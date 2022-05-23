Borussia Dortmund reappoint Edin Terzic as head coach

Borussia Dortmund have appointed Edin Terzic as their head coach until 2025 following the departure of Marco Rose, the Bundesliga club said in a statement on Monday.

Terzic was promoted from assistant coach to interim head coach of Dortmund from December 2020 until May 2021 following the sacking of Lucien Favre — and guided the club to German Cup glory in his final game.

Terzic moved to become the club's technical director following the appointment of Marco Rose from Borussia Mönchengladbach in mid-2021 — but Terzic has now been given another shot at the top job following Rose's departure by mutual consent last week.

"By now, people should know how important BVB is in my life," Terzic said. "We will give everything every day for the success of the club."

'Edin knows our club'

Dortmund finished eight points adrift of champions Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga, but it was Dortmund's performances in the Cup competitions — elimination from the Champions League group stage, defeat by Rangers in the Europa League, and a shock defeat by St Pauli in the German Cup — that ultimately cost Rose his position and saw Dortmund turn to Terzic.

"We held several intensive discussions with Edin Terzic last weekend and are convinced that this personnel decision is the right one for BVB," sporting director Sebastian Kehl said.

"Edin knows our club, the environment, a large part of the team and the areas we would like to fine-tune to be able to offer successful football to our fans. The 2022/23 season constitutes a fresh sporting start."

Dortmund also announced their fourth signing of the close season on Monday: Salih Özcan from Cologne. The 24-year-old defensive midfielder follows Niklas Süle, Nico Schlotterbeck and Karim Adeyemi into the club, who are reinvesting in their squad following the high-profile departure of Erling Haaland to Manchester City.