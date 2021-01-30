 Bundesliga: Christopher Nkunku rises to the occasion as RB Leipzig top Leverkusen | Sports| German football and major international sports news | DW | 30.01.2021

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Sports

Bundesliga: Christopher Nkunku rises to the occasion as RB Leipzig top Leverkusen

Christopher Nkunku's goal was the only one Leipzig needed in their high stakes clash against Leverkusen. Though the Frenchman has struggled with fitness this season, he remains one of Leipzig's key players.

Deutschland Bundesliga RB Leipzig vs Bayer Leverkusen | Nkunku

Leipzig 1-0 Leverkusen, Red Bull Arena
(Nkunku 51')

Leverkusen coach Peter Bosz winced when he saw the goal from Leipzig's Christopher Nkunku hit the back of the net.

Bosz's side had done well keeping their hosts at bay during their Saturday evening showcase in Red Bull Arena. But when Nkunku re-collected the ball in Leverkusen's penalty area and smacked it past goalkeeper Lukas Hradecky, the Dutch coach couldn't hide his dismay.

One can understand stand Bosz's frustration as it wasn't the cleanest of goals. Nkunku's first effort was blocked well by Leverkusen's Edmund Tapsoda, and the Leipzig midfielder benefited from a fortunate deflection off Florian Wirtz. But the finish was top class, one that Hradecky had no chance of saving.

It was the only goal of a high-paced spectacle between the Bundesliga's second and third best teams coming into the weekend.

The strike was also just Nkunku's third of the season, which has been marred by a calf injury he suffered in December. But the young French midfielder has come out to play in Leipzig's biggest games this season and, quietly, has been one of Julian Nagelsmann's most important players.

More to come...

Advertisement
Instagram Logo Neu

DW Kick Off on Instagram

News and background stories from football and the rest of the world of sports, from Germany's international broadcaster.  

Deutschland Negativ-Journalistenpreis «Verschlossenen Auster» geht an Facebook

DW Kick off on Facebook

This is the place to come to find all of our Bundesliga and other football-related content on Facebook.  

Social Media Twitter Logo Symbolbild

DW Sports on Twitter

News and background stories from football and the rest of the world of sports, from Germany's international broadcaster.  

Fussball 1.Bundesliga Saison 17/18 - FC Bayern Muenchen vs Hannover 96

DW Bundesliga on Alexa

Want to hear what we think about the latest Bundesliga matchday? Just ask your Alexa device to play the audio of our opinion piece.  