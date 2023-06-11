  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Israel at war
Ukraine
Migration
LifestyleGermany

Israeli-Palestinian restaurant: Make hummus, not war

Briana Ekanem
November 6, 2023

Oz Ben David, an Israeli, and Jalil Dabit, a Palestinian, run the Kanaan restaurant in Berlin's Prenzlauer Berg district. Amid a reignited Israeli-Palestinian conflict, the restaurant represents more than a shared culinary passion.

https://p.dw.com/p/4YNJx