Brexiteer Nigel Farage launches new 'Brexit Party,' threatens to run for office again

The outspoken Brexit campaigner has said he will stand as a candidate for the European Parliament if Britain's departure from the EU is delayed. He called Theresa May's withdrawal agreement, "the worst deal in history."
Former UK Independence Party (UKIP) leader and prominent Brexit supporter Nigel Farage announced Friday that a new "Brexit Party" has been formed with his approval
Writing in London's The Telegraph newspaper, Farage stated, "The party was founded with my full support and with the intention of fighting the European elections on May 23 if Brexit has not been delivered by then."
British electoral authorities confirmed they had recognized the party, which Farage formed with Brexiteer and UKIP former economic spokeswoman Catherine Blaiklock, meaning it can contest elections in the UK.
'Worst deal in history'
Britain is currently set to leave the EU on March 29, but many in the UK have called on Prime Minister Theresa May to ask the EU for an extension to avoid the prospects of crashing out of the bloc without a deal.
May has been unsuccessful in her attempts to convince parliamentarians at home of the merits of the deal she agreed to with the EU in November. Now she has been tasked with winning concessions from Brussels, something lawmakers there say will not happen.
Farage lambasted May's withdrawal agreement as "the worst deal in history" and added that his new party will hit the ground running, with hundreds of candidates and "significant" funds.
Blaiklock said she expects "thousands" of defectors from May's Conservatives to join the new Brexit Party.
Hopes parties see him as a 'threat'
Farage wrote of his potential candidacy: "I sincerely hope that this prospect is recognized by both the Conservative party and Labour party as a threat. All they have to do is deliver a proper Brexit — one that 17.4 million people voted for in June 2016. Otherwise, this threat will turn into a promise."
Some 52 percent of UK citizens voted to leave the EU in the 2016 referendum, 48 percent voted to remain.
js/sms (AFP, Reuters)
To Brexit or not to Brexit that's still the question. While the ayes have it in Parliament, Boris battles on, and Brexit's oldest cheerleader finds himself right-flanked by his old party. (06.12.2018)
The Brexit leader is to lose €40,000 after EU auditors found he had misspent it. The former UKIP boss has regained the political limelight this week after appearing to call for a second referendum on Britain and the EU. (12.01.2018)
The euroskeptic UK Independence Party has chosen Paul Nuttall, a European Parliament member, to replace Nigel Farage. Nuttall beat two other contenders in the contest to lead the populist party. (28.11.2016)
With the battle to leave the EU won and Brexit negotiations underway, can UKIP convince voters they're still relevant? Tim Sebastian meets its former leader and Brexit architect Nigel Farage. (03.05.2017)
With the Brexit vote, Nigel Farage has achieved his life's goal. Now he has stepped down from the leadership of the euroskeptical UKIP - something DW's Barbara Wesel fears is only political theater. (05.07.2016)
The anti-European Union UK Independence Party has launched a campaign for Britain to exit the EU. The right-wing party has kicked off its campaign ahead of a planned in-or-out referendum by the end of 2017. (05.09.2015)
Prominent Brexit advocate Nigel Farage has claimed pro-leave sentiment is on the rise in the UK. Following a meeting in Brussels, he accused the European Union's chief negotiator of failing to understand Brexit dynamics. (08.01.2018)
Nigel Farage, the ex-leader of UKIP and a chief Brexit campaigner, has addressed a rally of Germany's far-right AfD party in Berlin. He received a standing ovation as a model of right-wing political accomplishment. (08.09.2017)