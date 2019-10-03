 Gladbach blooming under Rose as wide open Bundesliga continues to thrill | Sports| German football and major international sports news | DW | 06.10.2019

Sports

Gladbach blooming under Rose as wide open Bundesliga continues to thrill

Two points separate Bundesliga leaders Borussia Mönchengladbach and seventh placed Bayer Leverkusen. With the favorites faltering and some surprise packages, the opening weeks of the season have been compelling.

Fußball Bundesliga Borussia Moenchengladbach - FC Augsburg Marco Rose (Getty Images/AFP/I. Fassbender)

Seven games in to the Bundesliga season and Bayern Munich are not top. That accolade belongs to Borussia Mönchengladbach, who sit alone at the summit for the first time in 35 years and play their part in a wide open start to the season in Germany's top flight.

Gladbach got the job done in style on Sunday, beating struggling Augsburg 5-1 after a first half onslaught that saw Marco Rose's side four goals to the good at half time. The Foals were aggressive from the start, with their first three goals coming inside 13 minutes, a departure from their performance in Istanbul on Thursday night when they struggled to impose themselves and were lucky to escape with a draw. While the Europa League has been a struggle for Rose, the former RB Salzburg coach has found his feet in the Bundesliga.

Rose may raise a glass having watched his team produce their most complete performance of the season, but the real winner so far this season has been the Bundesliga. Two points separate Gladbach and seventh-placed Leverkusen, with Wolfsburg, Bayern, Freiburg, RB Leipzig and Schalke occupying the spaces in between.

That list doesn't even include Borussia Dortmund, who sit eighth after three straight 2-2 draws which have blunted their start. For a league often maligned following Bayern's near-decade long monopoly, this is exactly what is required. Even if it doesn't last — one has to assume Bayern will take control sooner or later and the likes of Freiburg will drop back — that still leaves half a dozen teams in the hunt. For neutrals, it bodes well.

Wolfsburg making waves

Wolfsburg's victory was a more attritional affair, with Union Berlin forcing the hosts to break them down, which they eventually did courtesy of Wout Weghorst's neat finish midway through the second half. Another side flourishing under new management, Wolfsburg haven't lost a home game since January and remain undefeated so far this season, putting them in a select band of clubs from Europe's top five leagues that are yet to be beaten in domestic competition. The others being Liverpool, Juventus, Inter Milan and Real Madrid.

Fußball Bundesliga VfL Wolfsburg - 1. FC Union Berlin Urs Fischer und Oliver Glasner (Getty Images/Bongarts/C. Müller)

Oliver Glasner, right, has made Wolfsburg much harder to beat this season.

Going under the radar has suited Wolfsburg, whose coach Oliver Glasner is another with his roots at RB Salzburg. Since Glasner arrived as something of an unknown quantity, the Wolves have developed a thicker skin and an ability to keep games tight, which wasn't always the case under Bruno Labbadia. Under his watch Wolfsburg were just as capable of winning games by a big margin, for example 8-1 against Augsburg on the final day of last season, as they were getting crushed, for example 3-0 at Stuttgart seven days earlier.

While the Bundesliga continues to have an unfamiliar look at the top end, the cream is sure to rise to the top in the coming weeks. The challenge for the likes of Gladbach and Wolfsburg is to ensure they remain in the conversation for as long as possible. The next games for Gladbach and Wolfsburg are away trip to Dortmund and Leipzig, respectively. Things are finally getting interested.

  • Eintracht Frankfurt - Werder Bremen (picture-alliance/dpa)

    Bundesliga Matchday 7 in pictures

    Eintracht Frankfurt 2 - 2 Werder Bremen

    Late drama at both ends but these two had to settle for a point. Davy Klaasen started the scoring with this first half effort before Sebastian Rode's spectacular volley opened his Frankfurt account on 55 minutes. With just two minutes remaining, Andre Silva slammed home a rebound to give the Eagles the lead but Klaasen won his side an injury time penalty, converted by Milot Rashica.

  • 1. Bundesliga 07. Spieltag | Borussia Mönchengladbach vs. FC Augsburg (Getty Images/AFP/I. Fassbender)

    Bundesliga Matchday 7 in pictures

    Borussia Mönchengladbach 5 - 1 Augsburg

    A blistering start helped Gladbach climb clear at the top of the Bundesliga table for the first time in 35 years. Denis Zakaria's second minute opener set the tone before Patrick Herrmann scored twice to put the hosts 3-0 up in 13 minutes. Alsanne Plea took advantage of an error from Augsburg keeper Tomas Koubek before Florian Niederlechner pulled one back and Breel Embolo wrapped it up.

  • Fußball | 1. Bundesliga | 7. Spieltag | VfL Wolfsburg | 1. FC Union Berlin (imago images/Joachim Sielski)

    Bundesliga Matchday 7 in pictures

    Wolfsburg 1 - 0 Union Berlin

    After earlier being awarded and then denied a penalty by the VAR, Wout Weghorst (front) struck to send Wolfsburg second and maintain their status as the league's only unbeaten side. The towering Dutch striker lashed home his fourth of the season on 69 minutes to settle a drab contest and condemn Union to their fourth consecutive defeat.

  • default

    Bundesliga Matchday 7 in pictures

    Schalke 1-1 Cologne

    An injury-time equalizer stopped David Wagner's side from going top. Simon Terrode flicked a header onto his own post in the first half, but eventually Suat Serdar popped up to head Salif Sane's header in at the back post. Guido Burgstaller hit the post late on, but even later on, Jonas Hector headed past Alexander Nübel, who had made four stunning saves beforehand, to level the scores.

  • default

    Bundesliga Matchday 7 in pictures

    Bayern Munich 1-2 Hoffenheim

    Hoffenheim's new signing Sargis Adamyan had a day to remember as Bayern lost their first league game of the season. After missing a glorious chance early, the 26-year-old Armenian eventually grabbed a goal that stunned a Bayern team who looked all out of ideas after midweek. Robert Lewandowski grabbed an equalizer, but Adamyan's turn and shot put Hoffenheim back into a lead they never surrendered.

  • Borussia Dortmund's Achraf Hakimi

    Bundesliga Matchday 7 in pictures

    Freiburg 2-2 Dortmund

    Another week, another late equalizer for BVB's opponents. Axel Witsel's brilliant first-time volley from a corner put BVB ahead against the run of play. The hosts did find the goal they deserved - Luca Waldschmidt with a firm low drive. With BVB wobbling, Achraf Hakimi cut in and sent a deflected strike into the far corner. But, with time running out, Manuel Akanji's own goal leveled the scores.

  • Kai Havertz

    Bundesliga Matchday 7 in pictures

    Leverkusen 1-1 Leipzig

    Julian Nagelsmann was left dumbfounded as to how his side weren't leading at the break, or didn't win the game. Timo Werner missed a glorious chance, and Cunha hit the bar and spurned a chance of his own as Leverkusen were fortunate to escape. Leverkusen took advantage though, as Kevin Volland scored at the end of a swift attack. Sub Christopher Nkunku equalized brilliantly to secure RB a point.

  • Mainz players celebrate

    Bundesliga Matchday 7 in pictures

    Paderborn 1-2 Mainz

    Even without Sandro Schwarz (suspended), Mainz got a huge win in their fight against relegation as the hosts once again failed to turn their brave play in to points. After Ben Zolinski had dragged Paderborn level following Robin Quaison's opener, Daniel Brosinski's penalty put Mainz back in front. In the second half, Jamilu Collins missed a penalty as Paderborn were once again left empty handed.

  • default

    Bundesliga Matchday 7 in pictures

    Hertha Berlin 3-1 Fortuna Düsseldorf

    Ante Covic might have had a rough start as head coach of Hertha, but his team are clicking now as they secured their third straight win. Despite going down to a Rouwen Hennings penalty, Hertha quickly responded. Vedad Ibisevic proved his worth again, before Javairo Dilrosun's sweet finish turned the game around. The contest was ended by Vladimir Darida's goal after a tidy second-half breakaway.

    Author: Jonathan Harding


