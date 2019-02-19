 Germany′s crime rate fell to lowest level in decades in 2018 | News | DW | 02.04.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

Germany's crime rate fell to lowest level in decades in 2018

Break-ins, pickpocketing and reported sexual assaults dropped significantly in 2018, the newest figures show. Germany's interior minister warned, however, that the low crime rate is "not yet a sustainable success."

A person is taken away in handcuffs by German police (picture alliance/dpa/B. Roessler)

The crime rate in Germany has fallen for the second year in a row, according to the 2018 crime report that was published on Tuesday.

It's the lowest crime rate Germany has seen since 1992, but the Interior Ministry said the figures should be handled with caution — and did not provide any estimates of the number of unreported crimes.

The main takeaways:

The Federal Criminal Police Agency (BKA) detailed the number of reported criminal acts for 2018, including the following takeaways:

  • 5.56 million criminal acts were recorded in 2018 — down 3.6 percent from the previous year.
  • Robberies were significantly down, particularly home burglaries and pickpocketing cases.
  • The number of reported rape, sexual assault and harassment cases dropped by 18 percent.
  • Physical assaults on police officers rose significantly, up by 36 percent. The rise was due in part to  more strict rules 
  • The distribution of pornographic material, particularly child porn, rose by 13.6.
  • Drug offenses increased as well, by over 6 percent.
  • Police solved some 57.7 percent of cases last year. Some 96 percent of homicide cases were cleared.

Read more: Germany sees fewer attacks on Muslims and mosques in 2018

Watch video 12:03

Fighting burglary: Police under pressure

'One of the safest countries in the world'

German Interior Minister Horst Seehofer hailed the latest crime report, noting that less than 1 percent of the population reported being a victim of a serious crime.

"Germany is one of the safest countries in the world," Seehofer said while presenting the report at a press conference. "Of course, every crime is one too many, but this is objectively one of the lowest [crime] rates in decades.

Despite the lower crime rate, Seehofer said that "it is not yet a sustainable success" and advocated for further political action to strengthen police forces with more personnel and equipment.

Read more: Domestic violence in Germany — Woman killed every 3 days

Population feels unsafe

Although the number of reported crimes is down, those statistics are not necessarily reflected in the way that people in Germany feel.

The BKA also released the results of a 2017 "victimization survey," where they asked people in 2017 about how safe they feel and whether they'd been a victim of a crime. The number of people who said they felt unsafe in their surroundings went up from 17.3 percent in 2012 to 21.4 percent in 2017, BKA president Holger Münch said.

Foreign suspect rates remain unchanged: Out of all the suspects logged by police in the report, around 34 percent of them were described as non-German — a figure that is slightly down from last year. Seehofer cautioned against politicizing statistics on foreign suspects.

Watch video 04:21

"No-go areas" - Is Germany unsafe?

rs/jm (dpa, AFP)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

Crime in Germany drops 10 percent in 2017, report shows

Crimes of almost every nature dropped across Germany in 2017, according to police statistics. But there were a few categories in which rates increased. (22.04.2018)  

Extremist crimes in Germany down, number of fanatics up

Germany's domestic intelligence agency says criminal extremism has declined, but numbers of potential extremists have risen. The BfV's annual report noted a sharp increase in members of the radical Reichsbürger movement. (24.07.2018)  

Germany sees fewer attacks on Muslims and mosques in 2018

Attacks and hate crime incidents against Muslims and mosques in Germany declined in 2018, according to a media report. But experts warned there may be a much higher number of crimes that go unreported (02.04.2019)  

Germany's east 10 times more unsafe for asylum-seekers

Asylum applicants in Germany's eastern states are far more likely to be the victims of hate crime than those in the west, according to a study. Researchers have a theory as to why that might be the case. (24.02.2019)  

Domestic violence in Germany: Woman killed every 3 days

The number of domestic violences cases in Germany is an "unimaginable order of magnitude," says the family minister. A woman is killed by a partner or ex-partner every three days. (20.11.2018)  

WWW links

DW Newsletter

DW Newsletter  

Audios and videos on the topic

Fighting burglary: Police under pressure  

"No-go areas" - Is Germany unsafe?  

Related content

Horst Seehofer

Germany: Horst Seehofer sets terms for repatriating 'Islamic State' foreign fighters 19.02.2019

Some 40 foreign fighters who fought for "Islamic State" and are in detention in Syria reportedly have German passports. Germany's conservative interior minister has said they can only return under strict conditions.

Sitzung CSU-Vorstand - Horst Seehofer

Germany's Horst Seehofer promises clarity after hack attack 06.01.2019

The interior minister will meet police and cyberdefense chiefs to seek clarity on the data breach. The Social Democrats, partners in Chancellor Angela Merkel's coalition, are demanding answers following the attack.

Deutschland Polizei geht von Anschlag auf Berliner Weihnachtsmarkt aus

German interior minister defends deportation of Berlin terrorist associate 01.03.2019

A friend of the Berlin Christmas market attacker is at the center of a probe into security shortcomings and a botched investigation. Bilel Ben Ammar was quickly deported following the 2016 truck attack.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date.  