Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Aachen is a city in western Germany, near the Belgian and Dutch borders. It is the place where 31 Holy Roman Emperors were crowned Kings of the Germans from 936 to 1531.
Aachen is the westernmost city in Germany. It is a university town with a population of nearly 250,000. Landmarks include the cathedral, where Charlemagne, the founder of the Carolingian empire, is buried. The city annually awards the Charlemagne Prize for services to the unification of Europe. Here you can find an automatic compilation of DW content on Aachen.
Germany's car industry is among the most competitive in the world. But Aachen-based engineering professor Günther Schuh believes he can carve out a space for his electric car startup: e.Go Mobile. He says his small e-vehicles are among the most sustainable models around, and have a role to play in the transition to zero-emission mobility.
An elderly man felt several people came too close to him and could spread the virus, so he took matters into his own hands. Health experts have recommended people keep their distance in order to slow the virus' spread.