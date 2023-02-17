  1. Skip to content
US President Joe Biden stands in front of a picture of the seal of the president of the United States
Biden told reporters after the examination that "everything really went well."Image: Kevin Lamarque/REUTERS
PoliticsUnited States of America

US: Joe Biden declared 'fit for duty' after physical exam

60 minutes ago

Doctors have declared Biden "healthy" and "vigorous." At 80 years of age, he is the oldest person to serve as US president and is readying for an expected second run in 2024.

https://p.dw.com/p/4Ncy1

United States President Joe Biden has been declared "fit for duty" following a a three-hour physical examination on Thursday.

The results of the exam were keenly awaited as the 80-year-old gears up for his expected run for a second term in 2024.

What did Biden's doctor say?

Some relatively minor issues were found during the extensive testing at the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland.

That included removing a lesion from his chest. However, doctors declared him free of symptoms of long COVID after his double bout of the virus last year.

"President Biden remains a healthy, vigorous, 80-year-old male, who is fit to successfully execute the duties of the Presidency, to include those of as Chief Executive, Head of State and Commander in Chief," Biden's doctor, Kevin O'Connor, said in a letter published by the White House.

"The president remains fit for duty, and fully executes all of his responsibilities without any exemptions or accommodations."

The doctor reported that Biden was clear of any serious neurological problems such as "stroke, multiple sclerosis, Parkinson's or ascending lateral sclerosis."

Biden fit to run again?

Joe Biden and a potential second run for office

Biden is the oldest person ever to serve as US president.

In an interview with PBS last week, he said anyone concerned about his age should "watch me" as president.

However, several surveys indicate that voters have concerns about his ability to serve four more years if he wins a second term. He would be 86 by the end of a second term, 13 years older than the average life expectancy for males in the US.

dvv/rt (AFP, AP, Reuters)

