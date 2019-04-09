 Berlin schoolgirl fakes kidnapping to extort money from dad | News | DW | 28.04.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

Berlin schoolgirl fakes kidnapping to extort money from dad

German police launched a massive search in Berlin after the reported abduction of a 13-year-old girl. Authorities now allege the teen concocted the kidnapping plan with a friend to get ransom money from her father.

A police car

Police in Berlin launched a massive search operation on Saturday after a 13-year-old schoolgirl was reported kidnapped; however, police now allege the girl faked the whole affair.

Officers said they found the missing girl and her alleged accomplice in a southwestern district of Berlin just after midnight.

Police allege the 13-year-old teamed up with an 18-year-old man, said to be a friend of hers, to stage her own abduction and demand money from her father.

The girl's father reported his daughter's disappearance to authorities after receiving a ransom threat, sparking a large-scale police search. Around 280 police officers and sniffer dogs spent 24 hours scouring the German capital before eventually locating the pair in Schöneberg. 

Read moreGerman woman calls emergency police line over hairdo

The girl was handed over to the youth welfare office. Her 18-year-old companion was taken into custody and was due to face court on Sunday, accused of extortion and faking a crime.

A police statement said the pair appeared to be well prepared and had even recorded hostage videos.

Germany's Die Welt newspaper reported that the suspects had demanded at least two ransom payments, with the first drop of €4,000 ($4,465) due on the night the police found the couple. 

Watch video 04:03

Germany: Police take on street racing

Every day, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. Sign up for the newsletter here.

DW recommends

German robbers tow man behind car then leave him for dead

Two men have been taken into custody in the city of Aachen after a gruesome robbery. The men kidnapped their victim then dragged him behind a van several hundred meters, before robbing and leaving him on a deserted path. (16.04.2019)  

German police launch manhunt after brazen airport heist

Police are searching for three men who attempted to rob a money transport truck at Cologne-Bonn airport in western Germany. The masked men shot and seriously wounded at least one security guard. (06.03.2019)  

Germany's crime rate fell to lowest level in decades in 2018

Break-ins, pickpocketing and reported sexual assaults dropped significantly in 2018, the newest figures show. Germany's interior minister warned, however, that the low crime rate is "not yet a sustainable success." (02.04.2019)  

German woman calls emergency police line over hairdo

Police have warned that misuse of the hotline could lead to fines and other consequences. After three unsatisfactory attempts at dying her hair, she rang the emergency services to report "enormous problems." (05.04.2019)  

German police identify suspect in neo-Nazi threats probe

For months, German authorities have been investigating the source of more than 200 right-wing extremist emails that were sent to institutions across the country. Now police say they have a suspect. (05.04.2019)  

WWW links

Newsletter

Signup for DW's daily newsletter  

Audios and videos on the topic

Germany: Police take on street racing  

Related content

Janina Findeisen ehemalige IS-Geisel

The kidnapped German journalist who gave birth in Syria 09.04.2019

German journalist Janina Findeisen was seven months pregnant when she traveled to Syria in 2015. She was kidnapped and held hostage for nearly a year, ultimately giving birth to her son while in captivity.

Deutschland Urfttalsperre

German robbers tow man behind car then leave him for dead 16.04.2019

Two men have been taken into custody in the city of Aachen after a gruesome robbery. The men kidnapped their victim then dragged him behind a van several hundred meters, before robbing and leaving him on a deserted path.

Norwegian police say billionaire's wife was kidnapped 11.01.2019

Police in Norway say the missing wife of a billionaire was kidnapped. The alleged abductors are demanding a ransom paid in a crypto-currency. Investigators admit they are at a loss about what could have happened to the victim or where she might be.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date.  