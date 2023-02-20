US President Joe Biden boarding Air Force One at Rzeszow-Jasionka Airport in Poland following a visit lasting several hours to the Ukrainian capital, KyivImage: Evan Vucci/AP Photo/picture alliance
Biden arrives in Warsaw after Kyiv stop
1 hour ago
The US president is due to spend the next two days in Poland, to discuss the possibility of permanently stationing American troops there. His visit comes ahead the anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
US President Joe Biden landed in the Polish capital Warsaw on Monday evening for a two-day visit ahead of the first anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Poland is seeking a greater US troop presence on its territory.
On Sunday, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said, "We are in the process of discussion with President Biden's administration about making their [troop] presence more permanent and increasing them," during an interview with US broadcaster CBS.
Last June, Biden said the US would set up a new permanent army headquarters in Poland in response to Russian threats.
Biden is due to meet with Polish President Andrzej Duda and top central European officials during his visit.