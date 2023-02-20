Biden arrives in Warsaw after Kyiv stop

The US president is due to spend the next two days in Poland, to discuss the possibility of permanently stationing American troops there. His visit comes ahead the anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

US President Joe Biden landed in the Polish capital Warsaw on Monday evening for a two-day visit ahead of the first anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Polish television showed Biden's Air Force One landing. He came after a surprise hours-long stop in Kyiv where he met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

The US president's visit to Ukraine was his first since Russia's invasion on February 24 last year. It came as a strong show of support to Ukraine as war continues.

Why is Biden in Poland?

The Kyiv stop was a surprise one, but the White House had announced the two-day Poland visit earlier this month.

Poland is seeking a greater US troop presence on its territory.

On Sunday, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said, "We are in the process of discussion with President Biden's administration about making their [troop] presence more permanent and increasing them," during an interview with US broadcaster CBS.

Last June, Biden said the US would set up a new permanent army headquarters in Poland in response to Russian threats.

Biden is due to meet with Polish President Andrzej Duda and top central European officials during his visit.

