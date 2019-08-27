Brexit: Boris Johnson pushes to suspend Parliament until October 14

The British government will seek to extend the amount of time that Parliament is not in session, pushing that date back shortly before the UK is due to leave the European Union, Prime Minister Boris Johnson confirmed on Wednesday.

The move — known as prorogation of Parliament — prompted outrage from many MPs who see it as a bid by the government to stop lawmakers from blocking a no-deal Brexit or, more generally, play their part in a democratic process.

Johnson confirmed reports that he plans for the Queen's Speech to be held on October 14, saying the move was necessary to "get on with our domestic agenda" and introduce his new legislative program.

Should Johnson's plan go forward, Parliament would be suspended starting on September 11 and reconvene on October 14 when Queen Elizabeth II outlines the government's agenda for the upcoming session.

He denied that the move is designed to sideline lawmakers in the Brexit process, but rather that it is about moving forward his domestic agenda.

"There will be ample time on both sides of that crucial October 17 [European Union leaders'] summit, ample time in parliament for MPs to debate the EU, to debate Brexit and all the other issues, ample time," Johnson said.

