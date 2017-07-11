Brazil: German diplomat arrested, suspected of killing husband

Brazilian police arrested a German diplomat, Uwe Herbert H., who they believe murdered his husband, a Belgian national, at their home in the upscale district of Ipanema in Rio de Janeiro.

"The version of events given by the consul, that the victim suffered a fall, is incompatible with the conclusions of the forensics report," said officer Camila Lourenco of Rio de Janeiro's 14th police precinct.

Lourenco added the forensics report "found various bruises, including on the torso, compatible with injuries inflicted by stomping, as well as lesions compatible with an attack with a cylindrical instrument."

She added there was sufficient evidence for investigators to conclude the death was a violent one.

Uwe Herbert H. worked as a consul in the German consulate in Rio de Janeiro. Due to the nature of the alleged crime, Brazilian media reports indicated that diplomatic immunity would not apply.

What did the German diplomat say to the police?

On Friday, the German consul called the emergency services.

When they arrived, the diplomat told police his husband, Walter Henri Maximilien Biot, was ill Friday night and collapsed, hitting his head. He added that his husband had been drinking large amounts while taking sleeping pills.

Police analysis of the couple's residence revealed blood stains on the floor and on the furniture. The German diplomat had attempted to clean before police came. The authorities believe he was trying to cover up the evidence.

Local media reported the couple were married and together for at least 20 years.

Authorities believe Biot died from neck trauma. He had at least 30 visible marks on his body from various injuries, some as old as two days, at the time of his death, the commissioner in charge of the investigation concluded.

The German diplomat was placed under arrest while he was being interrogated at Rio de Janeiro's Fourteenth Civil Police Station. He was then transferred to the Legal Medicine Institute for evaluation and observation.

Biot would have been 53 next week.

