Sports

Bundesliga: Waldschmidt shows his class as Freiburg keep Dortmund at bay

Borussia Dortmund succumbed to a late equaliser in Freiburg, who kept their fine start to the season going. There was one player who impressed more than any other, writes DW’s Michael Da Silva from Freiburg.

Fußball Bundesliga Borussia Dortmund - SC Freiburg (Reuters/R. Orlowski)

Borussia Dortmund traveled to the fringes of the Black Forest looking to kickstart their domestic campaign after a somewhat underwhelming start to their latest attempt to win a first Bundesliga title since 2012. Freiburg and their new hero had other ideas.

This game exploded into action on 20 minutes, when Axel Witsel rifled in a goal of the season contender that stunned the Schwarzwald stadium into silence. It was a perfectly executed volley by the Belgian, who has discovered a knack for scoring in recent weeks. Just as well, given Lucien Favre decided to leave Jadon Sancho and Julian Brandt on the bench at a time when the team has struggled to find the net since Paco Alcacer was sidelined with a knee tendon problem.

Waldschmidt's week

But before and after Witsel's wonder strike, this game was about Luca Waldschmidt. He has enjoyed a good week: the winner from the bench last week in Düsseldorf, a second successive call-up to the Germany squad, and now he had the chance to impress in one of the showpiece games of the season in the far south west corner of Germany. He had been pushing for a start, now he is surely the first name on the teamsheet.

The wiry Waldschmidt's languid style and ability to traverse from left to right with the ball at his feet bears a resemblance to the playing style of Mesut Özil. As Waldschmidt continues to enjoy the highs of his breakout season it's apparent that it's not just Joachim Löw who's a fan. His face is plastered all over the city and in the club shop before kick off there's a real danger they may soon run out of ‘Waldschmidt 11' shirts, given how popular the young man is here.

Their hope in Waldschmidt isn't misplaced. It was clear that Freiburg's strategy of seeking out the 23-year-old at every opportunity was working as early as the 17th minute, when he got a sight of goal but lashed his shot over the top. Manuel Akanji and Mats Hummels were scared to get near him. With Freiburg behind heading towards the break, Waldschmidt came even closer with a fine shot on the run that just rattled the wrong side of the post - he was getting closer.

Shades of a World Cup winner

It's not just Waldschmidt's eye for goal that impresses, but his movement and awareness. He has a slight frame and thin bandy legs but a calm assurance on the ball and, like all top class players, an ability to drop into space without seeming to try that hard. That came in handy five minutes after the break when he arrowed a shot centimetres over, at which point a Waldschmidt goal seemed like a matter of when, not if.

Luca Waldschmidt (Getty Images/A. Sabattini)

Luca Waldschmidt has been named in the Germany squad

Five minutes later, it came. A deft drop of the shoulder afforded him a moment to think about picking his spot, and a powerful low shot arrowed into the bottom corner. The roar echoed through the valleys that surround the stadium, the young hero had his moment. His coach, Christian Streich, jumping for joy along the touchline, no doubt celebrating the the vindication of his own decision to start Waldschmidt after his cameo from the bench last weekend.

"I was happy to start and of course it was nice to get a goal and help the team today,” Waldschmidt told DW. "I'm happy to be playing well and I feel confident that I can score goals for Freiburg. We're so satisfied with the start we've made this season.” And what about that Germany call-up? "It's a dream come true,” he said, with a beaming smile. "Just to be involved will be a great experience, and it's something I can't wait for.”

Freiburg earned a deserved point to keep their fine season going courtesy of an Akanji own goal, leaving Dortmund to rue another missed opportunity. But for Freiburg, it was all about Waldschmidt. The way it's going, perhaps that'll be the case for Germany against Argentina too.

    Bundesliga Matchday 7 in pictures

    Schalke 1-1 Cologne

    An injury-time equalizer stopped David Wagner's side from going top. Simon Terrode flicked a header onto his own post in the first half, but eventually Suat Serdar popped up to head Salif Sane's header in at the back post. Guido Burgstaller hit the post late on, but even later on, Jonas Hector headed past Alexander Nübel, who had made four stunning saves beforehand, to level the scores.

    Bundesliga Matchday 7 in pictures

    Bayern Munich 1-2 Hoffenheim

    Hoffenheim's new signing Sargis Adamyan had a day to remember as Bayern lost their first league game of the season. After missing a glorious chance early, the 26-year-old Armenian eventually grabbed a goal that stunned a Bayern team who looked all out of ideas after midweek. Robert Lewandowski grabbed an equalizer, but Adamyan's turn and shot put Hoffenheim back into a lead they never surrendered.

    Bundesliga Matchday 7 in pictures

    Freiburg 2-2 Dortmund

    Another week, another late equalizer for BVB's opponents. Axel Witsel's brilliant first-time volley from a corner put BVB ahead against the run of play. The hosts did find the goal they deserved - Luca Waldschmidt with a firm low drive. With BVB wobbling, Achraf Hakimi cut in and sent a deflected strike into the far corner. But, with time running out, Manuel Akanji's own goal leveled the scores.

    Bundesliga Matchday 7 in pictures

    Leverkusen 1-1 Leipzig

    Julian Nagelsmann was left dumbfounded as to how his side weren't leading at the break, or didn't win the game. Timo Werner missed a glorious chance, and Cunha hit the bar and spurned a chance of his own as Leverkusen were fortunate to escape. Leverkusen took advantage though, as Kevin Volland scored at the end of a swift attack. Sub Christopher Nkunku equalized brilliantly to secure RB a point.

    Bundesliga Matchday 7 in pictures

    Paderborn 1-2 Mainz

    Even without Sandro Schwarz (suspended), Mainz got a huge win in their fight against relegation as the hosts once again failed to turn their brave play in to points. After Ben Zolinski had dragged Paderborn level following Robin Quaison's opener, Daniel Brosinski's penalty put Mainz back in front. In the second half, Jamilu Collins missed a penalty as Paderborn were once again left empty handed.

    Bundesliga Matchday 7 in pictures

    Hertha Berlin 3-1 Fortuna Düsseldorf

    Ante Covic might have had a rough start as head coach of Hertha, but his team are clicking now as they secured their third straight win. Despite going down to a Rouwen Hennings penalty, Hertha quickly responded. Vedad Ibisevic proved his worth again, before Javairo Dilrosun's sweet finish turned the game around. The contest was ended by Vladimir Darida's goal after a tidy second-half breakaway.

    Author: Jonathan Harding


