Berlin's new baby polar bear makes public debut

Berlin's Tierpark zoo has presented a new celebrity — a three-and-a-half-month-old polar bear — to the public. The cub is seen as a successor to Knut, the Berlin polar bear that became a worldwide celebrity.
Visitors to Berlin's Tierpark on Saturday had their first chance to see the latest addition to the zoo's polar bear enclosure.
The cub, which has not yet been named, appeared to the public for the first time, a day after first emerging with her mother, nine-year-old Tonja, from the den.
Still getting used to the outdoor world, the baby bear lolloped around the enclosure, suckled and went for a swim. Visitors cooed over her every move, taking snaps of the new arrival.
The cub, born on December 1, spent the first months of its life in darkness with her mother. Baby polar bears are born deaf and blind, and need intensive rearing.
"The bond between them is very close," said the zoo's polar bear keeper Florian Sicks. "Tonja is a very good mother, taking incredibly good care of her cub, never letting her out of her sight. We can't complain."
The mortality rate of polar bears is very high in the first three months of life.
"We are still extremely pleased with how the cub is developing," said Sicks.
Read more: Russian islands under polar bear 'invasion'
Tonya lost three of her cubs in the past two years. Male polar bears have little input into the lives of their offspring and the cub's father, Wolodja, lives in a zoo in the Netherlands.
Zoo directors say the cub's name will be determined in collaboration with potential future adopters.
The zoo will hope the cub can go on to match the popularity of polar bear Knut, born in 2006.
Rejected by his mother, Knut had to be hand-reared by zookeepers. The bear garnered worldwide attention, and brought in millions of euros from visits and merchandise.
Knut attracted widespread media attention. He once featured on the cover of Vanity Fair magazine and even appeared on German stamps.
Read more: The peculiar traits that made polar bear life possible
However, Knut died from a suspected brain tumor in 2011. A statue of him stands in the zoo.
A potential successor to Knut, Fritz, died of hepatitis at the zoo in 2017.
Because its Arctic habitat is threatened by climate change, the polar bear is listed as a vulnerable species by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN).
The population of polar bears in the wild stands at 26,000, according to the IUCN, and a European Union breeding plan is aimed at boosting bear numbers.
Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.
Is it an animal story or a poetic journey? Perhaps even satire? Yoko Tawada's novel about polar bear Knut at the Berlin Zoo and three generations of his ancestors is suspended between reality and a magical dreamworld. (08.10.2018)
Polar bear cubs like Fritz of Berlin's Tierpark are cute and enjoy popularity. But is a zoo really the right place for them? (07.03.2017)
A polar bear can barely walk through an Arctic landscape almost void of ice. The photographer has said his team members were "pushing through their tears" to film the scene. (10.12.2017)
The man was leading a group of tourists on a remote Arctic archipelago when the attack occurred. The man is in stable condition, but the bear was shot dead and local police have launched an investigation. (28.07.2018)
Zookeepers in Berlin have announced that their baby polar bear is a lively girl with "a few sharp claws." The little bear measures just 61 centimeters and could get her first visitors as early as March. (15.02.2019)
Mother Tonja has given birth to two polar bear cubs, but only one survived. The zoo's polar curator has warned of the cub's vulnerability months after Tonja's firstborn died. (09.12.2017)
The Novaya Zemlya archipelago is experiencing an unprecedented influx of the dangerous bears. Residents have appealed to federal authorities for help. (09.02.2019)
Only Berlin Zoo may sell merchandise under the name of "Knut," Germany’s most famous polar bear. Two and a half years after the animal’s death, a European Court has banned a British company from using the name. (16.09.2013)
Although we know Berlin zoo's polar bear baby Fritz died after suffering liver inflammation, it's not entirely clear why. Polar bears do have a quite unique physiology, though. (07.03.2017)