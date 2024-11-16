Biden, Xi Jingping meet for the last time in Peru summit

Xi Jinping told Joe Biden that China is "ready to work with a new administration," saying it will strive for a "smooth transition," in reference to President-elect Donald Trump taking office in January.

US President Joe Biden met with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping on Saturday, on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum in Lima, Peru.

It was the last such meeting between the two leaders, as President-elect Donald Trump is set to take office in two months. Trump has promised to impose tariffs on Chinese goods, rekindling an economic feud he had with China during his presidency between 2016 and 2020.

Xi told Biden that China will "strive for a smooth transition" in the bilateral relationship, adding that "China is ready to work with a new administration," in reference to Trump, Chinese state news agency Xinhua reported.

The ups and downs of US-China relations

The Chinese president warned that ties between both countries could "encounter twists and turns or even regress" if one side regarded the other as an opponent or enemy.

For his part, Biden spoke about the bigger picture, reflecting on the past four years, as well as on the two countries' long relationship.

"Over the past four years, China-US relations have experienced ups and downs, but with the two of us at the helm, we have also engaged in fruitful dialogues and cooperation, and generally achieved stability," Biden said.

Biden and Xi first knew each other when they were both were vice presidents, a fact that the US president highlighted.

"For over a decade, you and I have spent many hours together, both here and in China and in between. And I think we've spent a long time dealing with these issues," Biden said Saturday.

The US president said that although the two leaders haven't always agreed, their discussions have been "frank" and "candid."

