  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Turkey-Syria earthquake
War in Ukraine
President Joe Biden boards Air Force One at Rzeszow-Jasionka Airport, Monday
US President Joe Biden boarding Air Force One at Rzeszow-Jasionka Airport in Poland following a visit lasting several hours to the Ukrainian capital, KyivImage: Evan Vucci/AP Photo/picture alliance
PoliticsPoland

Biden arrives in Warsaw after Kyiv stop

1 hour ago

The US president is due to spend the next two days in Poland, to discuss the possibility of permanently stationing American troops there. His visit comes ahead the anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

https://p.dw.com/p/4NlyB

US President Joe Biden landed in the Polish capital Warsaw on Monday evening for a two-day visit ahead of the first anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Polish television showed Biden's Air Force One landing. He came after a surprise hours-long stop in Kyiv where he met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

The US president's visit to Ukraine was his first since Russia's invasion on February 24 last year. It came as a strong show of support to Ukraine as war continues.

Zelenskyy: Biden visit 'extremely important' - Aya Ibrahim reports from Kyiv

Why is Biden in Poland?

The Kyiv stop was a surprise one, but the White House had announced the two-day Poland visit earlier this month.

Poland is seeking a greater US troop presence on its territory.

On Sunday, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said, "We are in the process of discussion with President Biden's administration about making their [troop] presence more permanent and increasing them," during an interview with US broadcaster CBS.

Last June, Biden said the US would set up a new permanent army headquarters in Poland in response to Russian threats.

Biden is due to meet with Polish President Andrzej Duda and top central European officials during his visit.

rmt/ar (dpa, Reuters)

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy (left) walks along US President Joe Biden

Ukraine: Biden visits Kyiv ahead of Russia's war anniversary

Politics10 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

A man holds a clear stone believed to be a diamond

Why Africa bleeds diamond revenues

Why Africa bleeds diamond revenues

Business11 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

Liz Truss and Scott Morrison at the symposium in Tokyo

Can a transnational legislative alliance challenge China?

Can a transnational legislative alliance challenge China?

Politics11 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Person holding candle with hand that says "stop AIDS"

Germany's 'Düsseldorf Patient' cured of HIV

Germany's 'Düsseldorf Patient' cured of HIV

Science8 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

Liverpool fans queue at the gate ahead of the 2022 Champions League final

Champions League final 2022: Fans cleared but scars remain

Champions League final 2022: Fans cleared but scars remain

Soccer9 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

Iranian Ameican activist Masih Alinejad at a protest in Munich

MSC: Iranian activists demand more action from the West

MSC: Iranian activists demand more action from the West

Politics6 hours ago
More from Middle East

North America

US President Joe Biden, left, walks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy

US President Joe Biden pays surprise visit to Kyiv

US President Joe Biden pays surprise visit to Kyiv

Conflicts9 hours ago02:09 min
More from North America

Latin America

A black and white photo of Pablo Neruda, smiling, showing his top front teeth, in 1965

Pablo Neruda's death: Why the science is inconclusive

Pablo Neruda's death: Why the science is inconclusive

Science11 hours ago
More from Latin America
Go to homepage