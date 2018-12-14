 Borussia Dortmund′s Axel Witsel: Being winter champion is nothing | Sports| German football and major international sports news | DW | 15.12.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Sports

Borussia Dortmund's Axel Witsel: Being winter champion is nothing

Borussia Dortmund are still undefeated and after beating Werder Bremen and have confirmed the top spot in the Bundesliga for the rest of the first half of the season. For Axel Witsel, though, there's a long way to go.

Axel Witsel (picture-alliance/dpa)

DW: Axel, football is a real joy for you here in Dortmund, even if it's really cold.

Axel Witsel: Yes today was really cold, but I enjoying being here every day in training and in games.

Herbstmeister (champion of the first half of the season) — What does that mean to you?

For me, this is nothing. In the end you are not really champion. We still have to work hard, like we do. We have a hard week, because we play Tuesday and Friday so we have two more finals. We just have to think about that.

Michael Zorc talked about getting better at taking chances. Do you agree?

I think he's right. We could have killed the game. Sometimes when you get opportunities to score more goals I think we should be more focused. We had the chance today with [Jadon] Sancho, for example. But in the end we won the game 2-1 and we are happy so we keep going.

How are your energy levels at the end of the first half of the season?

We are good. We've played a lot of really good games and now our objective is to finish that way in the last two games.

You are a leader of a very young team. What is your task in guiding this team towards victory?

I'm one of the leaders of the team because of my age, because we have a really young group of players, but I'm not the only one. Marco [Reus], Mario [Götze], Piszczu (Lukas Piszczek) also. I think we have a good mix between young talent and experience, and it's why we're doing so well now. We'll do our best to keep going like this until the end of the season.

What do you think of your chances of being German champions at the end of the season?

It's not the time to speak about that. The second half of the season will be long. We have to keep going as we are now, taking it game-by-game. That's it, and in the end we will see the result.

Axel Witsel joined Borussia Dortmund before the start of the season from Tianjin Quanjian, a club in the Chinese Super League. Witsel began his career at Belgian side Standard Liege and has played for five different clubs in five different countries, including Benfica in Lisbon, Portugal and Zenit St. Petersburg in Russia. He has 101 caps with the Belgium national team and helped them finish third at the 2018 World Cup in Russia. He has played a total of 22 games for Dortmund in the Bundesliga, German Cup and Champions League this season.

The interview was conducted by Joscha Weber.

  • Fußball Bundesliga 15. Spieltag FC Augsburg - FC Schalke 04 (picture-alliance/G. Kirchner)

    Bundesliga Matchday 15 roundup

    Augsburg 1-1 Schalke

    An injury-stricken Schalke picked up a point and more frustration in Augsburg. Ralf Fährmann's poor punch gave Michael Gregoritsch a free header in the first half and Schalke looked out of it until Daniel Caligiuri fired home a long-range effort to level the scores. Haji Wright thought he had scored the winner, but was offside. The result leaves both sides stuck in the lower half of the table.

  • Fußball Bundesliga Borussia Dortmund - Werder Bremen (Reuters/L. Kügeler)

    Bundesliga Matchday 15 roundup

    Borussia Dortmund 2-1 Werder Bremen

    First half goals from Paco Alcacer and Marco Reus kept Borussia Dortmund's nine-point lead at the top of the Bundesliga intact. Max Kruse's fine volley from distance cut Dortmund's lead in half, but Werder Bremen couldn't build on that as Lucien Favre's side pulled off an important win and look set to go into the winter break with a healthy lead over their rivals.

  • Tor Fußball Bundesliga VfB Stuttgart vs. Hertha BSC Berlin (Getty Images/Bongarts/)

    Bundesliga Matchday 15 roundup

    Stuttgart 2-1 Hertha Berlin

    A Mario Gomez brace helped Stuttgart make big strides in their quest to move away from the relegation zone. The visitors dominated the first half, with Maximilian Mittelstädt finishing off a neat team move for the opener. Stuttgart battled back though. Mario Gomez poked home his first goal since October 6 and then powered in a headed second not long after to lift Stuttgart out of the drop zone.

  • Fußball Bundesliga Hannover 96 - Bayern München | Tor (picture-alliance/dpa/S. Pförtner)

    Bundesliga Matchday 15 roundup

    Hannover 0-4 Bayern Munich

    It might have only been against a struggling Hannover team, but Bayern Munich got back in their groove. Joshua Kimmich's volley into the far corner gave Bayern the perfect start after just 65 seconds, and not long after David Alaba smashed a stunning half volley into the top corner. Serge Gnabry and Robert Lewandowski added goals as Bayern stayed brilliant.

  • Fußball Bundesliga Fortuna Düsseldorf - SC Freiburg (Getty Images/Bongarts/M. Hitij)

    Bundesliga Matchday 15 roundup

    Düsseldorf 2-0 Freiburg

    What looked a good chance for Freiburg to pull away from the bottom of the table, turned into a game that Düsseldorf could have won by more. Having missed a host of chances and been bizarrely denied a penalty for a handball, two set-pieces won the day for Fortuna. Kaan Ayhan powered home a header and flicked in a second as the hosts climb into the relegation playoff spot.

  • Fußball Bundesliga TSG 1899 Hoffenheim vs Borussia Mönchengladbach (Imago/Jan Huebner)

    Bundesliga Matchday 15 roundup

    Hoffenheim 0-0 Gladbach

    On a cold day, Gladbach fans warmed themselves with quite the showing. On the pitch, the visitors didn't look as hot. Hoffenheim looked the more active and likely to score, despite the fact they played in Manchester midweek. Joelinton curled in a superb strike but was ruled out for offside by VAR and Adam Szalai blazed over in added time as both ended up having to share the points.

  • Daniel Ginczek (Getty Images/Bongarts/S. Widmann)

    Bundesliga Matchday 15 roundup

    Nuremburg 0-2 Wolfsburg

    Wolfsburg extended their unbeaten run to four games after picking up their fourth away victory of the season in Nuremburg. After a scoreless first half, Daniel Ginczek put the Wolves ahead with his third goal in as many games and Josip Brekalo added another in second half stoppage time. The loss for Nuremburg extended their winless run to nine games.

    Author: Jonathan Harding, Davis VanOpdorp


DW recommends

Why have German clubs been better in Europe this season?

This time last year, those connected to German football were searching for the reason all but one of its clubs fell at the first European hurdle. But this year success has been close to universal. So what's changed? (14.12.2018)  

Is this Germany's most offensive football banner?

Schalke and Borussia Dortmund share one of the fiercest rivalries in Germany, but that went a step too far on Saturday. Schalke fans unfurled a banner supporting the man who attacked Dortmund's team bus in March 2017. (09.12.2018)  

Bundesliga Matchday 15 roundup

There were big wins at the bottom of the Bundesliga, Dortmund stayed in control, and Bayern Munich extended their unbeaten run with a thumping win away from home. All the latest from the Bundesliga on matchday 15. (15.12.2018)  

Related content

Fußball Bundesliga Borussia Dortmund - Werder Bremen

Borussia Dortmund beat Werder Bremen to secure Bundesliga top spot into 2019 15.12.2018

Borussia Dortmund stretched their unbeaten run to 15 games after beating Bremen in a hard-fought game. The result also means Dortmund will be top of the table at the end of the first half of the season.

Fussball Bundesliga l Borussia Mönchengladbach vs Hannover 96 – Tor 1:1

Bundesliga: Gladbach test title credentials against Hoffenheim 13.12.2018

Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich may be the presumed Bundesliga title contenders, but Gladbach have shown they deserve consideration. The Foals put their credentials to the test against Hoffenheim this weekend.

1. Bundesliga | Borussia Dortmund v SC Freiburg | Torjubel (2:0)

Bundesliga Bulletin: Borussia Dortmund still undefeated 03.12.2018

Borussia Dortmund moved further clear at the top of the standings as Serge Gnabry came back to haunt a former side. DW looks at all the talking points from Matchday 13.

Advertisement
Fussball Bundesliga Logo 2017

Bundesliga results and standings

Click here for the latest Bundesliga results and the current league standings. Here you can also scroll through the results from past matchdays as well as the league standings in previous weeks. 

UEFA Champions League Logo

Champions League results and standings

Europe's most prestigious club competition is in action for another season. Click here for all of the up-to-date results and standings from the UEFA Champions League. 

DFB Pokal logo

German Cup: All of the results

The German Cup is where lower-division teams get the chance to knock off the Bundesliga's biggest clubs. Click here for all of the results from the latest round of German Cup play. 