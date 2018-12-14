Bundesliga Bulletin: Dortmund secure Christmas number one spot

Good week for: Mario Gomez, Stuttgart, Kaan Ayhan, Düsseldorf, Wolfsburg, Marco Reus, Niko Kovac

Bad week for: Hanover and Nuremberg's survival hopes, Christian Streich, Hertha Berlin, Heiko Herrlich

The lowdown:

- Marco Reus is frequently Werder Bremen's tormentor and Saturday was no different. This season's second top scorer in Germany's top flight (top spot belongs to his teammate Paco Alcacer) notched up his 12th career league goal against Bremen. And it proved to be the winner for Borussia Dortmund.

- Despite not touching the ball, Reus also had a key part to play in an inventive opener. He and Raphaël Guerreiro stood over a free kick and had a long chat. The Portuguese midfielder seemed to have messed up the routine but then span back round to whip in a perfect ball for Alcacer to head home.

Bundesliga Matchday 15 roundup Eintracht Frankfurt 2-1 Bayer Leverkusen After two defeats on the bounce against Wolfsburg and Hertha, Eintracht Frankfurt returned to winning ways in the Bundesliga. Two well-worked goals either side of half-time from Danny Da Costa and Filip Kostic gave the Eagles a two-goal lead over Bayer Leverkusen, who halved the deficit through Karim Bellarabi. But Frankfurt held on for three points which see them keep in touch with the top four.

Bundesliga Matchday 15 roundup RB Leipzig 4 - 1 Mainz Braces from Yusuf Poulsen and Timo Werner (pictured) helped the hosts consolidate fourth. The Red Bulls showed no ill effects from their midweek European exit early on but allowed Mainz back in to the game, with Karim Onisiwo scoring after Poulsen notched the first two. Mainz had their moments in the second half but Werner rounded the keeper on 74 minutes before lashing one in a minute from time.

Bundesliga Matchday 15 roundup Augsburg 1-1 Schalke An injury-stricken Schalke picked up a point and more frustration in Augsburg. Ralf Fährmann's poor punch gave Michael Gregoritsch a free header in the first half and Schalke looked out of it until Daniel Caligiuri fired home a long-range effort to level the scores. Haji Wright thought he had scored the winner, but was offside. The result leaves both sides stuck in the lower half of the table.

Bundesliga Matchday 15 roundup Borussia Dortmund 2-1 Werder Bremen First half goals from Paco Alcacer and Marco Reus kept Borussia Dortmund's nine-point lead at the top of the Bundesliga intact. Max Kruse's fine volley from distance cut Dortmund's lead in half, but Werder Bremen couldn't build on that as Lucien Favre's side pulled off an important win and look set to go into the winter break with a healthy lead over their rivals.

Bundesliga Matchday 15 roundup Stuttgart 2-1 Hertha Berlin A Mario Gomez brace helped Stuttgart make big strides in their quest to move away from the relegation zone. The visitors dominated the first half, with Maximilian Mittelstädt finishing off a neat team move for the opener. Stuttgart battled back though. Mario Gomez poked home his first goal since October 6 and then powered in a headed second not long after to lift Stuttgart out of the drop zone.

Bundesliga Matchday 15 roundup Hannover 0-4 Bayern Munich It might have only been against a struggling Hannover team, but Bayern Munich got back in their groove. Joshua Kimmich's volley into the far corner gave Bayern the perfect start after just 65 seconds, and not long after David Alaba smashed a stunning half volley into the top corner. Serge Gnabry and Robert Lewandowski added goals as Bayern stayed brilliant.

Bundesliga Matchday 15 roundup Düsseldorf 2-0 Freiburg What looked a good chance for Freiburg to pull away from the bottom of the table, turned into a game that Düsseldorf could have won by more. Having missed a host of chances and been bizarrely denied a penalty for a handball, two set-pieces won the day for Fortuna. Kaan Ayhan powered home a header and flicked in a second as the hosts climb into the relegation playoff spot.

Bundesliga Matchday 15 roundup Hoffenheim 0-0 Gladbach On a cold day, Gladbach fans warmed themselves with quite the showing. On the pitch, the visitors didn't look as hot. Hoffenheim looked the more active and likely to score, despite the fact they played in Manchester midweek. Joelinton curled in a superb strike but was ruled out for offside by VAR and Adam Szalai blazed over in added time as both ended up having to share the points.

Bundesliga Matchday 15 roundup Nuremburg 0-2 Wolfsburg Wolfsburg extended their unbeaten run to four games after picking up their fourth away victory of the season in Nuremburg. After a scoreless first half, Daniel Ginczek put the Wolves ahead with his third goal in as many games and Josip Brekalo added another in second half stoppage time. The loss for Nuremburg extended their winless run to nine games. Author: Jonathan Harding, Davis VanOpdorp



- It was a very good weekend for two of the Bundesliga's strugglers, meaning those who failed to win at the bottom dropped even further off the pace. First, the good: Fortuna Düsseldorf picked up a massive win over Freiburg, with Kaan Ayhan the hero with a double. Stuttgart had the even tougher task of flipping Hertha Berlin, who took the lead at the Mercedez-Benz Arena. But when you have Mario Gomez in your ranks, there's always a chance and the veteran striker pounced twice as Stuttgart climbed two points clear of dangere.

- But it wasn't all good news for the teams at the bottom. Nuremberg lost at home to Wolfsburg on Friday night and Hanover, who are now rooted to the bottom of the table, were walloped by a resurgent Bayern Munich.

- Niko Kovac is enjoying some respite after what can only be described as a turbulent period. Bayern will be tested a lot more in their final two games before the winter break when they face RB Leipzig and Eintracht Frankfurt, but the champions showed flashes of their old selves in Hannover, with the highlight a David Alaba screamer. The best they can manage is second before the winter break, but the Bavarians aren't buried yet.

- Eintracht Frankfurt capped off a perfect Europa League group stage in Rome on Thursday night but they had lost their lost two Bundesliga games - until Bayer Leverkusen came to town. Goals from Danny Da Costa and Filip Kostic rewarded the Eagles for a powerful, energetic display as they remained within touching distance of the top four.

- On Friday night, Daniel Ginczek scored the opener for Wolfsburg in their win in Nuremberg, meaning the 27-year-old has now had a hand in six of Wolfsburg's last seven goals. The striker's return to fitness and form has sparked life into a Wolfsburg side who have been in the last relegation playoff in the last two seasons but now sit eighth.

- Yussuf Poulsen and Timo Werner both scored twice in RB Leipzig's 4-1 win over Mainz. That takes them to eight and 10 respectively this season. The top nine scorers in the league are made up of two Dortmund players, the two Leipzig strikers, two Dortmund forwards and two from Borussia Mönchengladbach. No prizes for guessing the identity of the other man.

Timo Werner and Yussuf Poulsen were both at the double for RB.

The quotes:

"Such is football. Last week, you're celebrated, this week you get hit in the back of the head."

-Freiburg's Mike Franz after the surprise defeat to Düsseldorf

"I've noticed that we've turned a corner."

- Niko Kovac after Bayern's battering of Hannover

"Bayern were in top gear today. Their Lamborghini had a full tank and our Trabant was low on fuel."

- Hannover's Pirmin Schwegler

"Augsburg devoured us in the first half... It's important to be mentally strong and we pulled our foot away more often than we put it in front of the ball. That was a bit limp."

- Domenico Tedesco on Schalke's draw in Augsburg

"The lead at the top is neither deceptive nor comfortable."

- Dortmund CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke takes a measured approach.

The stats:

- Paco Alcacer is only the third player in Bundesliga history to score 11 goals in his first 10 matches, after Horst Hrubesch and Klaus Matischak.

- Timo Werner's 10 goals have come in doubles, he's scored two in five separate games.

- After 682 minutes without a league goal, Mario Gomez' first strike took him to 100 in all competitions for Stuttgart, the club where he started his career.

- David Alaba is the only defender to have scored in each Bundesliga season since 2010/11.

- Thomas Müller made his 300th Bundesliga appearance on Saturday.

The weird:

Robin Zentner tried to get away with a sneaky one on Sunday afternoon. As Leipzig won a corner, he picked up a spare ball from the side of his goal. When the Red Bulls tried to take it short and quick, Zentner threw the other ball in to the box. His actions stopped the corner but didn't fool the referee, who booked the Mainz keeper.