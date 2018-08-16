Bundesliga: Borussia Dortmund hoping Favre can catch Rangnick out

Borussia Dortmund against RB Leipzig is a Bundesliga fixture that needs little extra spice. But with the arrival of a new season and two new men in charge, the excitement over the fixture has reached a new level.

Lucien Favre vs. Ralf Rangnick — two coaches with opposing philosophies face one another at different stages of their club's development. Dortmund are trying to find the fun in football again, and hope a set of new signings and Favre's patient, possession football can get them there.

Over at Leipzig, Rangnick has stepped in for the 'interim year' as the club eagerly anticipates the arrival of Julian Nagelsmann next season. Whether having the big boss back in the dugout affects how the team plays this year will be intriguing. After all, no Champions League football next year for Nagelsmann would be an awkward place to start.

On paper, this game boasts a number of critical battles. Dayot Upamecano and Willi Orban, one of the league's best defensive pairs, will have their work cut out up against Dortmund's talented attack. In addition to that, whether Kevin Kampl and Diego Demme can control the midfield in the post Naby-Keita era, and whether Timo Werner or Marco Reus proves sharper in front of goal could decide the game.

The Signal Iduna Park is not the easiest stadium for away sides to play in, let alone for RB Leipzig. The contrast in cultures between the two is the fiercest in Germany, and led to some scary scenes two seasons ago.

On the pitch, Leipzig's team seem to have no problem with their label as a "plastic club" though. Their record against Dortmund is seven points from four games. Given the club's season started almost a month ago with Europa League qualifiers, RB Leipzig may well have the edge over Dortmund but at home on the opening day, the hosts will be hoping Favre has the answers up his sleeve.

Elsewhere on Matchday 1:

Bayer Levevrkusen face fellow European hopefuls Gladbach on matchday 1

— Gladbach against Leverkusen is an exciting opening day fixture, and will give the smallest hint of what kind of season these two are going to have. Under Dieter Hecking, Gladbach are in danger of stagnating, while Leverkusen can boast one of the most exciting attacks in the league but are light in defense and in goal. This one could end 3-3.

— Schalke boast one of the most exciting and balanced squads in the league after a productive summer and will be hoping to show it off in Wolfsburg on opening day, even if that doesn't include Yevhen Konoplyanka and Omar Mascarell (both are recovering post injury). Domenico Tedesco will be hoping his side can score more this season too. A tally of 53 was the lowest in the top six last season, in a campaign that saw Schalke win five games 1-0.

— Fortuna Düsseldorf will believe they have a good chance of beating Augsburg on opening day. Since their promotion to the Bundesliga in 2011, Augsburg have not won an opening game of the season - a stretch that even includes a 2-0 defeat to Fortuna. And the newcomers are at home too, so perhaps they'll start the season with a bang.

Matchday 1 fixtures:

Bayern Munich vs. Hoffenheim (Friday, 8:30 p.m. CET)

Wolfsburg vs. Schalke (Saturday, 3:30 p.m. CET)

Werder Bremen vs. Hannover

Freiburg vs. Eintracht Frankfurt

Fortuna Düsseldorf vs. Augsburg

Hertha Berlin vs. Nuremberg

Gladbach vs. Leverkusen (Saturday, 6:30 p.m. CET)

Mainz vs. Stuttgart (Sunday, 3:30 p.m. CET)

Borussia Dortmund vs. RB Leipzig (Sunday, 6:00 p.m. CET)