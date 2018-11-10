Stingy, solid Leipzig show up clueless, shapeless Leverkusen

As he revelled in a fifth consecutive Bundesliga clean sheet, Peter Gulacsi noted that this one had come easier than most.

"It was a funny game in my eyes, as I didn't really have much to do for large parts," the Hungarian keeper said as Leipzig extended their unbeaten run to 10 league games. In fact, Gulasci didn't make a save until he leapt to his left in the 77th minute to keep out a freekick from substitute Leon Bailey.

The fact that someone as gifted as Bailey started on the bench hints at Leverkusen's enviable attacking options, even if the Jamaican has struggled to replicate last season's form in 2018/19. But Leverkusen are not getting enough from any of their talented forward players. Not from Julian Brandt, Kevin Volland, Kai Havertz, Lucas Alario or Paulinho. Most have had their moments, none have been able to deliver consistently.

Issues from front to back

"There was no structure today, everyone played alone," Volland told Sky after the game. "The ball was often played at the wrong time, too many balls were lost."

The German international also said his team were a "million miles away" from where they should be and that they had "problems at the back".

After big wins over Werder Bremen and Borussia Mönchengladbach in the league and cup, Leverkusen had appeared to have shaken off the early season cobwebs. But they again lacked any sort of cohesive tactical plan, made basic errors all over the pitch and visibly gave up after Yusuf Poulsen's second goal sealed the win.

Herrlich moved quickly to get Bailey on at half time but then brought on Dominik Kohr for the more attack-minded Charles Aranguiz when chasing the game. Alario was introduced even later when Leipzig were two up.

That's now seven goals conceded in the last two games for Leverkusen, two more than Leipzig have conceded in the 10 games since Dortmund beat them 4-1 on the opening day.

Rangnick building on solid foundations

Ralf Rangnick's charges were everything Herrlich's men were not. Teenage center backs Ibrahima Konate and Dayot Upamecano were muscular, intelligent and clearly well-drilled while Lukas Klostermann continues to state his case to be an option at right back for Germany if Joachim Löw wants Joshua Kimmich in midfield.

"Keeping the clean sheet was important," Rangnick said after the game, showing where his priorities lie. "It's important to see how the team is developing. You have to tip your hat to the boys for allowing so little against a team like Leverkusen."

The hosts do deserve credit for another solid showing but, in truth, they were never really stretched. Three wins from their first 11 games surely leaves Leverkusen's pre-season Champions League aspirations dead in the water.

Herrlich may take some consolation in his team's progress in the German Cup and the Europa League but three wins from 11 in the Bundesliga is far from acceptable. If they don't make it four from 12 after the international break against Stuttgart, Herrlich is in a real relegation battle. If he even makes it that far.