Biden scraps Trump design for Air Force One paint job

The Biden administration will modify the Air Force One paint scheme, but the update will closely resemble the current white with two shades of blue that dates back to President John F. Kennedy's administration, the Air Force said Friday.
Too much 'added heat'
Former president Trump proposed a more prominent red, white and blue design, with a deep red stripe down the middle of the aircraft and a dark blue underbelly. The coloring he proposed was almost identical to the exterior of his personal plane.
A statement by the Air Force on Friday said that the color scheme proposed by Trump would lead to possible delays and tests to deal with "the added heat" from the color palette.
Instead, the Biden administration chose a paint scheme in which the current "robin's egg" blue will be slightly "deeper" and the engines will be a darker blue, the Air Force said. The jet's belly will not be polished metal because the alloy would allow for that, they said.
The new aircraft is set to replace the current fleet, known as VC-25A, which the Air Force said are challenged by capability gaps, rising maintenance costs and "parts obsolescence." Revisions to the successor aircraft will encompass electrical power upgrades, a medical facility and a self-defense system, the Air Force said.
When will the new aircrafts be delivered?
In 2022, the Air Force said Boeing was scheduled to deliver the next-generation Air Force One 747s in 2026 and 2027.