Brazil: Court orders release of German diplomat in murder case

A German consular officer, who had been held in pretrial detention for allegedly murdering his husband at their home in Rio de Janeiro, was ordered released by a Brazilian court.

Uwe H. was accused of murdering his Belgian husband, who authorities say died following a savage beating. The pair had been together for more than 20 years at the time.

According to a court statement, the judge in the case ruled that the public prosecutor's office in Rio de Janeiro had let the date for filing charges against the German consular official slide by, resulting in inaction from the state against the diplomat.

Brazilian broadcaster Band News TV reported that even nine days after the deadline, prosecutors did not file for action against the German official.

Previously, the court had dismissed a request made by Uwe H. to be released on the basis of diplomatic immunity.

What was the German diplomat accused of?

At the beginning of August, Uwe H. was arrested following the death of his husband, whose body was found in their apartment in an upscale district of Rio de Janeiro.

The German diplomat told authorities that his Belgian spouse had become suddenly ill and collapsed and died. However, blood from the man was found splattered across the residence. An autopsy revealed the cause of death was a blow to the head.

Police said the late man's body revealed both old and fresh injuries.

Authorities determined that the deceased had been subjected to extreme physical harm in the final days of his life.

