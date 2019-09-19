Europa League: Frankfurt win in Portugal, ties for Gladbach and Wolfsburg

Vitoria Guimaraes 0-1 Eintracht Frankfurt, Estádio D. Afonso Henriques

(N'Dicka 36')

Evan N'Dicka's first half header was enough to earn Frankfurt their first points in the Europa League this season.

Vitoria Guimaraes were lively throughout and threatened early on through Leo Bonatini, who peeled off his amrker and struck the post. It was a pragmatic performance by Frankfurt, who took their chance in the 36th minute through N'Dicka, who headed in from Djibril Sow's corner.

Vitoria could have been awrded a penalty after an untidy challenge by Martin Hinteregger, and Filip Kostic saw a shot cleared off the line when he should have scored.

Frankfurt held on for the win though and sit three points behind group leaders Arsenal.

Istanbul Basaksehir 1-1 Borussia Mönchengladbach, Başakşehir Fatih Terim Stadium

(Visca 55‘ — Herrmann 90‘+1)

Patrick Herrmann's injury time strike salvaged a point for Borussia Mönchengladbach in Istanbul.

The hosts were the superior team throughout, dominating possession and restricting the Bundesliga side to very few chances. Gladbach were sluggish for much of the contest and lucky to escape with a point.

Istanbul Basaksehir signalled their intent as early as the third minute, when Danijel Aleksic's beautiful volley forced Yann Sommer into a huge save to his right.

Gladbach were unluck not to get a penalty when the ball struck the arm of Istanbul Basaksehir defender Carlos Ponck in the box, and moments later, Breel Embolo's thumping header forced the home goalkeeper Mert Günok to spring into the air and tip over.

Edin Visca's assured low finish beyond Sommer was just what the hosts deserved, and had looked to be the winning goal, but Herrmann's close range strike earned the Foals their first point in Europe this season.

Wolfsburg's unbeaten start to the Europa League has been maintained after a hard-fought point in France.

St Etienne 1-1 Wolfsburg, Stade Geoffroy Guichard

(Kolodziejczak 13' — William 15')

Wolfsburg picked up an important point on the road as they shared the points with St Etienne.

The hosts took the lead through Timothee Kolodziejczak, who managed to find the bottom corner through a crowd of bodies after Wolfsburg failed to clear.

But their lead lasted just two minutes as Wolfsburg hit back through William, who connected perfectly with Max Arnold's inviting cross and found the far corner.

The point maintains Wolfsburg's unbeaten start to this season's Europa League campaign, and sees them sit joint-top of Group I with Gent with four points.