Biden criticizes oil company profits as 'windfall of war'

US President Joe Biden called on oil and gas companies to use their record profits to help consumers. He also threatened them with tax penalties amid an energy crisis.

US President Joe Biden criticized the record profits of gas and oil companies in a speech on Monday, calling on the firms to do more to lower prices at the gas pump for consumers.

What did Biden say?

"At a time of war, any company receiving historic profits like this have a responsibility to act beyond the narrow self interest of its executive shareholders," Biden said, referencing Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which has sparked an energy crisis for many countries.

"If they don't, they're going to pay a higher tax on their excess profits and face other restrictions," the US president said.

Biden said the White House would work with US lawmakers to explore potential tax penalties for companies.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

