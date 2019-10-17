Bundesliga: Dortmund and Gladbach face off in the 'Battle of the Borussias' - live blog!

+++++Refresh the page (f5) for all the latest updates+++++

Borussia Dortmund vs. Borussia Mönchengladbach (kick-off 18:30 CEST)

'We're joking about it'

Few would have expected Gladbach to be sitting at the top of the table and even the players have been taken aback. "When we're being addressed as league leaders, we end up joking about it - anyone talking of us a title winners are crazy," Christoph Kramer told the Rheinische Post.

Dortmund's home comforts

BVB have won their last eight matches against Gladbach - currently their longest winning run against any club. At home, last year's runners-up have won 12 of the last 13 encounters, including each of the last five.

Gladbach's success story

Gladbach sporting director Max Eberl: "We've only played seven games so far, but nevertheless, we're happy to revel in the moment as we sit top of the table."

Possible team news

Here's how the teams could line-up...

Dortmund: Bürki – Hakimi, Akanji, Hummels, Guerreiro – Witsel, Delaney – Hazard, Reus (c), Brandt – Götze

Gladbach: Sommer – Jantschke, Elvedi, Bensebaini, Wendt – Benes, Kramer, Zakaria – Herrmann – Thuram, Plea

Sancho suspended!

The big news out of Dortmund's camp is that head coach Lucien Favre has suspended Jadon Sancho after BVB's star winger made a late return from international duty with England and has been struck from the matchday squad for the Battle of the Borussias. It's not the first time the 19-year-old has been disciplined for tardiness by the club and Favre's words from his press conference now hold a little weight: "Jadon is a great player, no discussions, but he still has a lot to learn."

Battle of the Borussias!

Hello and welcome one and all to DW's live coverage of Saturday's Bundesliga Topspiel between last season's runners-up Borussia Dortmund and current league leaders Borussia Mönchengladbach. From Lucien Favre and Marco Reus facing their former side to Gladbach's desire to hold onto the Bundesliga's top spot, there are plenty of pre-match narratives to whet the appetite for today's curtain closer.