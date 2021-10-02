Aachen is a city in western Germany, near the Belgian and Dutch borders. It is the place where 31 Holy Roman Emperors were crowned Kings of the Germans from 936 to 1531.

Aachen is the westernmost city in Germany. It is a university town with a population of nearly 250,000. Landmarks include the cathedral, where Charlemagne, the founder of the Carolingian empire, is buried. The city annually awards the Charlemagne Prize for services to the unification of Europe.