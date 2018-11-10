 Bundesliga Bulletin: Hummels and Bayern blinded by Dortmund display | Sports| German football and major international sports news | DW | 11.11.2018

Sports

Mats Hummels played 66 minutes of Bayern's defeat to Borussia Dortmund despite being so ill his vision was blurred. Schalke and Leverkusen were soundly beaten again, while the race to be top scorer is heating up.

Robert Lewandowski und Mats Hummels (Getty Images/AFP/C. Stache)

Good week for: The Bundesliga and fans of a title race, Luka Jovic, Borussia Dortmund, Alassane Plea, Markus Weinzierl, Reiss Nelson, Luka Jovic

Bad week for: Werder Bremen, Niko Kovac, Hertha Berlin, Nuremberg, Mats Hummels

The lowdown:

- Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich delivered one of the most dramatic Bundesliga contests in recent memory. The hosts eventually emerged as 3-2 winners, but Bayern looked better than they have in months. Marco Reus scored two, as did Robert Lewandowski, but Paco Alcacer (of course) had the last laugh in a game that saw incredible misses, disallowed goals and brilliant blocks. The title race is on!

- Alassane Plea bagged a hat trick to fire Gladbach in to second, just four points behind Dortmund. The Frenchman has been in superb form since arriving from Nice and while Bremen's early season form has tailed off, Gladbach are shaping up to be real contenders.

- Stuttgart and Düsseldorf got huge wins in their fights against relegation. Stuttgart finally scored under new head coach Markus Weinzierl, and Düsseldorf put four past a surprisingly poor Hertha to break a run of six consecutive defeats. The bottom six are now separated by just three points.

- After the thrills and spills of Der Klassiker, the games between four more of the Bundesliga's representatives in Europe were more sedate and straightforward affairs. RB Leipzig had no trouble dispatching a wretched Bayer Leverkusen side 3-0 on Sunday before Frankfurt repeated the trick against a typically toothless Schalke. While the two clubs that changed their coaches in the close season (Frankfurt and Leipzig) are in the chasing pack, the two who appeared most set to kick on are looking down rather than up.  

  • Fußball Bundesliga 11. Spieltag | Eintracht Frankfurt - FC Schalke 04 (Getty Images/A.Grimm)

    Bundesliga Matchday 11 in pictures

    Eintracht Frankfurt 3 - 0 Schalke

    Luka Jovic's brace heaped more misery on Schalke, as the Serbian made it nine league goals for the season. After a dull opening half, Jovic latched on to an Ante Rebic through ball to give the hosts the lead just after the hour mark. Rebic almost sealed it soon after but his shot hit the post. That mattered little when Jovic lashed in a second on 73 minutes. Sebastian Haller completed the rout.

  • Fußball Bundesliga 11. Spieltag | RB Leipzig - Bayer Leverkusen | Torjubel (1:0) (Getty Images/Bongarts/A. Hassenstein)

    Bundesliga Matchday 11 in pictures

    RB Leipzig 3 - 0 Bayer Leverkusen

    The Red Bulls made it five Bundesliga matches without conceding as they brushed aside their limp visitors. Yusuf Poulsen (pictured) lifted in a first half opener before a rare Lukas Klostermann goal doubled the lead in the second period. Poulsen wrapped it up late on. Leverkusen have now won just 11 points from their 11 games and the pressure is very much on Heiko Herrlich.

  • Fußball Bundesliga SV Werder Bremen vs. Borussia Mönchengladbach | Jubel (Getty Images/Bongarts/O. Hardt)

    Bundesliga Matchday 11 in pictures

    Werder Bremen 1-3 Gladbach

    Alassane Plea totally stole the show, bagging a hat trick and maintaining Borussia Mönchengladbach's pressure on the league leaders. The second took a lucky deflection, but his first and third were pure quality. Plea has eight goals this season so far. Nuri Sahin's second-half strike for Werder was a mere consolation.

  • Fußball Bundesliga 10. Spieltag | Fortuna Düsseldorf v Hertha BSC | Torjubel (1:0) (Getty Images/Bongarts/M. Hitij)

    Bundesliga Matchday 11 in pictures

    Düsseldorf 4-1 Hertha Berlin

    Takashi Usami hadn't scored a top-flight goal in the Bundesliga since September 2012, until he broke the deadlock against 10-man Hertha on Saturday. Maximilian Mittelstädt managed to pick up a pair of first-half bookings to put his team on the back foot. Düsseldorf would later stretch their lead and seal all three points, ending a run of six straight defeats.

  • Fußball Bundesliga 10. Spieltag | SC Freiburg vs. Mainz 05 (Imago/J. Huebner)

    Bundesliga Matchday 11 in pictures

    Freiburg 1-3 Mainz

    Pick that one out! Jean-Philippe Gbamin's early opener for Mainz was a ferocious low drive from distance. His near-namesake Jean-Philippe Mateta added another later in the first half. For the second game on the bounce, Mainz's Jean-Philippes both notched goals and Mainz held on to keep their good form going.

  • Fußball Bundesliga 10. Spieltag | 1. FC Nürnberg vs. VfB Stuttgart | Jubel (picture-alliance/Pressefoto Baumann/H. Britsch)

    Bundesliga Matchday 11 in pictures

    Nuremberg 0-2 Stuttgart

    The Swabian drought lasted from October 6 to November 10. Timo Baumgartl's left-footed finish was the club's first goal in more than a month and their first since coach Markus Weinzierl took charge. As with buses, you wait ages for a goal and then two come along at once. Erik Thommy doubled Stuttgart's tally later in the game to keep it close at the foot of the table.

  • Fußball Bundesliga 10. Spieltag | TSG 1899 Hoffenheim v FC Augsburg | Torjubel (1:0) (Getty Images/Bongarts/C. Kaspar-Bartke)

    Bundesliga Matchday 11 in pictures

    Hoffenheim 2-1 Augsburg

    Two goals in four days for Andrej Kramaric, who added a Bundesliga goal to his midweek strike from range in the Champions League. Unlike the draw against Lyon, though, Hoffenheim could savor three home points against Augsburg. Hat tip to the evergreen Alfred Finnbogason for a splendid chipped finish on his weaker left foot, though the points go to Nagelsmann's crew thanks to Reiss Nelson.

  • Fußball Bundesliga 10. Spieltag | Borussia Dortmund v Bayern München | Jubel Dortmund (Reuters/W. Rattay)

    Bundesliga Matchday 11 in pictures

    Borussia Dortmund 3-2 Bayern Munich

    The Bundesliga title race came alive after a thrilling Saturday evening match saw BVB just about come out on top against defending champions Bayern Munich. In a game full of chances and drama, Bayern saw their halftime lead removed by a Marco Reus penalty. Robert Lewandowski added a second moments later, but Reus wasn't done and then it was 2-2. Off the bench, Paco Alcacer scored the winner.

  • Fußball Bundesliga 10. Spieltag | Hannover 96 vs VfL Wolfsburg | Tor (picture-alliance/dpa/S. Pförtner)

    Bundesliga Matchday 11 in pictures

    Hannover 2-1 Wolfsburg

    Linton Maina's crisp volley set Hannover on course for three crucial points against Wolfsburg. The youngest player on the pitch, playing on his least favored flank, showed top technique on his weaker left foot. Ihlas Bebou had a big night too; he delivered the cross for Maina's goal and then notched one of his own, making amends for a couple of big first-half chances he'd squandered.

    Author: Mark Hallam


The quotes:

"I will have a glass of red wine tonight." - Lucien Favre knows how to celebrate a win against Bayern.

"It's too early to talk about whether we can become champions." - Marco Reus is taking things slow, but he may be in the minority.

"The lad is a beast. He's a machine. He's unstoppable." - Julian Nagelsmann on Brazilian forward Joelinton.

"What he looks like in the shower, I don't know. I don't shower with the lads." - Werder Bremen boss Florian Kohfeldt when asked about Max Kruse's physical fitness.

"We can be satisfied with the performance. It was our best match since Schalke [on September 22], in terms of technique, fighting spirit and tactics, especially in the first half." - Niko Kovac does his best to put a positive spin on defeat.

"If there's anyone who doesn't get what is at stake here, then they'll never get it. The thing that we absolutely wanted to avoid has happened." - Joshua Kimmich is a little more direct than his boss.
 

The stats:

- Reiss Nelson scored his sixth Bundesliga goal in Hoffenheim's 2-1 win over Augsburg, meaning he's the second highest teenage goalscorer in Europe's top five leagues behind Kylian Mbappe (11). 

- Borussia Dortmund's substitutes have now scored an incredble 18 goals between them in all competitions this term. That's almost twice as many as any other team's replacements in the major European leagues.

- Luka Jovic's brace for Frankfurt means he tops the scoring charts with nine goals. The Serbian has found the net every 62 minutes, but that looks positively pedestrain comapred to Paco Alcacer. The Dortmund frontman has scored a goal every 29 minutes. 

The fans:

While the competition on the pitch was intense, there was one area of agreement among the 81,365 fans at Signal Iduna Park on Saturday. Fans of both Bayern and Dortmund held up banners expressing their distate at a possible European Super League.

The weird:

Mats Hummels had a bit of a stinker against his old club on Saturday and the Bayern Munich man blamed illness for an error-strewn display.

Hummels said he started to feel unwell on Friday, then felt "really bad" before kickoff and his vision "was all dull and blurry" at the break. But the experienced defender started the game and came out for the second half despite the obvious issues. He was eventually replaced on 66 minutes by fellow Germany international Niklas Süle, whose presence on the bench was a clear indication Hummels' participation was far from essential.

If Hummels' desire to play in such a big game is understandable, the notion that he can perform with impaired vision against Reus, Alcacer and co. seems bizarre, as he belatedly acknowleged: "I'm angry with myself that I did not say at halftime 'I'm not going out'," Hummels said.

