Aachen

Aachen is a city in western Germany, near the Belgian and Dutch borders. It is the place where 31 Holy Roman Emperors were crowned Kings of the Germans from 936 to 1531.

Aachen is the westernmost city in Germany. It is a university town with a population of nearly 250,000. Landmarks include the cathedral, where Charlemagne, the founder of the Carolingian empire, is buried. The city annually awards the Charlemagne Prize for services to the unification of Europe. Here you can find an automatic compilation of DW content on Aachen.

Sibylle Keupen (Parteilos), Bürgermeisterin von Aachen, übereicht die Plakette des Karlspreises an Klaus Iohannis, rumänischer Präsident Iohannis ist der Karlspreis verliehen worden. Iohannis war bereits im Dezember 2019 als Preisträger bekannt gegeben worden, doch die Verleihung wurde wegen der Corona-Pandemie mehrfach verschoben.

Romania's Klaus Iohannis receives Charlemagne Prize 02.10.2021

Romanian President Klaus Iohannis has been presented with the 2020 Charlemagne Prize for promoting "European values." The award ceremony in Aachen had been postponed several times because of the COVID pandemic.
On the Green Fence Beschreibung: DW, Picture Teaser (Podcast), On the Green Fence, OTGF

How does an e-car startup crack Germany's auto market? 30.07.2021

Germany's car industry is among the most competitive in the world. But Aachen-based engineering professor Günther Schuh believes he can carve out a space for his electric car startup: e.Go Mobile. He says his small e-vehicles are among the most sustainable models around, and have a role to play in the transition to zero-emission mobility.

Duerer, Albrecht, Maler u. Graphiker, Nuernberg 21.5.1471 - ebd. 6.4.1528. 'Selbstbildnis' (Selbstbildnis im Pelzrock), 1500. Auf Lindenholz, 67 x 49 cm. Muenchen, Alte Pinakothek.

Albrecht Dürer: a painter's legendary journey 19.07.2021

Born over five centuries ago, the painter was an icon of Renaissance art in Germany. Creations inspired by his road trips are now being exhibited in Aachen.
07.08.2020, Nordrhein-Westfalen, Aachen: Der Angeklagte (r) sitzt vor Beginn seines Prozesses in einem Saal des Landgerichts neben seinem Rechtsanwalt Peter Nickel. Der Angeklagte, ein Anwalt, soll im NSU-Prozess eine Nebenklägerin vertreten haben, die es in Wahrheit gar nicht gab. Dafür soll er über 200 000 Euro kassiert haben. Jetzt steht er wegen Betrugs vor Gericht. Foto: Henning Kaiser/dpa - ACHTUNG: Angeklagter wurde auf Vorgabe seines Verteidigers gepixelt | Verwendung weltweit

Germany: Court clears lawyer who represented fictive NSU victim 30.11.2020

A lawyer who represented a non-existent victim at a neo-Nazi murder trial has been cleared of intent to deceive. A court in Aachen said while he had shown great negligence, evidence of a deliberate crime was lacking.
großflächige Cannabis- Plantage und Waffen bei Durchsuchung in Euskirchen entdeckt - drei Personen festgenommen Quele: Polizei Aachen Pressestelle

Germany: Police find cannabis plantations, weapons caches in Rhineland 18.11.2020

Police in Aachen have found three professionally run cannabis plantations and masses of weapons in a large operation. It took authorities several days to transport some 1,000 weapons out of the site.
August 28, 2020*** BERLIN, GERMANY - AUGUST 28: A sign requests visitors to maintain social distancing at the room where German Chancellor Angela Merkel was speaking to the media at her annual summer press conference during the coronavirus pandemic on August 28, 2020 in Berlin, Germany. Merkel is likely to speak on a range of issues, including the pandemic and the economy. (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

German man takes COVID-19 distancing rules to extreme with pepper spray 19.10.2020

An elderly man felt several people came too close to him and could spread the virus, so he took matters into his own hands. Health experts have recommended people keep their distance in order to slow the virus' spread.
Aachen Cathedral

Germany from A to Z: Aachen 25.05.2020

Let us take a trip through Germany by introducing you each week to a city starting with a different letter in the alphabet. We begin with A for Aachen, Germany's westernmost city.
07.05.2020, Nordrhein-Westfalen, Aachen: Die Darstellung der Heiligen Corona (M) auf dem Schrein im Dommuseum in Aachen. (Zu dpa: Die Heilige Corona - Mehr Legenden als Fakten) Foto: Oliver Berg/dpa +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++ | Verwendung weltweit

Was St. Corona the patron saint of epidemics? 13.05.2020

The little-known saint, whose feast day is May 14, is celebrating a comeback. To find out St. Corona's story, DW got in touch with the Aachen Cathedral, as it exhibits a reliquary said to contain her bones.
Deutschland Fußball Regionalliga | FC Energie Cottbus vs. 1. FC Lok Leipzig (picture-alliance/Fotostand/Weiland)

Coronavirus: Lower-league clubs getting creative to raise money 30.03.2020

Money is tight at the best of times for lower-league clubs, but coronavirus poses an existential threat. From attendance records to matches against "FC Corona" to virtual pyrotechnics, German clubs are getting creative.
Romania's President Klaus Iohannis waves as he addresses the media at the ruling National Liberal Party (PNL) headquarters, in Bucharest on November 24, 2019 after exit poll results of the presidential elections were announced. - Romanians voted in the second round of presidential elections that were expected to return incumbent Klaus Iohannis to office, confirming the pro-European trajectory of the eastern EU member state. (Photo by Daniel MIHAILESCU / AFP) (Photo by DANIEL MIHAILESCU/AFP via Getty Images)

Romania's Klaus Iohannis wins 2020 Charlemagne Prize 14.12.2019

Klaus Iohannis is being recognized as "an outstanding champion of European values." The judges described him as an important "bridge-builder" between Europe's east and west at a divisive time for the continent.

Protesters holding placards take part in the Global Climate Strike of the movement Fridays for Future, in Berlin, Germany, November 29, 2019. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Climate change protests: Marches worldwide ahead of UN talks 29.11.2019

As part of a fresh round of global climate protests, demonstrations are taking place in over 500 German cities — from Aachen to Zwickau. In Berlin alone, over 50,000 protesters are converging on the government district.
Meredith MICHAELS-BEERBAUM (GER), geht ueber den Springplatz, freundlich, lachend, Portrait, Portraet PortrÃ_t, Halbfigur. End-Ergebnis: 35. Platz. CHIO Aachen 2018, S16, Rolex Grand Prix, Der Grosse Preis von Aachen, Springpruefung mit zwei Umlaeufen und Stechen. 22.07.2018 in Aachen / Deutschland. Â | Verwendung weltweit

Michaels-Beerbaum: 'Role models should speak their minds' 18.07.2019

Speaking to DW, Meredith Michaels-Beerbaum, one of the most successful women in show jumping, talks about being a pioneer in a male-dominated sport and why athletes should speak their mind when it comes to politics.
14.07.2016 Die deutsche Springreiterin Meredith Michaels-Beerbaum auf dem Pferd Fibonacci 17 reitet am 14.07.2016 in Aachen (Nordrhein-Westfalen) bei der Springprüfung im Nationenpreis des Reitturniers CHIO über einen Wassergraben. Foto: Friso Gentsch/dpa +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++ | (c) picture-alliance/dpa/F. Gentsch

The world's most famous equestrian events 16.07.2019

From the Concours Hippique International Officiel (CHIO) in Aachen to the Kentucky Derby and the Calgary Stampede, the range of equestrian events is wide. Here we look at some of the world’s most famous.
28.06.2019, Berlin: Seifenblasen schweben vor der Menschenkette der Demonstration Fridays For Future am Bundestag in der Luft. Foto: Lisa Ducret/dpa | Verwendung weltweit

German Fridays for Future climate activists block parliament 28.06.2019

Some 500 students symbolically blocked exits as legislators wrapped up their final legislative session before the summer recess. Last week, 40,000 protested against coal in the western city of Aachen.
21.06.2019, Nordrhein-Westfalen, Aachen: Zahlreiche junge Teilnehmer nehmen an der Klimademonstration Fridays for Future teil. Foto: Marcel Kusch/dpa | Verwendung weltweit

Germany: Aachen hosts 'Fridays for Future' climate rally 21.06.2019

Thousands of students have protested in the German city to urge immediate action on climate change. Police have vowed to prevent other activists from blocking access to one of Germany's largest open coal mines nearby.
30.05.2019, Nordrhein-Westfalen, Aachen: Antonio Guterres, Generalsekretär der Vereinten Nationen, spricht bei der Verleihung des Internationalen Karlspreises. Der Preis wird seit 1950 am Himmelfahrtstag verliehen. Foto: Henning Kaiser/dpa +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++ | Verwendung weltweit

UN's Guterres calls for strong EU to avoid 'new Cold War' 30.05.2019

Upon receiving the Charlemagne Prize, the UN secretary-general called for a strong and united Europe to avoid "a new cold war." He also said the EU was too important to fail.
