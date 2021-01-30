Bundesliga: Borussia Dortmund end winless run against Augsburg

Borussia Dortmund 3-1 Augsburg

(Delaney 26', Sancho 63', Uduokhai o.g. 75' — Hahn 10')

After earning one point in their previous three games, Borussia Dortmund's task on Saturday was clear.

"We urgently need points," sporting director Michael Zorc said ahead of Dortmund's game against Augsburg.

Losses to Bayer Leverkusen and Borussia Mönchengladbach last week saw Dortmund in seventh place entering the weekend. A win against the Bavarian club was a must if last season's runners up wanted to maintain a legitimate challenge for a Champions League spot.

Edin Terzic's team delivered, with Thomas Delaney, Jadon Sancho and an own goal turning around an early 1-0 deficit. But it still wasn't the complete performance Dortmund needed to silence those who doubt they can end the season in the top-four.

More to follow...