Berlinale 2021: 7 things you need to know

1. The idea behind the 'Summer Special'

Due to the pandemic, the Berlin International Film Festival, also known as the Berlinale, has been split into two separate events.

The first part, an online version of the festival, was held in March and restricted to film industry professionals and the press in order to avoid completely cancelling the European Film Market, which is one of the world's top three meeting places of the international film and media industries and is held every year during the Berlinale.

Set from June 9-20, the Summer Special now features outdoor public screenings of 126 films from the Berlinale's selection.

2. The locations and the red carpet

The films will be shown in 16 open-air cinemas spread out throughout the city.

The Berlinale's central location will be a specially created open-air cinema on Berlin's Museum Island, where the festival's red carpet has been rolled out for celebratory events. In the background, city landmarks such as the TV Tower and the Berlin Cathedral contribute to this year's particular atmosphere.

3. The opening film

The festival will kick off with a red carpet gala, and a screening of The Mauritanian. Directed by Kevin Macdonald, the film is based on the true story of Mohamedou Ould Slahi, a man from Mauritania who was detained without charge for 14 years in the Guantanamo Bay detention camp.

It stars Tahar Rahim and Jodie Foster, who won a Golden Globe for her supporting role in the film, which also got five BAFTA nominations.

Jodie Foster's performance in 'The Mauritanian' was recognized with a Golden Globe

With travel being complicated by the pandemic, Foster will not be attending the event. However, she will send in a video greeting for the event, as will the film's director and Benedict Cumberbatch, who also appears in The Mauritanian.

Mohamedou Ould Slahi's attorney, Nancy Hollander (played by Foster), will personally introduce the film at the opening event. Slahi's wife, American human rights lawyer Kitty Austin, who happens to live in Berlin, is also to take part. But Slahi himself, who was sent back to Mauritania following his release from Guantanamo, isn't allowed to travel to Germany — not even for the special screening of his own life story.

4. The stars

The festival will nevertheless allow several productions to celebrate a red carpet premiere with their cast and crew — especially the German titles in the Competition section.

That includes actor Daniel Brühl's directorial debut, a dark comedy titled Next Door. Brühl also stars in his film, alongside Peter Kurth (also known for his role as detective Bruno Wolter in Babylon Berlin).

Brühl's film 'Next Door' is a dark comedy about gentrification in Berlin

Dominik Graf's Fabian — Going to the Dogs, based on the 1931 novel by Erich Kästner, will also celebrate its official premiere. In the title role, Tom Schilling portrays a young man struggling to find his place in a morally decaying Berlin, just before the Nazis took power.

The dramatic comedy I'm Your Man, directed by Maria Schrader (Unorthodox), tells the story of a humanoid robot, played by Dan Stevens, designed to be the perfect romantic partner of a skeptic academic, portrayed by Maren Eggert, who won the Silver Bear for Best Actor for her performance.

Altogether, 332 guest directors and members of film teams have confirmed that they will also be in Berlin to personally present their films during the Summer Special.

5. The awards

Speaking of awards, the International Jury already made their Competition award selections in March; the Golden and Silver Bears will be handed out during a ceremony on June 13.

Some other award winners, which will also be presented that night, have only just been named: The Berlinale Documentary Award goes to Alice Diop's We, while the GWFF Best First Feature Award is given to The Scary of Sixty-First by Dasha Nekrasova.

Documentary highlights at the Berlinale 'We' Already recognized with the prize for best film in the Encounters section in March, Alice Diop's film "We" has now also been named the recipient of the Berlinale Documentary Award. Praised by the jury for her "curiosity about the human condition and her thoughtful language," Diop explores the suburban spaces around Paris through stories revealing how past divisions still haunt France's present.

Documentary highlights at the Berlinale 'The First 54 Years – An Abbreviated Manual for Military Occupation' The Berlinale Documentary Award jury also gave a special mention to this film, described by "Screen Daily" as "essential viewing for anyone who seeks enlightenment on the complexities and impasses of Middle East conflict." Israeli director Avi Mograbi exposes the catastrophe of the occupation of the Palestinian territories through interviews with former Israeli soldiers in Gaza and the West Bank.

Documentary highlights at the Berlinale 'Mr Bachmann and His Class' Maria Speth's hopeful take on education already won the Silver Bear Jury Prize. Even though it is nearly four hours long, the half-day class is a captivating learning experience. In a multicultural German town, teacher Dieter Bachmann, a 64-year-old who stayed young at heart, leads a group of children with roots in 12 countries.

Documentary highlights at the Berlinale 'A Cop Movie' The police force is one of the most controversial institutions in Mexico. Director Alonso Ruizpalacios explores what it means to be a cop in Mexico City in this Netflix production. Combining documentary and role-playing scenes, this is definitely not your typical "cop movie." The Berlinale jury recognized Yibran Asuad's exceptional editing work in this film.

Documentary highlights at the Berlinale 'Courage' Exploring the role of independent artists in an autocratic country, Aliaksei Paluyan's film follows three actors of the Free Belarus Theater in Minsk as they take part in the mass protests following the contested presidential elections in Belarus. The documentary is part of the Berlinale Special section and has also been shown at various international festivals.

Documentary highlights at the Berlinale 'Miguel's War' Filmmaker Eliane Raheb combines quirky animations, interviews and archive material in this profile of a man who was born in 1963 to a conservative, Catholic Lebanese family. As that wasn't quite compatible with his homosexuality, Miguel fled to Spain 37 years ago. The documentary follows him as he returns to his home country to dissect the traumas of his past.

Documentary highlights at the Berlinale 'As I Want' A rally marking the second anniversary of the Egyptian revolution was tainted by a series of violent sexual assaults. Women reacted by taking to the streets. As a form of protection, Samaher Alqadi decided to take her camera with her as she joined in the protest, leading her to create this hard-hitting political documentary.

Documentary highlights at the Berlinale 'Tina' Although this HBO documentary is not among the films nominated for the Berlinale Documentary Award, the ultimate profile of superstar Tina Turner's storied life generated a lot of buzz during the industry event and is also among the works screened in the Berlinale Special section.

Documentary highlights at the Berlinale 'A River Runs, Turns, Erases, Replaces' The name Wuhan became infamously associated with the outbreak of the coronavirus, but beyond surveillance camera footage showing the evolution of the 2020 lockdown, this documentary is not about the pandemic itself. Shengze Zhu's meditative film centers on the sprawling metropolis's relationship to the Yangtze River and the impact of industrialization on the cityscape.

Documentary highlights at the Berlinale 'Dirty Feathers' Carlos Alfonso Corral's debut documentary feature is a raw and lyrical profile of a homeless community living by the US-Mexico border. The marginalized protagonists have been abandoned by the system, and the black-and-white cinematography of the film emphasizes their vulnerability due to trauma, addiction and police violence. Author: Elizabeth Grenier



The audience is also invited to decide on their own Competition favorite. Following the principle of the audience award of the Panorama section, which has been presented annually since 1999, cinema-goers can rate this year the films they have viewed in the Competition section. The Audience Award presentation will be held on June 20.

6. The COVID-related restrictions

A series of hygiene measures are set in place to protect cinema-goers. Their tickets are personalized and allocated to a specific seat; groups of maximum two people are allowed to sit next to each other.

Everyone must also provide proof of a recent negative COVID quick test result, vaccination completed over 14 days ago or recovery from the virus within the last six months.

Rolling out the red carpet for the Summer Special

7. The financial impact of the pandemic

The Summer Special has around 60,000 tickets for screenings. Many events were quickly sold out. But a regular Berlinale has some 330,00 tickets available, and this year's event does not have as many sponsors as usual.

To compensate for the festival's losses, the German federal government has already contributed an extra €10 million ($12 million) to its budget, according to German press agency dpa.

"The major financial stimuli are worthwhile," said Commissioner for Culture and the Media Monika Grütters, adding, "We want to provide a strong cultural and political signal, and allow the relaunch of the cultural industry to be visible."