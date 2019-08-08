 Bosnia gets government after 14-month impasse | News | DW | 23.12.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Bosnia gets government after 14-month impasse

Parliament has approved Prime Minister Zoran Tegeltija's new cabinet after lengthy political wrangling in the Balkan country. The EU welcomed the government's formation as a step towards European integration.

Zoran Tegeltija in Sarajevo (picture-alliance/AA/S. Yordamovic)

Bosnian lawmakers on Monday approved the formation of a new central government after 14 months of deadlock, raising hopes it will tackle reforms needed to become an EU candidate country. 

The European Union said the formation of a government "opens the way for renewed commitment of the political parties to allow for progress on the EU path of the country." Brussels currently considers the ethnically divided Balkan country as a "potential candidate" to one day enter the 28-member bloc. 

Read moreMy Europe: Balkan countries joining the EU — unwanted or unwilling?

Disagreements among Bosnia's tripartite presidency of an Orthodox Serb, Catholic Croat and Muslim Bosniak over NATO integration had held up the formation of a government since elections in October 2018.

After a compromise between the ethnic groups was reached in November, parliament agreed upon Bosnian Serb economist Zoran Tegeltija as prime minister. The 58-year-old had previously served as finance minister in Bosnia's autonomous Serb Republic.

Read more'Little Schengen' — Western Balkan nations agree to boost ties for EU bid

On Monday, lawmakers took the significant step of approving the prime minister's proposed cabinet team by 29 votes in the 42-seat parliament.

Watch video 04:46

Western Balkans Youth: What do they expect from politicians in 2020?

Long way to EU candidate status

Bosnia's political system was put in place following the 1990s Yugoslav wars to ensure each community has representation, but its complex power sharing arrangements and weak central government often leads to gridlock.  

The country has been slow in making progress with the EU compared to other Balkan states as necessary reforms are often blocked due to political and communal disputes.

There has also been resistance from some EU member states, particularly France, on expanding the bloc into the Balkans.   

  • Two refugees wrapped in blankets (Foto: Reuters/M. Djurica)

    Bosnia-Herzegovina: Fearing winter at the Vucjak refugee camp

    When all you feel is the cold

    The end of October brought a foretaste of the cold season to Vucjak refugee camp. Temperatures in Bosnia have already dropped to well below 10 degrees Celsius. Most migrants are not equipped for the cold; they're reliant on donated clothes and blankets. Some don’t even have a sturdy pair of shoes.

  • Two men in a smoke-filled tent (Foto: Reuters/M. Djurica)

    Bosnia-Herzegovina: Fearing winter at the Vucjak refugee camp

    Smoke poisoning, or freezing to death

    To warm themselves just a little, the Syrians, Afghans and Pakistanis who are stuck here collect firewood to heat their accommodation. They are forced to choose between constantly freezing in a tent of thin tarpaulin, or risking respiratory problems.

  • The camp at dusk (Foto: Reuters/M. Djurica)

    Bosnia-Herzegovina: Fearing winter at the Vucjak refugee camp

    Living on a rubbish tip

    Vucjak was created in June out of sheer necessity. There are only around 7,000 - 8,000 migrants in Bosnia-Herzegovina right now, but the majority are stuck in the northwest of the country near the small town of Bihac. All the camps were full to overflowing, so Bihac erected the improvised camp on a former landfill site. It doesn’t meet the standards required by international organizations.

  • Bare foot being held into a campfire (Foto: Reuters/M. Djurica)

    Bosnia-Herzegovina: Fearing winter at the Vucjak refugee camp

    Highly dangerous

    Aid organizations are urging the Bosnian authorities to close Vucjak and provide the migrants with better accommodation. "If people spend the winter there, there will be deaths — within a few days or weeks," warns Peter Van der Auweraert, Western Balkans Coordinator of the UN’s International Organization for Migration.

  • Three people walking through woods (Foto: Reuters/M. Djurica)

    Bosnia-Herzegovina: Fearing winter at the Vucjak refugee camp

    The EU: So near, and yet, so far

    Vucjak is only about 8 kilometers from the border with Croatia. Many refugees try to cross into the EU illegally through the unfenced border areas. Many don’t succeed; they end up coming back to the camp, like these three men from Syria. They’re better off sticking to the road — this area is full of uncleared landmines left over from the Yugoslavian wars of the 1990s.

  • Man tipping water from canister over other man (Foto: Reuters/M. Djurica)

    Bosnia-Herzegovina: Fearing winter at the Vucjak refugee camp

    Cold shower

    Cold water from a canister is all there is in Vucjak. The hygiene situation is disastrous. Diseases, like scabies, are spreading. What medical care there is, is rudimentary. People are only taken to hospital if they have a really serious disease or injury.

  • Mobile phones being charged (Foto: Reuters/M. Djurica)

    Bosnia-Herzegovina: Fearing winter at the Vucjak refugee camp

    Connection with the outside world

    Both water and electricity are in short supply. Anyone who still has a cellphone, though, is lucky. Many refugees say their phones were destroyed or stolen by Croatian policemen at the border. Croatia denies the accusation. A cellphone is a migrant’s most important possession — with it, they are able to stay in contact with their families and friends, and organize their escape route.

  • Three men preparing flatbread (Foto: Reuters/M. Djurica)

    Bosnia-Herzegovina: Fearing winter at the Vucjak refugee camp

    A little piece of home

    These men are trying to make the best of the little they receive in Vucjak. They're baking flatbreads, the kind they eat at home. The Red Cross supplies food, but it's often only enough for two meager meals a day. In the summer, the head of the Red Cross, Selam Midzic, accused the central government in Sarajevo of abandoning the region and leaving it to deal with the migrants on its own.

  • A group of people huddles in front of a fire, thick black smoke billowing (Foto: Reuters/M. Djurica)

    Bosnia-Herzegovina: Fearing winter at the Vucjak refugee camp

    Sticking together — and longing to get away

    A fire alone is not enough to keep body and soul warm. These people want to get out of Vucjak as soon as possible. "I saw buildings for animals in Slovenia and Croatia that were better than this camp," says a man from Afghanistan. "This isn’t a camp. This is no place for humans."

    Author: Uta Steinwehr


jsi/cw (AFP, Reuters)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

Germany's Maas says Western Balkan states belong in EU

Heiko Maas aims to hammer home the point that EU accession talks with North Macedonia and Albania are crucial to the bloc's strategic interests. But will that convince those opposed to further enlargement? (13.11.2019)  

Opinion: EU must join US in renewed Western Balkans talks

Washington is bringing the Western Balkan states back to the negotiating table. The US initiative should galvanize the EU, which is currently busy with its own problems, says guest expert Christian Schwarz-Schilling. (10.09.2019)  

'Little Schengen' — Western Balkan nations agree to boost ties for EU bid

Leaders of six Western Balkan nations discussed measures to establish a free trade zone to bolster their chances to join the European Union. All these countries are at different stages in joining the bloc. (21.12.2019)  

My Europe: Balkan countries joining the EU — unwanted or unwilling?

How serious are the Western Balkans in their stated wish to join the European Union? The issue of EU integration is frequently used by local elites to consolidate their own power, writes Ivaylo Ditchev. (08.07.2019)  

EU leaders leave Balkan states hanging on accession talks

EU leaders have failed to agree to initiate accession talks with Albania and North Macedonia at the bloc's summit. Thursday's session, dominated by Brexit, dragged out, with France leading objections to their entry. (18.10.2019)  

Opinion: EU's 'no' to Western Balkans could spark conflict

The EU's fatal decision to block Albania and Macedonia's path to membership will destabilize the Western Balkans. The EU is lacking clarity when it comes to its interests, says guest expert Christian Schwarz-Schilling. (08.11.2019)  

Bosnia-Herzegovina: Nationalist parties win parliamentary election

Croat, Muslim and Serb nationalist parties will dominate Bosnia's complex government in the next four years. Pro-Russia Serb nationalist leader Milorad Dodik has won a seat in the country's three-member presidency. (08.10.2018)  

Sarajevo hosts landmark gay pride parade

The capital of Bosnia-Herzegovina has held its first ever gay pride event amid heavy security. The event was dubbed "Ima Izac!," which roughly translates as "Coming out." (08.09.2019)  

Bosnia: Police clear controversial Vucjak refugee camp

Several buses came to the squalid camp to move the hundreds of refugees following an international outcry. Bosnia along with Serbia has been experiencing an unexpected increase in migrant arrivals in recent months. (10.12.2019)  

Sasa Stanisic wins German Book Prize, criticizes Nobel winner Peter Handke

Reacting to the win, the Bosnian-German author has criticized the decision to award the Nobel Prize in literature to Austrian Peter Handke. Stanisic's work describes his escape from the former Yugoslavia. (14.10.2019)  

Bosnia-Herzegovina: Fearing winter at the Vucjak refugee camp

Conditions in the Vucjak refugee camp in the northwest of the country are dire. The makeshift camp, which was put up in the summer, is dirty, unhygienic, and everything is in short supply as winter approaches. (11.11.2019)  

WWW links

DW's newsletter

DW's newsletter  

Audios and videos on the topic

Western Balkans Youth: What do they expect from politicians in 2020?  

Related content

Italien Matteo Salvini

Italy's Salvini advocates fresh elections amid government deadlock 08.08.2019

Tensions in Italy's populist coalition have been threatening to boil over for months. Now, the far-right interior minister says snap elections are the only way forward.

Libyen - «Ocean Viking» nimmt Bootsflüchtlinge an Bord

Opinion: Fortress Europe cracks open 23.09.2019

Leading European Union interior ministers have reached a deal on redistributing migrants rescued in the Mediterranean. It's a small sign of progress for a deadlocked EU, says Bernd Riegert.

Advertisement