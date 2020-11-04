 Champions League: RB Leipzig show character to comeback against PSG | Sports| German football and major international sports news | DW | 04.11.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Sports

Champions League: RB Leipzig show character to comeback against PSG

Julian Nagelsmann demanded bravery against Paris Saint-Germain and despite a shocking start, he was rewarded with a character-building performance from his side. The win puts them back in contention in a tight group.

Forsberg scores a penalty

Emil Forsberg's penalty proved the winner in a close game

RB Leipzig 2-1 PSG, Red Bull Arena
(Nkunku 42', Forsberg 56' pen. — Di Maria 6')

RB Leipzig produced a spirited fightback after an error-riddled opening 15 minutes threatened to derail their Champions League knockout aspirations.

Emil Forsberg led a furious pressing machine to help Julian Nagelsmann's side to victory, first creating the equalizer before slotting home the winner from the spot.

Even without Neymar and Kylian Mbappe, PSG had chances to take something from the game but Angel Di Maria missed a penalty not long after his goal. In the second half, the French side fell apart and saw two players sent off.

More to follow…

Advertisement
Instagram Logo Neu (Instagram)

DW Kick Off on Instagram

News and background stories from football and the rest of the world of sports, from Germany's international broadcaster.  

Deutschland Negativ-Journalistenpreis «Verschlossenen Auster» geht an Facebook (picture alliance/dpa/K. Nietfeld)

DW Kick off on Facebook

This is the place to come to find all of our Bundesliga and other football-related content on Facebook.  

Social Media Twitter Logo Symbolbild (picture alliance/ANP)

DW Sports on Twitter

News and background stories from football and the rest of the world of sports, from Germany's international broadcaster.  

Fussball 1.Bundesliga Saison 17/18 - FC Bayern Muenchen vs Hannover 96 (picture-alliance/Pressefoto ULMER/Markus Ulmer)

DW Bundesliga on Alexa

Want to hear what we think about the latest Bundesliga matchday? Just ask your Alexa device to play the audio of our opinion piece.  