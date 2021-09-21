 BioNTech founders win top German medicine prize | Science | In-depth reporting on science and technology | DW | 21.09.2021




Science

BioNTech founders win top German medicine prize

Millions of people around the world have received the BioNTech-Pfizer vaccine against COVID-19. Now the team behind BioNTech is receiving Germany's biggest prize for medicine.

The founders of German biotechnology company BioNTech, Ugur Şahin and Özlem Türeci

Ugur Sahin (right) and Özlem Türeci founded BioNTech in 2008

Three scientists from BioNTech, the German biotechnology company behind one of the main COVID vaccines, will receive Germany's most prestigious medical prize in 2022.

"Ugur Sahin, Özlem Türeci and Katalin Kariko are awarded the Paul Ehrlich- and Ludwig Darmstaedter-Preis 2022 for their vision and perseverance in the development of RNA as a therapeutic principle," said Thomas Boehm, chairman of the Paul Ehrlich Foundation.

BioNTech scientist Katalin Kariko

Katalin Kariko is a longtime RNA researcher

The three scientists had cross-fertilized each other's work, he said. "This combination was ultimately the decisive factor for their success."

The award winners were initially aiming to develop and advance new cancer therapies.

"Imagine if you could individualize the therapy for every single cancer patient, based on the genetic characteristics of the respective tumor. Imagine if this individualized cancer therapy was reproducible, produced in a timely manner and at a low cost. We want to change the treatment paradigm for cancer patients worldwide," Sahin explained on BioNTech's website.

Sahin and his wife, Türeci, founded BioNTech, headquartered in Mainz, Germany, in 2008.

Watch video 02:24

Meet the couple behind the BioNTech vaccine

Working with RNA

At BioNTech, the focus had long been on the development of RNA technologies. Back when BioNtTech was founded, however, most scientists specialized in researching DNA.

"DNA virtually lasts forever, otherwise you wouldn't still be able to read the DNA of prehistoric humans from their bones," said Boehm. "The problem with RNA is that it is a very unstable molecule and therefore seemed unsuitable as an active agent."

Because of the short half-life of RNA, an organism can react quickly to changed conditions and adapt the genetic program accordingly. What is advantageous in the organism causes problems in the therapeutic application. In order to produce an effective vaccine based on messenger RNA (mRNA), the researchers had to think of something.

"The trick is to package this RNA inside fat droplets in liposomes. In this way, the otherwise unstable RNA is kept as if in a plastic bag and is protected from enzymes that would attack and destroy it," explained Boehm, adding that this allowed the RNA to be transported safely into the cells that trigger the immune response in the organism.

Watch video 01:02

German president: 'Your groundbreaking discovery is saving lives and livelihoods'

Developing a vaccine in record time

When the COVID-19 pandemic began in January 2020, Sahin and Türeci focused their work on finding a vaccine against the previously unknown viral infection. At the time, it was unlikely anyone believed it would take BioNTech less than a year to develop a promising mRNA vaccine.

First, the researchers had to find out what the new coronavirus' genetic information looked like.

"How the RNA has to be packaged was known by then, and so the scientists were able to produce the corresponding RNA molecules for the production of an RNA vaccine within a few weeks. This is a major advantage of an RNA vaccine. It can be produced in large quantities virtually overnight," said Boehm.

With their discovery, BioNTech and its founders wrote medical history. "This rapid development of a vaccine is unique," said Boehm.

Just before Christmas 2020 BioNTech, together with the US pharmaceutical company Pfizer, received EU approval for their vaccine, which played and still plays a crucial role in the global containment of the coronavirus pandemic.

But cancer research also continues to be a large part of their work. With the success of BioNTech, the researchers now have the necessary funding at their disposal. 

An illustration of a cancer cell

BioNTech was initially looking into RNA as part of its cancer research

A community effort

Sahin himself has emphasized again and again that it is not only his personal success, but that of many scientists and researchers. This includes the third prize winner, Hungarian-born Katalin Kariko. Kariko, a biochemist, has always specialized in mRNA research. She never lost sight of this, even when DNA research dominated in the 1990s.

Because of its instability, the use of RNA simply did not seem realistic and corresponding projects were hardly funded or not funded at all. Kariko repeatedly encountered a lack of understanding and little recognition. But she persevered in her research on the role of the messenger substance mRNA.

Kaliko, who joined BioNTech in 2013 and is now senior vice president, was instrumental in this development and eventually in the development of the COVID vaccine.

Watch video 01:51

BioNTech takes aim at malaria

The beginning of success

At the age of 4 in 1969, Sahin moved with his mother from Iskenderun in Turkey to live with his father in Cologne. It was there that he completed his schooling and studied at university, where he received his PhD in medicine in 1990. He worked as an internist and oncologist at the University Hospital of Cologne, qualifying as a professor of molecular medicine and immunology in 1999.

In 1992, he moved to the University of Saarland in Homburg, where he met his wife, Türeci. A short time later, they both went to Mainz, where Türeci qualified as a professor of molecular medicine in 2002. Both scientists focused on cancer research and the development of immunotherapies against cancer. Sahin has also worked at the Institute for Experimental Immunology at the University Hospital Zurich and the University Hospital Mainz.

All three researchers have already received several international prizes. Now they will receive the renowned Paul Ehrlich- and Ludwig Darmstädter-Preis at a ceremony at Frankfurt's St. Paul's Church on March 14, 2022.

The most prestigious medical prize in Germany comes with €120,000 (about $140,000). Several researchers who received the prize went on to become Nobel Prize winners, such as Harald zur Hausen, Jennifer Doudna and Emmanuelle Charpentier and James P. Allison.

  • Two people with face masks and backpacks climb a steep incline, snow in the background

    COVID: Vaccinating people in the world's most remote places

    A difficult mountain climb

    Medical staff who want to vaccinate the inhabitants of the mountainous regions of southeastern Turkey must be physically fit. Ensuring vaccinations in the mountain villages is particularly important, Dr. Zeynep Eralp told DW. "People often live close together, and an infection could spread quickly," she said. Also, people don't like going to hospitals, so "we have to go to them."

  • Medical worker wearing a face mask walks past a small altar in the snow

    COVID: Vaccinating people in the world's most remote places

    Through snow and ice

    Many elderly people can't make the journey to a vaccination center. In the Maira Valley in the western Italian Alps, close to the border with France, doctors go from house to house to give residents older than 80 their COVID-19 shot. A blessing from the roadside Madonna is a bonus.

  • Woman wearing a face mask looks out of a plane window

    COVID: Vaccinating people in the world's most remote places

    Flight to the remote north

    Carrying a single vial containing several doses of vaccine, this nurse is en route to Eagle, a town on the Yukon River in the US state of Alaska with fewer than 100 inhabitants. Indigenous people are prioritized in many immunization programs. Depending on where they live, the nearest health clinic can be far away.

  • A small white building in the mountains, with a man washing his hands as two people sit on chairs and watch

    COVID: Vaccinating people in the world's most remote places

    Some need convincing

    Anselmo Tunubala washes his hands before vaccinating an elderly lady. Every day, the 49-year-old is out and about in the mountains of southwestern Colombia, telling people in the local language about the importance of a vaccination. He is a member of the Misak, many of whom are skeptical about vaccination because they tend to rely on traditional medicine and the guidance of religious leaders.

  • Men and women wearing face masks sit in white plastic chairs, holding cotton swabs to their left upper arm

    COVID: Vaccinating people in the world's most remote places

    Hours of walking

    The men and women in the above photo walked up to four hours to get their coronavirus shot in the remote village of Nueva Colonia in central Mexico. They belong to the indigenous Wixarika people, perhaps better known under the name Huichol.

  • One person giving shot to another person, both in boats

    COVID: Vaccinating people in the world's most remote places

    Holding steady

    For her shot, Olga Pimentel simply pulled up her boat next to that of the vaccination team. The community of Nossa Senhora do Livramento on the Rio Negro in Brazil can only be reached by river. "Beautiful! It hardly hurt," the 72-year-old laughed and shouted, "Viva o SUS!" — "long live Brazil's public health service!"

  • Small blue house, two people in the doorway

    COVID: Vaccinating people in the world's most remote places

    Vaccination by candlelight

    For a long time, right-wing populist President Jair Bolsonaro campaigned against COVID-19 vaccinations in Brazil. But in the meantime, the campaign has taken off. Indigenous people and quilombolas, descendants of African slaves, were among the first to be vaccinated. Raimunda Nonata, 70, lives in a community without power so she got her shot by candlelight.

  • A dugout and a small boat on a lake

    COVID: Vaccinating people in the world's most remote places

    Paddle over the lake

    After their vaccination, an elderly woman and her daughter paddle away from the island of Bwama, the largest in Lake Bunyonyi in Uganda. The government in the central African country is trying to supply remote areas with the vaccine.

  • White vehicle with red cross drives through flooded area, dry road ahead

    COVID: Vaccinating people in the world's most remote places

    Rough terrain

    Another journey over the water — but his time, no boat. On the way to the village of Jari in Zimbabwe, this vaccination team had to navigate a flooded road. According to the African Union's health agency, Africa CDC, fewer than 1% of the population in Zimbabwe has been fully vaccinated to date. Medical staff came first.

  • Three people kneeling in a room

    COVID: Vaccinating people in the world's most remote places

    Welcome house call

    Japan may have huge, sprawling cities, but many people also live in small, isolated villages with only a few hundred inhabitants — like here, in Kitaaiki. Residents who can't make it to the next city are happy to welcome the doctor and a vaccine at home.

  • Several men walk down a gangway to a boat

    COVID: Vaccinating people in the world's most remote places

    Valuable goods

    Indonesia launched its vaccination campaign in January. From Banda Aceh, the medical team traveled via boat to remote islands. The vaccines in the cooler are so valuable that the team was accompanied by security personnel.

  • Women in saris crowd around a table

    COVID: Vaccinating people in the world's most remote places

    Superspreader event?

    India has been hardest hit by the pandemic in recent weeks. In mid-March, medical personnel made their way to the village of Bahakajari on the Brahmaputra River, where a group of women registered for their COVID-19 shot. None wore face masks or kept a safe distance.

    Author: Uta Steinwehr


