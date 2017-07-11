BioNTech founders receive one of Germany's highest honors

The founders of BioNTech, Özlem Türeci and Ugur Sahin, will receive the Knight Commander's Cross of the Federal Order of Merit for developing a coronavirus vaccine, Germany's presidential office announced on Friday.

It will be the first Order of Merit German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier awards in person this year.

The couple had made a "decisive contribution to the containment of the coronavirus pandemic" through their "tireless efforts," the presidential office said.

Steinmeier and German Chancellor Angela Merkel are set to attend the award ceremony in Bellevue Palace on March 19.

The husband and wife team started the small biotech firm in the German city of Mainz in 2008.

Together with the American pharmaceutical company, Pfizer Inc, their COVID vaccine was the first authorized for use by the European Union last December.

fb/rt (AFP, KNA)