Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Freiburg im Breisgau

Freiburg im Breisgau, often referred to as simply Freiburg, is a city in the southern German state of Baden-Württemberg. It is situated on the Dreisam river.

Freiburg im Breisgau is a well-known old university town and a gateway to the nearby Black Forest. The city's medieval minster with its characteristic openwork spire is one of the most famous cathedrals in Germany. The city is also know for its advanced ecological practices. This is an automatic compilation of DW content on Freiburg im Breisgau.

Soccer Football - Bundesliga - Bayern Munich v SC Freiburg - Allianz Arena, Munich, Germany - November 6, 2021 Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski celebrates scoring their second goal with Alphonso Davies and Serge Gnabry REUTERS/Lukas Barth DFL REGULATIONS PROHIBIT ANY USE OF PHOTOGRAPHS AS IMAGE SEQUENCES AND/OR QUASI-VIDEO.

Bundesliga: Bayern Munich end run, but Freiburg in for long haul 01.11.2021

The Bundesliga's last unbeaten run of the season fell at the Allianz Arena on Saturday, but it was thanks to a 2-1 Bayern Munich win. Freiburg’s strong start faltered, but they are well placed to recover equilibrium.
Soccer Football - Bundesliga - Bayer Leverkusen v SC Freiburg - BayArena, Leverkusen, Germany - February 28, 2021 SC Freiburg coach Christian Streich Pool via REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen DFL regulations prohibit any use of photographs as image sequences and/or quasi-video.

Christian Streich and Jürgen Klopp criticize Saudi takeover of Newcastle United 15.10.2021

Freiburg coach Christian Streich says the Saudi Arabian takeover of Newcastle United is "unbelievable". The outspoken coach has been joined by Jürgen Klopp in criticizing a deal that's unthinkable in German football.
Flyeralarm Frauen-Bundesliga 4.Spieltag - 21/22 - SC Freiburg vs. VfL Wolfsburg - 02-10-2021 Torjubel SC Freiburg beim 1:1 durch Mia Buechele SC Freiburg 31, Flyeralarm Frauen-Bundesliga, SC Freiburg vs. VfL Wolfsburg, am Samstag, den 02. Oktober 2021 / Moeslestadion in Freiburg Deutschland. *** Flyeralarm Frauen Bundesliga 4 Spieltag 21 22 SC Freiburg vs VfL Wolfsburg 02 10 2021 Goal celebration SC Freiburg at 1 1 by Mia Buechele SC Freiburg 31 , Flyeralarm Frauen Bundesliga, SC Freiburg vs VfL Wolfsburg, on Saturday 02 October 2021 Moeslestadion in Freiburg Germany Copyright: xBEAUTIFULxSPORTS/G.xHubbsx

Women's Bundesliga: 'Deja vu' as Wolfsburg hand Bayern Munich title advantage 03.10.2021

Freiburg had failed to win a point all season but once again they have put a serious dent in Wolfsburg's title hopes after a draw on Saturday. Elsewhere in women's football, there are disturbing allegations in the NWSL.
Fredi Bobic, Olympiastadion, Hertha BSC vs SC Freiburg, DFL REGULATIONS PROHIBIT ANY USE OF PHOTOGRAPHS AS IMAGE SEQUENCES AND/OR QUASI-VIDEO, 02.10.21, Foto: Uwe Koch/Eibner-Pressefoto

Bundesliga: Fredi Bobic has work cut out at perennial crisis club Hertha Berlin 02.10.2021

Hertha Berlin slipped to a fifth defeat of the season at home to Freiburg. Despite massive funding from investor Lars Windhorst, sporting director Fredi Bobic has a huge job on his hands. He insists it will take time.
26.09.21 SC Freiburg - FC Augsburg Deutschland, Freiburg, 26.09.2021, Fussball, Bundesliga, SC Freiburg - FC Augsburg: Christian Streich Trainer SC Freiburg. *** 26 09 21 SC Freiburg FC Augsburg Germany, Freiburg, 26 09 2021, football, Bundesliga, SC Freiburg FC Augsburg Christian Streich coach SC Freiburg

'Farewell and a new start': Freiburg say goodbye to historic Dreisamstadion 26.09.2021

After 67 years, Freiburg have bid farewell to their beloved stadium in style. In October, they will move into a new, modern arena, but the memories of one of Germany's most iconic football grounds will remain.
Leipzig , Fußball Bundesliga SC Freiburg - BVB Borussia Dortmund , Enttäuschung Dortmund , von links: Julian Brandt / Youssoufa Moukoko Gemäß den Vorgaben der DFL Deutsche Fußball Liga ist es untersagt, in dem Stadion und/oder vom Spiel angefertigte Fotoaufnahmen in Form von Sequenzbildern und/oder videoähnlichen Fotostrecken zu verwerten bzw. verwerten zu lassen. *** Leipzig , Bundesliga SC Freiburg BVB Borussia Dortmund , Disappointment Dortmund , from left Julian Brandt Youssoufa Moukoko According to the regulations of the DFL Deutsche Fußball Liga it is forbidden to use or let use photos taken in the stadium or from the game in the form of sequence pictures or video-like photo series.

Bundesliga: Freiburg a thorn in Rose's side as Dortmund struggle for inspiration 21.08.2021

Borussia Dortmund didn’t turn up in the Black Forest, outfought and outthought by a superior Freiburg side. Marco Rose’s dream start last weekend has quickly faded away – and he already has problems to fix.
Der deutsch-algerische Islamwissenschaftler, Philosoph und Religionspädagoge, Abdel-Hakim Ourghi, blickt am 26.01.2018 in Freiburg in die Kamera des Fotografen. Er hält das von ihm geschriebene Buch Reform des Islam / 40 Thesen in Händen. Ourghi leitet seit 2011 den Fachbereich Islamische Theologie/Religionspädagogik an der Pädagogischen Hochschule Freiburg. Foto: Rolf Haid

German Islamic teacher's license revoked for being too liberal 26.06.2021

Abdel-Hakim Ourghi has written books including "You Don't Have to Wear a Headscarf" and "Reform Islam: 40 Theses." His application to train other Islamic teachers was turned down for vague reasons.
Berlin's Krzysztof Piatek celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Hertha BSC Berlin and SC Freiburg in Berlin, Germany, Thursday, May 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn, pool)

Bundesliga: Pal Dardai’s gamble pays off as Hertha Berlin clamber closer to safety 06.05.2021

Hertha Berlin coach Pal Dardai made nine changes for the visit of Freiburg, but it was a gamble that paid off as Hertha picked up a huge win. Hertha aren’t clear of danger yet, but this was a big step towards survival.
Bielefeld, Schueco Arena, 09.04.21, GER, Herren, 1.Bundesliga, Saison 2020-2021, DSC Arminia Bielefeld - SC Freiburg Bild: Masaya Okugawa Bielefeld jubelt nach seinem Tor zum 1:0 Nur fuer journalistische Zwecke Only for editorial use Gemaess den Vorgaben der DFL Deutsche Fußball Liga ist es untersagt, in dem Stadion und/oder vom Spiel angefertigte Fotoaufnahmen in Form von Sequenzbildern und/oder videoaehnlichen Fotostrecken zu verwerten bzw. verwerten zu lassen. DFL regulations prohibit any use of photographs as image sequences and/or quasi-video. Nordrhein-Westfalen Deutschland *** Bielefeld, Schueco Arena, 09 04 21, GER, Herren, 1 Bundesliga, Saison 2020 2021, DSC Arminia Bielefeld SC Freiburg Bild Masaya Okugawa Bielefeld cheers after his goal for 1 0 Only for journalistic use Only for editorial use According to the regulations of the DFL Deutsche Fußball Liga it is prohibited, DFL regulations prohibit any use of photographs as image sequences and or quasi video Nordrhein Westfalen Germany

Bundesliga: Arminia Bielefeld boost survival hopes with victory over Freiburg 09.04.2021

Arminia Bielefeld picked up a huge three points with a scrappy victory over Freiburg on Friday night. It puts the pressure on Cologne and Mainz, who play each other on Sunday, and struggling Hertha Berlin.

Fußball: Bundesliga, SC Freiburg - Borussia Dortmund, 20. Spieltag, Schwarzwald-Stadion. Freiburgs Trainer Christian Streich (l) und Freiburgs Manuel Gulde umarmen sich nach dem Spiel. +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

Bundesliga Bulletin: Freiburg finally down Dortmund as Cologne claim derby win 07.02.2021

Borussia Dortmund's struggles continue but Christian Streich's Freiburg deserve credit for an historic win. In a weekend of shocks, Cologne's derby victory also caught the eye and Bayern Munich had airport frustration.
Fußball: Bundesliga, SC Freiburg - Borussia Dortmund, 20. Spieltag, Schwarzwald-Stadion. Dortmunds Mats Hummels (l) und Dortmunds Thomas Delaney reagieren im Spiel. +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

Bundesliga: Borussia Dortmund's Champions League hopes dented in Freiburg 06.02.2021

Borussia Dortmund's miserable season continued on Saturday with defeat at Freiburg. With just one league win in their last five, the Black and Yellows have a decision to make about struggling coach Edin Terzic.
Soccer Football - Bundesliga - Bayern Munich v SC Freiburg - Allianz Arena, Munich, Germany - January 17, 2021 Bayern Munich's Thomas Muller celebrates scoring their second goal Pool via REUTERS/Lukas Barth-Tuttas DFL regulations prohibit any use of photographs as image sequences and/or quasi-video.

Bundesliga: Bayern Munich show the chasing pack how to win ugly 17.01.2021

After back to back defeats, Bayern Munich returned to winning ways at home in the snow. Against Freiburg, Bayern did what the other teams vying for the title could not, namely win on a tough day.
FREIBURG IM BREISGAU, GERMANY - NOVEMBER 01: Lucas Alario of Bayer Leverkusen scores his sides first goal during the Bundesliga match between Sport-Club Freiburg and Bayer 04 Leverkusen at Schwarzwald-Stadion on November 01, 2020 in Freiburg im Breisgau, Germany. Football Stadiums around Europe remain empty due to the Coronavirus Pandemic as Government social distancing laws prohibit fans inside venues resulting in fixtures being played behind closed doors. (Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images)

Bundesliga: Alario fills the vacuum for Leverkusen in Freiburg 01.11.2020

Bayer Leverkusen scored four in Freiburg to jump ahead of Gladbach ahead of their meeting next weekend. The star of the show was Lucas Alario, who is stepping out of the shadow of Leverkusen's departed stars.
Soccer Football - Bundesliga - Borussia Dortmund v SC Freiburg - Signal Iduna Park, Dortmund, Germany - October 3, 2020. Borussia Dortmund's Erling Haaland scores their first goal REUTERS/Leon Kuegeler DFL regulations prohibit any use of photographs as image sequences and/or quasi-video.

Bundesliga: Erling Haaland forces the issue as Borussia Dortmund bounce back 03.10.2020

After successive defeats in the Bundesliga and Super Cup, Dortmund swept to a 4-0 win over Freiburg. Gio Reyna and Jude Bellingham impressed again but Erling Haaland’s clinical goalscoring remains key to their hopes.
TOR zum 0:2 Roland Sallai SC Freiburg SCF Torschuss Aktion Torchance gegen Torwart Gregor Kobel VfB Stuttgart VfB Stuttgart vs SC Freiburg SCF 19.09.2020 DFL REGULATIONS PROHIBIT ANY USE OF PHOTOGRAPHS AS IMAGE SEQUENCES AND/OR QUASI-VIDEO | Verwendung weltweit

Bundesliga: Stuttgart learn hard lesson against Freiburg on top-flight return 19.09.2020

VfB Stuttgart suffered an opening-day derby defeat on their return to the Bundesliga. They face the same challenges as other traditional German giants this season, a tightrope between tradition and modernity.
Fussball Bundesliga - 18/19 - SC Freiburg vs. Borussia Dortmund - 21-04-2019 Der SCF bedankt sich bei seinen Fans, beim Fussball Bundesliga Spiel zwischen dem SC Freiburg und Borussia Dortmund, am Sonntag, den 21. April 2019 im Schwarzwald-Stadion in Freiburg im Breisgau. DFL REGULATIONS PROHIBIT ANY USE OF PHOTOGRAPHS AS IMAGE SEQUENCES AND/OR QUASI-VIDEO. *** Soccer Bundesliga 18 19 SC Freiburg vs. Borussia Dortmund 21 04 2019 SCF thanks its fans for the soccer Bundesliga match between SC Freiburg and Borussia Dortmund on Sunday 21 April 2019 at the Schwarzwald Stadium in Freiburg im Breisgau DFL REGULATIONS PROHIBIT ANY USE OF PHOTOGRAPHS AS IMAGE SEQUENCES AND OR QUASI VIDEO xGRGx

SC Freiburg ultras win legal battle after labeling far-right politician 'Nazi' 28.08.2020

Freiburg authorities dropped an investigation into a banner displayed by football ultras calling a local far-right politician a "Nazi." A police probe into the incident was criticized by the city's football fan scene.
Show more articles