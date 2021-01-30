Bundesliga: Christopher Nkunku rises to the occasion as RB Leipzig top Leverkusen

Leipzig 1-0 Leverkusen, Red Bull Arena

(Nkunku 51')

Leverkusen coach Peter Bosz winced when he saw the goal from Leipzig's Christopher Nkunku hit the back of the net.

Bosz's side had done well keeping their hosts at bay during their Saturday evening showcase in Red Bull Arena. But when Nkunku re-collected the ball in Leverkusen's penalty area and smacked it past goalkeeper Lukas Hradecky, the Dutch coach couldn't hide his dismay.

One can understand stand Bosz's frustration as it wasn't the cleanest of goals. Nkunku's first effort was blocked well by Leverkusen's Edmund Tapsoda, and the Leipzig midfielder benefited from a fortunate deflection off Florian Wirtz. But the finish was top class, one that Hradecky had no chance of saving.

It was the only goal of a high-paced spectacle between the Bundesliga's second and third best teams coming into the weekend.

The strike was also just Nkunku's third of the season, which has been marred by a calf injury he suffered in December. But the young French midfielder has come out to play in Leipzig's biggest games this season and, quietly, has been one of Julian Nagelsmann's most important players.

