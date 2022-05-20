Bundesliga: Borussia Dortmund bring abrupt end to Marco Rose's reign

Borussia Dortmund's summer rebuild will include the search for a new head coach after the club announced on Friday that they had parted ways with Marco Rose.

"This is not an easy day for all of us, because the mutual admiration among us was, is and remains strong. After a season that was unsatisfactory for various reasons, we had to realize that in many areas we did not get the maximum out of our potential," said Dortmund CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke in a statement released on Friday.

More to follow...