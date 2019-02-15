 Berlin’s baby polar bear: It’s a girl! | News | DW | 15.02.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

Berlin’s baby polar bear: It’s a girl!

Zookeepers in Berlin have announced that their baby polar bear is a lively girl with "a few sharp claws." The little bear measures just 61 centimeters and could get its first visitors as early as March.

The baby girl polar bear (picture-alliance/Berliner Tierpark/S. Freiling)

Vets at Berlin Zoo were excited on Friday to announce that the newest addition to their polar bear family is a "lively, strong girl."

The baby bear, born on December 1, was separated from its mother Tonja for the first time for a 15-minute medical examination.

Veterinarian Günter Strauss said she measured 61 centimeters from head to toe and was "a hefty 8.5 kilos on the scales."

Veterinarians examine the baby polar bear (picture-alliance/Berliner Tierpark/S. Freiling)

It was the polar bear's first medical examination.

"Thanks to her mother’s milk, which with around 30 percent fat is very nutritious, the baby has grown quickly in recent weeks," Strauss said.

"She currently drinks two hours a day and hasn’t eaten solid food yet."

The bear has not yet been named. Zoo directors said this will be determined in conjuction with potential future adopters.

Visitors will be pleased to hear that she may make her first public appearance as early as March.

Mother Tonja has lost two polar bear babies before.

The polar bear baby and its mother

The polar bear baby began to crawl around eight weeks after being born

The mortality rate for young polar bears is around 50 percent and is even higher during the first 10 days.

In 2011, Berlin Zoo’s beloved polar beat Knut died aged four from a brain inflammation.

Read more: Russian islands under polar bear 'invasion'

  • American Black Bear in a tree (picture alliance/Bildagentur-online)

    Bears in peril

    The bears

    Bears: They can walk upright, see in color — unlike most other mammals — and most are ominivores like us. Yes, we are distantly related to bears — bears and humans share a common, rat-like ancestor from about 100 million years ago. The American black bear, pictured here, ranges across North America and is an excellent tree climber. Black bears can also be cinnamon or even platinum in color.

  • Brown bear in Alaska (picture-alliance/OKAPIA KG/E. Kuchling)

    Bears in peril

    Brown bear

    Brown bears, or Ursus arctos, are the most widely distributed bear in the world, ranging across Eurasia and North America. These bears tend to be solitary, but sometimes congregate to feast on fish. Ahead of hibernation, brown bears gorge themselves on fat to prepare for winter. Brown bears living inland in the lower 48 US states are known as grizzly bears — an iconic symbol of wilderness.

  • Brown bear mother watching over cub as it struggles through snow in winter (picture-alliance/dpa)

    Bears in peril

    Awoken early

    Although brown bears have been hunted to extinction in portions of their native habitat, they continue to survive in Europe in isolated pockets. Above, a mother bear watches over her cub as it struggles through thick snow in Finland. Bears' summer feasting creates a thick layer of fat they survive off in winter, typically in hibernation. But changing weather is also altering hibernation patterns.

  • Brown bear Igor gets operated on in Germany (picture-alliance/dpa/R. Hirschberger)

    Bears in peril

    Lend a hand

    In addition to being able to walk upright, brown bears can also run very quickly on all fours — up to 30 miles per hour (64 kph). This helps them hunt down other animals to eat. The anatomy of bear paws is so remarkably similar to that of human hands and feet that skeletal remains, and footprints, are often mixed up. Above, a brown bear gets a tooth operation in Germany.

  • Andean bear in a tree (Rob Williams / ZGF)

    Bears in peril

    Andean bear

    South America even gets its "own" bear: the spectacled or Andean bear. Per its name, the species often sports light-colored fur around its eyes. The IUCN classifies this species as "vulnerable" — the bear has lost its wooded habitat on the slopes of the Andes due largely to forest-clearing for crops and cattle farming.

  • Sun bear resting in a tree (picture-alliance/Wildlife/D.J. Cox)

    Bears in peril

    The sun ...

    Sun bears, or Malayan sun bears, have a bib-shaped golden patch on their chests, which for some cultures represents the rising sun. Indeed, the sun bear lives in the Far East, making its home in tropical forests of southern Asia. The IUCN classifies sun bears as "vulnerable" — it's among the rarest bear species, and is under threat due to habitat loss, the pet trade and hunting for "medicine."

  • A moon bear on a bile farm in Vietnam before being rescued (DW/A. Wick)

    Bears in peril

    ... and the moon

    Moon bears, also known as Asiatic black bears, are likewise threatened due largely to poaching. Demand for bile from the gall bladders of black bears is driving widespread hunting, capture, captivity and trade — moon bears are even kept on mostly illegal "bile farms." Although there is no scientifically proven human health benefit from consuming bear bile, the trade continues.

  • People gathered to watch a captive sloth bear standing up (dapd)

    Bears in peril

    Sloth bear

    The sloth bear is also "vulnerable," as its lowland forest in the Indian subcontinent disappears. Sloth bears survive on insects and have particularly shaggy fur — they are also targets for poaching and the pet trade. Pictured above, "Buddu" the sloth bear was adopted by a family in India after wandering into the village after a herd of goats. Wildlife officials later rescued the bear.

  • Panda cubs in the Chengdu Research Base (picture-alliance/dpa/S. Zhang)

    Bears in peril

    Little giants

    We all know and love pandas — panda cubs are particularly cute. Giant pandas were upgraded from "endangered" to "vulnerable" in 2016 due to vigorous efforts by the Chinese government to preserve the iconic animal. Such efforts include a captive breeding program, which achieved record success in 2017 with 42 pandas born.

  • Panda bear in bamboo forest (B. Li)

    Bears in peril

    Beloved bear

    Like many other bears, pandas are threatened above all from loss of habitat. Infrastructure projects in particular are cutting into what's left of the cool, humid bamboo forest high in the mountains of western China where pandas make their home. Since bamboo is so nutritionally poor, the bears have to eat up to 84 pounds (38 kilograms) per day — giant pandas spend much of their waking time eating.

  • Eisbären (Imago/D. Delimont)

    Bears in peril

    Polar bear

    Last but not least ... another icon. Technically classified as a marine mammal, polar bears are carnivorous. For hunting seals and other ocean animals, polar bears rely on sea ice, which is declining as the Arctic melts due to climate change. The plight of the polar bear has become synonymous with the fight against global warming. As the planet heats up, time is running out for these bears.

    Author: Sonya Angelica Diehn


nn/rt (dpa/AFP)

Every evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

Berlin polar bear cub dies after 26 days

Berlin's Tierpark Zoo has said that the baby polar bear born just last month had died of unknown causes. Another cub from the same mother had died earlier last year. (02.01.2018)  

Knut the bear's mysterious death solved

Scientists have discovered what caused Berlin's beloved polar bear Knut to drown in his enclosure. The cub was the star of the zoo during his brief life from 2006 to 2011. (27.08.2015)  

Russian islands under polar bear 'invasion'

The Novaya Zemlya archipelago is experiencing an unprecedented influx of the dangerous bears. Residents have appealed to federal authorities for help. (09.02.2019)  

Bears in peril

There are only eight species of bear in the world — and six of these are at risk of extinction. From the polar bear to the panda, DW looks at our distant cousins — which we have more in common with than you might think. (01.02.2018)  

WWW links

Daily Bulletin registration form

Newsletter registration  

Audios and videos on the topic

Melting arctic sea ice is forcing polar bears onto land  

Related content

Deutschland Berlin Tierpark, Fütterung Weihnachtsbäume | Elefanten

Berlin zoo animals feast on, play with Christmas trees 05.01.2019

Animals at a Berlin zoo received an annual post-Christmas tree-t. Vegetable or meat decorations made the unwanted Christmas trees even more appealing to the animals.

Deutschland Zoo Eisbär Knut

Yoko Tawada: 'Memoirs of a Polar Bear' 08.10.2018

Is it an animal story or a poetic journey? Perhaps even satire? Yoko Tawada's novel about polar bear Knut at the Berlin Zoo and three generations of his ancestors is suspended between reality and a magical dreamworld.

DW Kultur 100 gute Bücher | 100 German must-reads | Memoirs of a Polar Bear, by Yoko Tawada

DW book expert  David Levitz on 'Memoirs of a Polar Bear' by Yoko Tawada 05.10.2018

Do you remember Knut, the polar bear at the Berlin Zoo? The whole world fell in love with the little cub. So did Yoko Tawada. The German-Japanese writer devoted an entire novel to him: "Memoirs of a Polar Bear."

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 