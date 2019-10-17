 Bundesliga: Borussia Dortmund′s Lucien Favre needs a win against Gladbach | Sports| German football and major international sports news | DW | 17.10.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Sports

Bundesliga: Borussia Dortmund's Lucien Favre needs a win against Gladbach

Favre's side are looking to end a winless run as surprise leaders Borussia Mönchengladbach come to Dortmund. But an admission from Dortmund's CEO that they tried to bring back Jürgen Klopp in 2018 has added some spice.

UEFA Champions League Borussia Dortmund - FC Barcelona (Getty Images/Bongarts/M. Rose)

Borussia Mönchengladbach make the short journey northwest to Dortmund flying high as the Bundesliga leaders, a position they've not held outright for 35 years.

Marco Rose has established a new, high-energy philosophy that his players have responded quickly to, with a record of five wins, one draw and one defeat from their opening seven games.

Only two points separate the top seven though, so things can change quickly, but Dortmund find themselves outside of that top group and struggling to find their rhythm in what has been a less than convincing start to the season.

Three 2-2 draws in succession in the league — Eintracht Frankfurt, Werder Bremen and then Freiburg — tell their own story, but a failure to hold on to a 2-1 lead in each of those games points to a fragility that falls short of what is required to win the Bundesliga. Dortmund are by no means out of it, but a first league win since September 14 is the requirement for Lucien Favre's men.

Favre's position as head coach hasn't been called into question given the steady improvement the side has made under his tutelage, and having come close to ending their long wait for a Bundesliga title last season.

Watzke drops Klopp bomb

Revelations made by Hans-Joachim Watzke in his newly released biography that Dortmund made an attempt to bring back Jürgen Klopp as coach in the summer of 2018 have undermined Favre's position somewhat, adding more pressure on the coach during this barren spell.

UEFA Champions League Finale | Tottenham Hotspur v FC Liverpool Mo Salah (Reuters/T. Melville)

Dortmund tried to bring Klopp back to Dortmund in the summer of 2018.

Former Dortmund and Germany defender Jürgen Kohler described the timing of Watzke's remarks as "difficult" and that such comments undermine Favre's authority.

"The timing of the book publication is difficult," Kohler told German football weekly Sportbild. "Borussia have so far not played at their best. Watzke certainly did not do it deliberately, but unconsciously he harms his own coach."

While Watzke's comments are out there already, a victory at home against the surprise league leaders — and Favre's former club — would quell any suggestion of dissatisfaction with the head coach and would push Dortmund back towards the top end of the table.

But with the other Borussia looking for their fifth straight league win, Favre and Dortmund could hardly wish for a trickier task than to get one over the in-form Foals.

Watch video 03:20

Gladbach's success story

DW recommends

Bundesliga: Borussia Mönchengladbach top of the league but not yet top of their game

For the first time since August 2011, Borussia Mönchengladbach are top of the Bundesliga. But new head coach Marco Rose knows that the Foals aren’t the finished article yet. (07.10.2019)  

Gladbach blooming under Rose as wide open Bundesliga continues to thrill

Two points separate Bundesliga leaders Borussia Mönchengladbach and seventh placed Bayer Leverkusen. With the favorites faltering and some surprise packages, the opening weeks of the season have been compelling. (06.10.2019)  

Patrick Herrmann: 'We have created a special atmosphere in Mönchengladbach'

Borussia Mönchengladbach head into their match in Dortmund as the surprise Bundesliga leaders. Forward Patrick Herrmann spoke to DW about the Foals' recipe for success and their chances of victory on Saturday. (17.10.2019)  

Audios and videos on the topic

Gladbach's success story  

Related content

Fußball Patrick Herrmann

Bundesliga: 'We have created a special atmosphere in Mönchengladbach' 17.10.2019

Borussia Mönchengladbach head into their match in Dortmund as the surprise Bundesliga leaders. Forward Patrick Herrmann spoke to DW about the Foals' recipe for success and their chances of victory on Saturday.

Fußball Bundesliga Borussia Dortmund - SC Freiburg

Bundesliga: Waldschmidt shows his class as Freiburg keep Dortmund at bay 05.10.2019

Borussia Dortmund succumbed to a late equalizer in Freiburg, who kept their fine start to the season going. There was one Freiburg player who impressed more than any other.

Eintracht Frankfurt - Werder Bremen (picture-alliance/dpa)

Bundesliga Matchday 7 in pictures 06.10.2019

Just days after a spectacular midweek performance in Europe, Bayern Munich were rocked in the Bundesliga. Dortmund suffered a familiar fate but Borussia Mönchengladbach took advantage on Sunday to top the table.

Advertisement
Instagram Logo Neu (Instagram)

DW Kick Off on Instagram

News and background stories from football and the rest of the world of sports, from Germany's international broadcaster.  

Deutschland Negativ-Journalistenpreis «Verschlossenen Auster» geht an Facebook (picture alliance/dpa/K. Nietfeld)

DW Kick off on Facebook

This is the place to come to find all of our Bundesliga and other football-related content on Facebook.  

Social Media Twitter Logo Symbolbild (picture alliance/ANP)

DW Sports on Twitter

News and background stories from football and the rest of the world of sports, from Germany's international broadcaster.  

Fussball 1.Bundesliga Saison 17/18 - FC Bayern Muenchen vs Hannover 96 (picture-alliance/Pressefoto ULMER/Markus Ulmer)

DW Bundesliga on Alexa

Want to hear what we think about the latest Bundesliga matchday? Just ask your Alexa device to play the audio of our opinion piece.  