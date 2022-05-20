 Bundesliga: Borussia Dortmund bring abrupt end to Marco Rose′s reign | Sports | German football and major international sports news | DW | 20.05.2022

Sports

Bundesliga: Borussia Dortmund bring abrupt end to Marco Rose's reign

Bundesliga runners-up Borussia Dortmund have decided to part ways with head coach Marco Rose after just one campaign. The decision follows post-season discussions regarding the future of the club.

Dortmund's former head coach Marco Rose

Marco Rose's debut season with Dortmund saw them fail to meet expectations in all competitions

Borussia Dortmund's summer rebuild will include the search for a new head coach after the club announced on Friday that they had parted ways with Marco Rose.

"This is not an easy day for all of us, because the mutual admiration among us was, is and remains strong. After a season that was unsatisfactory for various reasons, we had to realize that in many areas we did not get the maximum out of our potential," said Dortmund CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke in a statement released on Friday.

More to follow...