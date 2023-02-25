  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
War in Ukraine
Nigeria 2023 Election
Turkey-Syria Earthquakes
US President Joe Biden speaks to members of the media before boarding Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House
Biden said it is his intention to seek reelection but he is in no rush to make it officialImage: Andrew Harnik/AP/picture alliance
PoliticsUnited States of America

Joe Biden intends to seek a second term as US president

6 minutes ago

The president says he plans to seek reelection in 2024 but is not ready for a full-blown campaign yet. Should he serve a second term, Biden would be 86 by the time he leaves office.

https://p.dw.com/p/4Ny1D

Joe Biden may have yet to announce his reelection campaign formally, but he made it clear on Friday that he intends to seek a second term as US President.

"My intention is... has been from the beginning, to run," he told ABC news in a sit-down interview.

He was asked about his plans after his wife, Jill Biden, said in a separate interview that her husband would run again and that there's "pretty much" nothing left to do but figure out the time and place for the announcement.

"How many times does he have to say it for you to believe it?" the first lady told The Associated Press during a visit to Kenya.

No rush to start campaigning

However, Biden said he was in no hurry to formalize his candidacy.

"There's too many other things we have to finish in the near term before I start a campaign," he said. "I've got other things to finish before I get into a full-blown campaign."

At 80, Biden is the oldest sitting president, and he would be 86 at the end of a second term, should he gain reelection.

Although he was declared fit for his role earlier this week, there have been questions about whether he is too old to run for another term.

"It's legitimate for people to raise issues about my age. It's totally legitimate to do that."

"The only thing I can say is 'watch me,'" he added, referring to his record in office.

Republican opponents started campaigning

Poll results published by NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist Poll shows half of Democrats or Democratic-leaning independents think their party has a better chance of winning the White House in 2024 with Biden as its nominee.

That is in contrast to a poll released by the Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research earlier this month which found just 37% of Democrats wanted him to seek a second term.

Thursday's poll results, however, put Biden in a better place than former President Donald Trump, who announced his candidacy in November last year. It found 54% of Republicans and Republican-leaning independents say the GOP has a better chance of winning the presidency in 2024 with someone other than Trump as the party's nominee.

Nikki Haley, a former governor of South Carolina turned US ambassador to the UN under Trump, announced last week that she was running to secure the Republican nomination for president in 2024.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and former Vice President Mike Pence have also been touted as potential nominees for the Republican party.

lo/jsi (AP, AFP)

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

Support for Biden 2024 Run Grows Among Dems… GOP Thinks Odds are Better with Someone Other Than Trump Atop Ticket

maristpoll.marist.edu

Most people think Biden should not run for reelection in 2024

apnorc.org
Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks during his press conference on the one-year anniversary of Russia's war in Ukraine

Ukraine's Zelenskyy seeks closer ties beyond the West

Conflicts11 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Nigeria Wahlen l Wählerin gibt Stimme ab, Port Harcourt

Run up to Nigeria elections

Run up to Nigeria elections

Politics5 hours ago02:17 min
More from Africa

Asia

Wang Wenbin

China's plan for peace in Ukraine thin on solutions

China's plan for peace in Ukraine thin on solutions

Conflicts12 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Prime Minister Modi and Chancellor Scholz approaching each other to shake hands in Berlin in May 2022

Germany woos India as an ally against Russia

Germany woos India as an ally against Russia

Politics13 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

Ukrainians protest outside OSCE meeting in Vienna

Ukrainians outraged as Russian lawmakers join Vienna talks

Ukrainians outraged as Russian lawmakers join Vienna talks

Politics7 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

external

'We still don’t know where my father is'

'We still don’t know where my father is'

Human RightsFebruary 23, 202307:14 min
More from Middle East

North America

A general view of the site of the derailment of a train carrying hazardous waste in East Palestine

Ohio chemical spill draws focus on railroad dangers

Ohio chemical spill draws focus on railroad dangers

Nature and Environment17 hours ago
More from North America

Latin America

A person dressed in an elaborate purple and gold costume celebrates Carnival in Rio

In Brazil, Carnival back in full swing

In Brazil, Carnival back in full swing

SocietyFebruary 22, 202301:21 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage