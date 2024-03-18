Bundesliga: Christian Streich to leave SC Freiburg

After twelve years in charge, one of German football's most iconic figures has announced he will leave his position as Freiburg head coach at the end of the season.

Christian Streich will leave SC Freiburg at the end of the current Bundesliga season. The 58-year-old has been in charge of the southwestern German club for the past twelve years, making him the Bundesliga's second-longest serving coach after Heidenheim's Frank Schmidt.

"It is with a very heavy heart that I can announce that I won't continue my job as Freiburg coach," said Streich in a simple video posted on the club's social media channel.

"After twelve years, it's the right time to bring in new energy, new people, new opportunities. I believe the players need this new energy."

"This club is my life," said Streich.

Serial overachievers

Since taking over as coach, Streich has turned Freiburg into the Bundesliga's serial overachievers. Despite their modest financial means, and the club being one of the only professional clubs to be fully controlled by the club's members, Streich has led Freiburg into Europe four times. He also helped them reach the club's first ever German Cup final in 2021/22, a game they lost on penalties to RB Leipzig.

Streich also made a name for himself as a coach who regularly voiced his views on social and political topics. Three years ago, the Freiburg coach was critical of Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund and its involvement with Premier League side Newcastle. Recently, Streich called for the club's fans to join the protests against the far right, saying "it's almost too late."

It's not yet clear who will replace Streich as Freiburg coach.

