German robbers tow man behind car then leave him for dead

Police in the North Rhine-Westphalian city of Aachen have taken two men, ages 35 and 36, into custody after a brutal robbery. State Prosecutor Katja Schlenkermann-Pitts told DW that the victim, around the same age as the perpetrators, was taken from his home and driven to a remote area near the Urfttalsperre Dam in the Eifel region, some 56 kilometers (35 miles) southeast of Aachen.

The man was then beaten, bound, and tied to the trailer hitch of the transport van the two were driving before being dragged behind the vehicle for 500 meters (547 yards) at high speed. He was then robbed of his personal effects, his cellphone and his cash.

The victim was left on a deserted hiking trail by the two, who then drove off. Authorities say the victim would likely have died from his injuries had he not been coincidentally discovered by passersby.

The crime took place during the night on the weekend of April 5, though it only became public on Tuesday.

The perpetrators face charges of kidnapping and attempted homicide.

Prosecutor Schlenkermann-Pitts confirmed that the three men knew one another, but could not give further information as to their relationship.

