 Berlinale awards its 2021 Golden and Silver Bears | Culture| Arts, music and lifestyle reporting from Germany | DW | 13.06.2021

Culture

Berlinale awards its 2021 Golden and Silver Bears

"Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn" had been revealed as the winner of the Berlin Film Festival's top award back in March, but the awards ceremony was held later due to special pandemic scheduling.

  • Film still 'Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn': a group of people wearing masks in a pink lighting

    Berlinale's Golden Bear goes to 'Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn'

    Golden Bear for 'Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn'

    Definitely not safe for work: Its opening scene is a homemade sex tape. But for Radu Jude, finding this material more obscene than society's racism, anti-Semitism and nationalism is what's perverse. The Romanian director had won a Silver Bear in 2015 with "Aferim"; this film is for those who enjoy transgressive experiments — like the jury, who praised the way it captures the pandemic's zeitgeist.

  • Film still 'Wheel of Fortune and Fantasy': two women on a bridge

    Berlinale's Golden Bear goes to 'Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn'

    Silver Bear Grand Jury Prize: 'Wheel of Fortune and Fantasy'

    Japanese director Ryusuke Hamaguchi's film is built in three episodes centering on female characters. A coincidental love triangle, an unsuccessful seduction trap, and an encounter emerging from a mix-up: The short stories mirror each other, and the work shines through its exquisitely slick mise en scène.

  • Film still 'Mr Bachmann and His Class': a group of children sitting in a circle in class with their teacher

    Berlinale's Golden Bear goes to 'Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn'

    Silver Bear Jury Prize: 'Mr Bachmann and His Class'

    Maria Speth's documentary is nearly four hours long, but the half-day class is a captivating learning experience. In a multicultural German town, the 64-year-old teacher Dieter Bachmann leads a group of children with roots in 12 countries. "Mr Bachmann and His Class" is a hopeful take on how education can change everything in the thorny concept of integration.

  • Filmstill Természetes fény | Natural Light

    Berlinale's Golden Bear goes to 'Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn'

    Silver Bear for Best Director: 'Natural Light'

    Hungarian filmmaker Denes Nagy explores the human soul through this slow-paced World War II drama set in 1943. Instead of being driven by the action of the conflict, the film focuses on the moral dilemma of a Hungarian soldier, allied with Nazi Germany, who is reluctantly called to take command of his company following an ambush.

  • Film still 'A Cop Movie' crime scene, a man lying on a tiled floor.

    Berlinale's Golden Bear goes to 'Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn'

    Silver Bear for Outstanding Artistic Contribution: 'A Cop Movie'

    The police force is one of the most controversial institutions in Mexico. Director Alonso Ruizpalacios explores what it means to be a cop in Mexico City in this Netflix production. Combining documentary and role-playing scenes, this is definitely not your typical "cop movie." The Berlinale jury recognized Yibran Asuad's exceptional editing work in this film.

  • Film still 'I'm your Man': Two people dancing

    Berlinale's Golden Bear goes to 'Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn'

    Silver Bear for Best Leading Performance: 'I'm Your Man'

    Director Maria Schrader, renowned for the series "Unorthodox," explores how a rational woman (Maren Eggert) deals with a three-week experiment in which she lives with a humanoid robot programmed to be her perfect romantic partner (Dan Stevens). While most critics praised Stevens for perfectly impersonating an AI man, the jury was most impressed by Eggert's subtle performance.

  • Lilla Kizlinger in 'Forest – I See You Everywhere'

    Berlinale's Golden Bear goes to 'Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn'

    Silver Bear for Best Supporting Performance: 'Forest – I See You Everywhere'

    "Forest – I See You Everywhere" by Hungarian director Bence Fliegauf is composed of a series of vignettes. The first one centers on a girl who confronts her father, accusing him of being responsible for her mother's death. The members of the jury were enchanted by Lilla Kizlinger's performance, which they found "especially strong and memorable."

  • Film still 'Introduction': A couple looking at each other, black-and-white photo.

    Berlinale's Golden Bear goes to 'Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn'

    Silver Bear for Best Screenplay: 'Introduction'

    Even though story of "Introduction" is relatively simple, the jury was charmed by its efficient storytelling, through which "a hidden truth of human life is suddenly revealed, bright and lucid." Revered South Korean director Hong Sangsoo shot a part of his black-and-white 66 minute film in Berlin.

    Author: Elizabeth Grenier


The winner of the Golden Bear for best film, Romanian director Radu Jude for Bad Luck Banging Or Loony Porn, was among the international filmmakers who traveled to Berlin to receive their award at the Berlin International Film Festival's award ceremony held on Sunday.

The Silver Bear awards in various categories, along with the Berlinale Documentary Award, the GWFF Best First Feature Award and prizes for films in other sections of the festival, were also handed out on June 13.

A few German works were among the Silver Bear winners. Mr. Bachmann and His Class, a documentary by Maria Speth, won the Silver Bear Jury Prize. 

The festival awarded its first ever gender-neutral acting prize — where both male and female actor compete in the same category — to Maren Eggert for her performance in Maria Schrader's I'm Your Man.

Maren Eggert with Silver Bear.

Maren Eggert won the Berlinale's first ever gender-neutral acting prize

The event took place outdoors, on Berlin's Museum Island, where the red carpet is being rolled out for the Berlinale Summer Special, which presents 126 films from its selection in open-air cinemas for the public from June 9-20.

The Berlinale's pandemic shake-up

Normally, the Berlin International Film Festival's awards ceremony is an event filled with suspense for critics and film fans who closely follow the competition, as they hope that their own favorites will be crowned with the Golden Bear, or at least obtain one of the Silver Bears.

However, things were different this year. In response to the coronavirus pandemic, the festival's organizers divided the Berlinale into two separate events.

The prizewinners were revealed during the first part of the festival in March, an online program restricted to film industry professionals.

The announcement was a very low-key event, with the members of the jury reading their statements from separate hotel rooms, and the winners tuning in through a video link to react to the news.

The prizes are now being handed out three months later during the second part of the festival, the Berlinale Summer Special. 

The festival will conclude with the announcement of an additional Berlinale Competition Audience Award on June 20.

Deutschland Berlinale Summer Special film festival in Berlin | Ada Solomon, Radu Jude und Katia Pascariu

Romanian director Radu Jude poses on the red carpet with producer Ada Solomon (left) and actress Katia Pascariu (right)

Provocative Golden Bear censored in Russia

The Golden Bear winning film, Bad Luck Banging Or Loony Porn, is a sexually-explicit dark comedy about a school teacher who risks losing her job when a personal sex tape starts circulating online and in her school.

The jury said in March that they had picked the film because it "captures on screen the very content and essence, the mind and body, the values and the raw flesh of our present moment in time. Of this very moment of human existence."

Set in real-world Bucharest, it was the only competition film set during the COVID-19 pandemic, with all characters wearing masks.

The film also comments on the Church, antisemitism and far-right politics.

Even though the work found a Russian distributor, Russia's Ministry of Culture announced on June 11 that it would not issue a distribution license for Bad Luck Banging Or Loony Porn, according to reports in Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty.  

The ministry said that the Golden Bear-winning work violates Russian laws on pornography.

