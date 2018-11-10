 Stingy, solid Leipzig show up clueless, shapeless Leverkusen | Sports| German football and major international sports news | DW | 11.11.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Sports

Stingy, solid Leipzig show up clueless, shapeless Leverkusen

Bayer Leverkusen finished above RB Leipzig last term but after the Werkself slumped to a 3-0 defeat, they're 11 points behind the Red Bulls. Sunday's game showed that why that gap is as wide as it is.

Fußball Bundesliga 11. Spieltag | RB Leipzig - Bayer Leverkusen (3:0) (Getty Images/Bongarts/A. Hassenstein)

As he revelled in a fifth consecutive Bundesliga clean sheet, Peter Gulacsi noted that this one had come easier than most. 

"It was a funny game in my eyes, as I didn't really have much to do for large parts," the Hungarian keeper said as Leipzig extended their unbeaten run to 10 league games. In fact, Gulasci didn't make a save until he leapt to his left in the 77th minute to keep out a freekick from substitute Leon Bailey.

The fact that someone as gifted as Bailey started on the bench hints at Leverkusen's enviable attacking options, even if the Jamaican has struggled to replicate last season's form in 2018/19. But Leverkusen are not getting enough from any of their talented forward players. Not from Julian Brandt, Kevin Volland, Kai Havertz, Lucas Alario or Paulinho. Most have had their moments, none have been able to deliver consistently.

Issues from front to back

"There was no structure today, everyone played alone," Volland told Sky after the game. "The ball was often played at the wrong time, too many balls were lost."

The German international also said his team were a  "million miles away" from where they should be and that they had "problems at the back". 

After big wins over Werder Bremen and Borussia Mönchengladbach in the league and cup, Leverkusen had appeared to have shaken off the early season cobwebs. But they again lacked any sort of cohesive tactical plan, made basic errors all over the pitch and visibly gave up after Yusuf Poulsen's second goal sealed the win.

Herrlich moved quickly to get Bailey on at half time but then brought on Dominik Kohr for the more attack-minded Charles Aranguiz when chasing the game. Alario was introduced even later when Leipzig were two up.

That's now seven goals conceded in the last two games for Leverkusen, two more than Leipzig have conceded in the 10 games since Dortmund beat them 4-1 on the opening day.

Rangnick building on solid foundations

Ralf Rangnick's charges were everything Herrlich's men were not. Teenage center backs Ibrahima Konate and Dayot Upamecano were muscular, intelligent and clearly well-drilled while Lukas Klostermann continues to state his case to be an option at right back for Germany if Joachim Löw wants Joshua Kimmich in midfield.

"Keeping the clean sheet was important," Rangnick said after the game, showing where his priorities lie. "It's important to see how the team is developing. You have to tip your hat to the boys for allowing so little against a team like Leverkusen."

The hosts do deserve credit for another solid showing but, in truth, they were never really stretched. Three wins from their first 11 games surely leaves Leverkusen's pre-season Champions League aspirations dead in the water.

Herrlich may take some consolation in his team's progress in the German Cup and the Europa League but three wins from 11 in the Bundesliga is far from acceptable. If they don't make it four from 12 after the international break against Stuttgart, Herrlich is in a real relegation battle. If he even makes it that far.

  • Fußball Bundesliga 11. Spieltag | Eintracht Frankfurt - FC Schalke 04 (Getty Images/A.Grimm)

    Bundesliga Matchday 11 in pictures

    Eintracht Frankfurt 3 - 0 Schalke

    Luka Jovic's brace heaped more misery on Schalke, as the Serbian made it nine league goals for the season. After a dull opening half, Jovic latched on to an Ante Rebic through ball to give the hosts the lead just after the hour mark. Rebic almost sealed it soon after but his shot hit the post. That mattered little when Jovic lashed in a second on 73 minutes. Sebastian Haller completed the rout.

  • Fußball Bundesliga 11. Spieltag | RB Leipzig - Bayer Leverkusen | Torjubel (1:0) (Getty Images/Bongarts/A. Hassenstein)

    Bundesliga Matchday 11 in pictures

    RB Leipzig 3 - 0 Bayer Leverkusen

    The Red Bulls made it five Bundesliga matches without conceding as they brushed aside their limp visitors. Yusuf Poulsen (pictured) lifted in a first half opener before a rare Lukas Klostermann goal doubled the lead in the second period. Poulsen wrapped it up late on. Leverkusen have now won just 11 points from their 11 games and the pressure is very much on Heiko Herrlich.

  • Fußball Bundesliga SV Werder Bremen vs. Borussia Mönchengladbach | Jubel (Getty Images/Bongarts/O. Hardt)

    Bundesliga Matchday 11 in pictures

    Werder Bremen 1-3 Gladbach

    Alassane Plea totally stole the show, bagging a hat trick and maintaining Borussia Mönchengladbach's pressure on the league leaders. The second took a lucky deflection, but his first and third were pure quality. Plea has eight goals this season so far. Nuri Sahin's second-half strike for Werder was a mere consolation.

  • Fußball Bundesliga 10. Spieltag | Fortuna Düsseldorf v Hertha BSC | Torjubel (1:0) (Getty Images/Bongarts/M. Hitij)

    Bundesliga Matchday 11 in pictures

    Düsseldorf 4-1 Hertha Berlin

    Takashi Usami hadn't scored a top-flight goal in the Bundesliga since September 2012, until he broke the deadlock against 10-man Hertha on Saturday. Maximilian Mittelstädt managed to pick up a pair of first-half bookings to put his team on the back foot. Düsseldorf would later stretch their lead and seal all three points, ending a run of six straight defeats.

  • Fußball Bundesliga 10. Spieltag | SC Freiburg vs. Mainz 05 (Imago/J. Huebner)

    Bundesliga Matchday 11 in pictures

    Freiburg 1-3 Mainz

    Pick that one out! Jean-Philippe Gbamin's early opener for Mainz was a ferocious low drive from distance. His near-namesake Jean-Philippe Mateta added another later in the first half. For the second game on the bounce, Mainz's Jean-Philippes both notched goals and Mainz held on to keep their good form going.

  • Fußball Bundesliga 10. Spieltag | 1. FC Nürnberg vs. VfB Stuttgart | Jubel (picture-alliance/Pressefoto Baumann/H. Britsch)

    Bundesliga Matchday 11 in pictures

    Nuremberg 0-2 Stuttgart

    The Swabian drought lasted from October 6 to November 10. Timo Baumgartl's left-footed finish was the club's first goal in more than a month and their first since coach Markus Weinzierl took charge. As with buses, you wait ages for a goal and then two come along at once. Erik Thommy doubled Stuttgart's tally later in the game to keep it close at the foot of the table.

  • Fußball Bundesliga 10. Spieltag | TSG 1899 Hoffenheim v FC Augsburg | Torjubel (1:0) (Getty Images/Bongarts/C. Kaspar-Bartke)

    Bundesliga Matchday 11 in pictures

    Hoffenheim 2-1 Augsburg

    Two goals in four days for Andrej Kramaric, who added a Bundesliga goal to his midweek strike from range in the Champions League. Unlike the draw against Lyon, though, Hoffenheim could savor three home points against Augsburg. Hat tip to the evergreen Alfred Finnbogason for a splendid chipped finish on his weaker left foot, though the points go to Nagelsmann's crew thanks to Reiss Nelson.

  • Fußball Bundesliga 10. Spieltag | Borussia Dortmund v Bayern München | Jubel Dortmund (Reuters/W. Rattay)

    Bundesliga Matchday 11 in pictures

    Borussia Dortmund 3-2 Bayern Munich

    The Bundesliga title race came alive after a thrilling Saturday evening match saw BVB just about come out on top against defending champions Bayern Munich. In a game full of chances and drama, Bayern saw their halftime lead removed by a Marco Reus penalty. Robert Lewandowski added a second moments later, but Reus wasn't done and then it was 2-2. Off the bench, Paco Alcacer scored the winner.

  • Fußball Bundesliga 10. Spieltag | Hannover 96 vs VfL Wolfsburg | Tor (picture-alliance/dpa/S. Pförtner)

    Bundesliga Matchday 11 in pictures

    Hannover 2-1 Wolfsburg

    Linton Maina's crisp volley set Hannover on course for three crucial points against Wolfsburg. The youngest player on the pitch, playing on his least favored flank, showed top technique on his weaker left foot. Ihlas Bebou had a big night too; he delivered the cross for Maina's goal and then notched one of his own, making amends for a couple of big first-half chances he'd squandered.

    Author: Mark Hallam


DW recommends

Opinion: The game the Bundesliga needed

Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich delivered one of the all-time great games on matchday 11. For DW's Jonathan Harding it was not just a timely match for the clubs, but also the Bundesliga. (10.11.2018)  

Dortmund beat Bayern in 'Klassiker' worth the name

Borussia Dortmund have turned the tables on Bayern Munich to win a thrilling encounter at the top of the Bundesliga. BVB stretch their lead over the Bavarians to seven points in the process. (10.11.2018)  

Kai Havertz and Julian Brandt carrying limp Leverkusen

Despite getting their first win, Leverkusen have not played the best football. This week though, they have been reminded more of what they have rather than what they're missing. Step foward, Havertz and Brandt. (23.09.2018)  

Kai Havertz: Bayer Leverkusen's baby-faced assassin

A string of excellent performances has seen Kai Havertz become Bayer Leverkusen's key man. With Borussia Dortmund in town on Saturday, the German prodigy has a chance to show he's worth every bit of the recent hype. (28.09.2018)  

Bundesliga Matchday 11 in pictures

There's no denying that the focus was Der Klassiker this weekend, but there was plenty going on elsewhere too. Bayer Leverkusen and RB Leipzig are going in different directions and its tight at the foot of the table. (11.11.2018)  

Related content

DFB-Pokal 2. Runde | Borussia Mönchengladbach vs. Bayer 04 Leverkusen- Jubel Tor 0:3

Cavalier Leverkusen look to make ground on rock solid RB Leipzig 09.11.2018

Der Klassiker isn't the only big Bundesliga clash this weekend. Bayer Leverkusen's recent attacking revival faces another stern test as Heiko Herrlich's men take on the league's best defensive outfit, RB Leipzig.

Bundesliga 10. Spieltag | FC Bayern München vs. FC Freiburg

Bundesliga Bulletin: Bayern Munich slip, Frankfurt and RB Leipzig extend runs 04.11.2018

Borussia Dortmund have extended their lead over Bayern Munich to four points ahead of next weekend's "Klassiker." Eintracht Frankfurt and RB Leipzig continued their positive form, while Stuttgart and Düsseldorf struggle.

1. Bundesliga | Bayer Leverkusen - Hannover 96 | Leverkusens Trainer Heiko Herrlich

Opinion: How long can Heiko Herrlich hold on at Bayer Leverkusen? 21.10.2018

After two wins in eight games, Bayer Leverkusen have the fifth-worst defensive record in the league and have only scored nine. With tough fixtures to come, DW's Matt Ford wonders how long Heiko Herrlich can hold on.

Advertisement
Fussball Bundesliga Logo 2017

Bundesliga results and standings

Click here for the latest Bundesliga results and the current league standings. Here you can also scroll through the results from past matchdays as well as the league standings in previous weeks. 

UEFA Champions League Logo

Champions League results and standings

Europe's most prestigious club competition is in action for another season. Click here for all of the up-to-date results and standings from the UEFA Champions League. 

DFB Pokal logo

German Cup: All of the results

The German Cup is where lower-division teams get the chance to knock off the Bundesliga's biggest clubs. Click here for all of the results from the latest round of German Cup play. 