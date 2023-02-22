  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Turkey-Syria earthquake
War in Ukraine
Berlinale
Biden speaks with Romanian President Klaus Iohannis during the B9 summit
Biden pledged solidarity with Bucharest Nine members amid fears that Russia could stage other attacks on countries in Eastern and Central EuropeImage: MANDEL NGAN/AFP
PoliticsPoland

Biden meets leaders of NATO's eastern flank in Poland

12 minutes ago

US President Biden underlined his support for the security of NATO's most eastern member countries. Fears there a possible Russian threat have been heightened since the beginning of the war in Ukraine.

https://p.dw.com/p/4NobA

US President Joe Biden on Wednesday held talks with leaders from the Bucharest Nine, NATO's most eastern members before he departs Poland. 

"The commitment of the United States to NATO, I said it many times and I say it again, is absolutely clear. Article five is a sacred commitment the United States has made," Biden said. "We will defend literally every inch of NATO, every inch of NATO."

Biden had arrived in Warsaw late on Monday following a surprise visit to Kyiv, just days before the one-year anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Center of gravity within NATO has changed from west to east: DW's Bernd Riegert

What was on the agenda?

Biden reaffirmed Washington's commitments to the security of the eastern allies and discussd support for Kyiv. 

The nine countries have been staunch supporters of military aid to Ukraine and have called for additional assistance to the war-torn country such as air defense systems. 

Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda said after the discussion that he called for Biden to use additional miltary equipment in Baltic nations.

"I have talked about deployment of so-called critical enablers — this includes airspace surveillance systems, attack helicopters, HIMARS artillery," Nauseda told reporters. "We can hardly afford to purchase this, but it could be deployed (by allies) to the Baltics on rotational grounds."

Fears of further Russian aggression

The Bucharest Nine grouping came together in response to the 2014 Russian annexation of Crimea from Ukraine. It includes Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Estonia, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Romania and Slovakia.

Members of the B9 meet at the Presidential Palace in Warsaw
Romanian President Klaus Iohannis said "the B9 is stronger than ever"Image: MANDEL NGAN/AFP

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, who has pledged to maintain ties with Russia, did not attend Wednesday's B9 meeting. Hungarian President Katalin Novak attended the summit instead.

The nine countries, who joined NATO after being dominated by Moscow during the Cold War, have had heightened fears that Russian President Vladimir Putin would take military action against them in light of Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. 

"When Russia invaded, it wasn't just Ukraine being tested. The whole world faced a test for the ages," Biden said on Tuesday in an address marking nearly one year since Russia launched a war against Ukraine. 

NATO leader Jens Stoltenberg said that nearly a year after invading its neighbor, Russia did not appear to be preparing to end the war.

"One year after the Russian invasion President Putin is not preparing for peace," Stoltenberg said. "On the contrary, he is preparing more war."

Biden: Putin's suspension of NEW START 'a big mistake'

After arriving at the Presidential Palace in Warsaw on Wednesday, Biden condemned Russia's decision to suspend its participation in the New START nuclear arms control treaty as "a big mistake" in comments made to journalists ahead of talks with the Bucharest Nine countries.

To secure European security, Radek Sikorski, a member of the European Parliament who previously served as Polish defense minister and foreign minister, told DW that the European Union must establish a "European defense worthy of its name."

"The best thing … we could do is to increase our European defense budget so that the burdens of defending Europe against Putin are shared more fairly," he said.

Sikorski said that Biden had "planted his standard in Kyiv" and "tied US credibility to Ukraine's success."

"If I were Putin, I would conclude that I can't win this," Sikorski said.

NATO will not be divided and we will not tire: US President Joe Biden

wd, fb/sms (AP, AFP, Reuters) 

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Armored fighting vehicles abandoned by Russian soldiers

Ukraine updates: Putin 'doesn't have a plan B'

Conflicts10 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

A woman carrying an umbrella and wading through water

Nigeria's election: Candidates ignore climate change

Nigeria's election: Candidates ignore climate change

Nature and Environment5 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

A protester makes a three-finger salute in front of a row of riot police, who are holding roses given to them by protesters, on February 06, 2021 in Yangon

Exiled Myanmar journalists in Thailand fight for truth

Exiled Myanmar journalists in Thailand fight for truth

Politics5 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Boris Pistorius in camouflage gear adressing soldiers through a microphone

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius sees popularity soar

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius sees popularity soar

Politics56 minutes ago
More from Germany

Europe

Helena (right) and her brother Bodia from Lviv are seen at the Medyka pedestrian border crossing in eastern Poland after fleeing the war in Ukraine, February 26, 2022

Poland-Ukraine: Solidarity with refugees, fear of Russia

Poland-Ukraine: Solidarity with refugees, fear of Russia

Conflicts12 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

A man in Iskenderun, Turkey watches an excavator working in a destroyed building

Turkey-Syria earthquake: How can cities build up resilience?

Turkey-Syria earthquake: How can cities build up resilience?

Catastrophe12 hours ago
More from Middle East

North America

Groups of migrants cross Rio Grande in the US border with Mexico

US-Mexico border: Painful search for missing migrants

US-Mexico border: Painful search for missing migrants

MigrationFebruary 21, 2023
More from North America

Latin America

A person dressed in an elaborate purple and gold costume celebrates Carnival in Rio

In Brazil, Carnival back in full swing

In Brazil, Carnival back in full swing

Society8 hours ago01:21 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage