred to as simply Freiburg, is a city in the southern German state of Baden-Württemberg. It is situated on the Dreisam river.
Freiburg im Breisgau is a well-known old university town and a gateway to the nearby Black Forest. The city's medieval minster with its characteristic openwork spire is one of the most famous cathedrals in Germany. The city is also know for its advanced ecological practices. This is an automatic compilation of DW content on Freiburg im Breisgau.
Freiburg coach Christian Streich says the Saudi Arabian takeover of Newcastle United is "unbelievable". The outspoken coach has been joined by Jürgen Klopp in criticizing a deal that's unthinkable in German football.
Freiburg had failed to win a point all season but once again they have put a serious dent in Wolfsburg's title hopes after a draw on Saturday. Elsewhere in women's football, there are disturbing allegations in the NWSL.
Hertha Berlin slipped to a fifth defeat of the season at home to Freiburg. Despite massive funding from investor Lars Windhorst, sporting director Fredi Bobic has a huge job on his hands. He insists it will take time.
Hertha Berlin coach Pal Dardai made nine changes for the visit of Freiburg, but it was a gamble that paid off as Hertha picked up a huge win. Hertha aren’t clear of danger yet, but this was a big step towards survival.
Borussia Dortmund's struggles continue but Christian Streich's Freiburg deserve credit for an historic win. In a weekend of shocks, Cologne's derby victory also caught the eye and Bayern Munich had airport frustration.
After successive defeats in the Bundesliga and Super Cup, Dortmund swept to a 4-0 win over Freiburg. Gio Reyna and Jude Bellingham impressed again but Erling Haaland’s clinical goalscoring remains key to their hopes.
Freiburg authorities dropped an investigation into a banner displayed by football ultras calling a local far-right politician a "Nazi." A police probe into the incident was criticized by the city's football fan scene.