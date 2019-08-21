 Macron dampens Johnson′s plan to renegotiate Brexit | News | DW | 22.08.2019

News

Macron dampens Johnson's plan to renegotiate Brexit

French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson have met in Paris to discuss Brexit. Macron called the Irish backstop "indispensable" to a Brexit deal. Johnson had said the backstop has to go.

Emmanuel Macron and Boris Johnson in Paris (Reuters/G. Fuentes)

French President Emmanuel Macron put the brakes on British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's bid to reopen Brexit negotiations on Thursday, saying that there was not enough time to find a new withdrawal agreement by the October 31 divorce deadline.

Johnson arrived in Paris a day after receiving an apparent minor boost from German Chancellor Angela Merkel, who raised the prospect of Britain putting forward another option for the Irish border within 30 days.

Macron told Johnson the Irish backstop was "indispensable" to a Brexit deal and preservation of the EU common market. 

"We have to respect what was negotiated," Macron said at the Elysee Palace, referring to the Brexit deal signed between the EU and Johnson's predecessor Theresa May.

Watch video 00:41

Macron on Brexit: 'Its not for any member of the EU alone to negotiate or renegotiate this agreement'

The Irish backstop is not just about technical issues but about "indispensable guarantees to preserve stability in Ireland, for the integrity of the single market," Macron said.

The backstop, which Johnson opposes, aims to prevent a hard border between the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland following Brexit. 

Johnson said the UK would not impose checks on the border separating EU member Ireland and Northern Ireland, but he insisted that maintaining the EU customs unions and preserving British sovereignty were compatible.

"We think there are ways of protecting the integrity of the single market and allowing the UK to exit from the EU, all and entire and perfect as it were," he said.

Johnson emboldened by Merkel?

Macron said that some movement could be possible and agreed with Merkel that "something clever" could be found in the next 30 days to address the Irish border issue.

"I was always said to be the tough one of the gang," he said, explaining that the reputation came from his making it "very clear" a deal that would endanger the EU would not be acceptable.

The head of DW’s Brussels bureau, Max Hofmann, suggested that Johnson feels emboldened by Merkel's 30-day leeway to resolve the Irish backstop issue and ramp up pressure on Brussels. "Given the history of the border on the island of Ireland, the EU may cave in rather than risk having a hard border once again," he said.

More to come...

cw/sms (AFP, AP, Reuters)

