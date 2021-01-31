Bundesliga Bulletin: Bayern Munich cruise on but Eintracht Frankfurt the form team

Did Bayern Munich win this weekend?

The good ship Bayern stayed well on course, with a 4-1 home win over Hoffenheim. Saturday's opponents inflicted the champions only defeat of 2020 and threatened to repeat the dose early on. Goals from the old guard — Jerome Boateng, Thomas Müller and Robert Lewandowski — won it, while Serge Gnabry’s first in the league since October 2020 sealed the deal. A ninth consecutive title surely won't be far behind.

Did Borussia Dortmund win this weekend?

BVB’s course hasn’t been anywhere near as steady this season, and so it went on Saturday. Augsburg beat Lucien Favre’s side in Bavaria and threatened to do the same to Edin Terzic’s side in Dortmund after Andre Hahn gave them a 10th minute lead. Another slow start preceded another strong comeback, though. Thomas Delaney leveled it up soon after, before Jadon Sancho continued his resurgence and Erling Haaland, who missed a first half pealty, forced a late own goal. Still work to do.

Jadon Sancho is starting to hit top form again

Were there any surprises in the Bundesliga this weekend?

Slim pickings here. Does Schalke getting a point count? If so, it’s their 1-1 draw in Bremen. At the other end of the scale, Hertha Berlin’s latest new dawn started with a defeat that leaves the self-styled "Big City Club" staring relegation in the face. But it was no shock they were well beaten by Eintracht Frankfurt, who are the league’s form side over the last six games, five wins and a draw seeing them rise to fourth.

What was the game of the weekend in the Bundesliga?

In a fairly pedestrian weekend in Germany’s top flight, the most intriguing fixture came on Saturday night. RB Leipzig and Bayern Leverkusen were third and fourth pregame and the clash of styles promised entertainment. But caution won out and chances were few and far between despite a rapid tempo. Christopher Nkunku’s winner firms up Leipzig’s status as the closest thing Bayern have to a challenger while Leverkusen are on a rotten run of four points from seven games that threatens to undo their strong early season form.

What does the Bundesliga top six look like?

1. Bayern Munich — 45 points

2. RB Leipzig — 38

3. Wolfsburg — 35

4. Eintracht Frankfurt — 33

5. Bayer Leverkusen — 32

6. Borussia Dortmund — 32

Who is in the Bundesliga relegation zone?

16. Arminia Bielefeld — 17 points

17. Mainz — 10

18. Schalke — 8

Who scored the best goal in the Bundesliga this weekend?

Christopher Nkunku’s winner for Leipzig was as vicious as it was crucial. The Frenchman was fortunate that his initial effort arrived back at his feet but his right-footed drive across the keeper was a worthy matchwinner. More on Nkunku here.

Christopher Nkunku's fine strike won the points for RB Leipzig

Who was the best player in the Bundesliga this weekend?

It’s been a long time since Marius Wolf was a name to be thrown in to this conversation, but the former Dortmund man's brace in Cologne’s 3-1 win over Arminia Bielefeld on Sunday earned his club their first home win in 11 months and helped them pull away from the quagmire at the bottom.

What was the funniest thing said in the Bundesliga this weekend?

"We need wins. What else can I say? I can't listen to all the other blah blah blah anymore." Schalke’s sporting director Jochen Schneider puts his finger on the problem.