 Bundesliga: Dortmund and Gladbach face off in the ′Battle of the Borussias′ - live blog! | Sports| German football and major international sports news | DW | 19.10.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Sports

Bundesliga: Dortmund and Gladbach face off in the 'Battle of the Borussias' - live blog!

Jadon Sancho has been supended by Borussia Dortmund head coach Lucien Favre for Saturday's clash with league leaders Borussia Mönchengladbach. Follow all the build-up on DW's live blog.

Fußball Bundesliga | Eintracht Frankfurt vs Borussia Dortmund | 1:2 (Reuters/K. Pfaffenbach)

+++++Refresh the page (f5) for all the latest updates+++++

Borussia Dortmund vs. Borussia Mönchengladbach (kick-off 18:30 CEST)

'We're joking about it'

Few would have expected Gladbach to be sitting at the top of the table and even the players have been taken aback. "When we're being addressed as league leaders, we end up joking about it - anyone talking of us a title winners are crazy," Christoph Kramer told the Rheinische Post

Dortmund's home comforts

BVB have won their last eight matches against Gladbach - currently their longest winning run against any club. At home, last year's runners-up have won 12 of the last 13 encounters, including each of the last five. 

Gladbach's success story

Gladbach sporting director Max Eberl: "We've only played seven games so far, but nevertheless, we're happy to revel in the moment as we sit top of the table."

Watch video 03:20

Gladbach's success story

Possible team news

Here's how the teams could line-up...

Dortmund: Bürki – Hakimi, Akanji, Hummels, Guerreiro – Witsel, Delaney – Hazard, Reus (c), Brandt – Götze

Gladbach: Sommer – Jantschke, Elvedi, Bensebaini, Wendt – Benes, Kramer, Zakaria – Herrmann – Thuram, Plea

Sancho suspended!

The big news out of Dortmund's camp is that head coach Lucien Favre has suspended Jadon Sancho after BVB's star winger made a late return from international duty with England and has been struck from the matchday squad for the Battle of the Borussias. It's not the first time the 19-year-old has been disciplined for tardiness by the club and Favre's words from his press conference now hold a little weight: "Jadon is a great player, no discussions, but he still has a lot to learn." 

Battle of the Borussias!

Hello and welcome one and all to DW's live coverage of Saturday's Bundesliga Topspiel between last season's runners-up Borussia Dortmund and current league leaders Borussia Mönchengladbach. From Lucien Favre and Marco Reus facing their former side to Gladbach's desire to hold onto the Bundesliga's top spot, there are plenty of pre-match narratives to whet the appetite for today's curtain closer. 

DW recommends

Bundesliga: Jadon Sancho is now Borussia Dortmund's most important player

The English teenager struck again against a stubborn Eintracht Frankfurt on matchday 5. Jadon Sancho always had the skill, but has now added an end product which could prove vital in the title race. (22.09.2019)  

Officials twice halt Bulgaria-England Euro qualifier over racist chants

The Euro 2020 qualifier between Bulgaria and England was marred by racist comments and gestures from home fans in Sofia. England ultimately won the match 6-0, edging closer to qualification. (14.10.2019)  

Gladbach blooming under Rose as wide open Bundesliga continues to thrill

Two points separate Bundesliga leaders Borussia Mönchengladbach and seventh placed Bayer Leverkusen. With the favorites faltering and some surprise packages, the opening weeks of the season have been compelling. (06.10.2019)  

Audios and videos on the topic

Gladbach's success story  

Related content

UEFA Champions League Borussia Dortmund - FC Barcelona

Bundesliga: Borussia Dortmund's Lucien Favre needs a win against Gladbach 17.10.2019

Favre's side are looking to end a winless run as surprise leaders Borussia Mönchengladbach come to Dortmund. But an admission from Dortmund's CEO that they tried to bring back Jürgen Klopp in 2018 has added some spice.

Fußball Patrick Herrmann

Bundesliga: 'We have created a special atmosphere in Mönchengladbach' 17.10.2019

Borussia Mönchengladbach head into their match in Dortmund as the surprise Bundesliga leaders. Forward Patrick Herrmann spoke to DW about the Foals' recipe for success and their chances of victory on Saturday.

Marco Rose, Fußball-Trainer

Bundesliga: Borussia Mönchengladbach top of the league but not yet top of their game 07.10.2019

For the first time since August 2011, Borussia Mönchengladbach are top of the Bundesliga. But new head coach Marco Rose knows that the Foals aren’t the finished article yet.

Advertisement
Instagram Logo Neu (Instagram)

DW Kick Off on Instagram

News and background stories from football and the rest of the world of sports, from Germany's international broadcaster.  

Deutschland Negativ-Journalistenpreis «Verschlossenen Auster» geht an Facebook (picture alliance/dpa/K. Nietfeld)

DW Kick off on Facebook

This is the place to come to find all of our Bundesliga and other football-related content on Facebook.  

Social Media Twitter Logo Symbolbild (picture alliance/ANP)

DW Sports on Twitter

News and background stories from football and the rest of the world of sports, from Germany's international broadcaster.  

Fussball 1.Bundesliga Saison 17/18 - FC Bayern Muenchen vs Hannover 96 (picture-alliance/Pressefoto ULMER/Markus Ulmer)

DW Bundesliga on Alexa

Want to hear what we think about the latest Bundesliga matchday? Just ask your Alexa device to play the audio of our opinion piece.  