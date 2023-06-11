Israeli-Palestinian restaurant: Make hummus, not war

LifestyleGermanyIsraeli-Palestinian restaurant: Make hummus, not warTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoLifestyleGermanyBriana Ekanem11/06/2023November 6, 2023Oz Ben David, an Israeli, and Jalil Dabit, a Palestinian, run the Kanaan restaurant in Berlin's Prenzlauer Berg district. Amid a reignited Israeli-Palestinian conflict, the restaurant represents more than a shared culinary passion.https://p.dw.com/p/4YNJxAdvertisement