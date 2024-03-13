Berlin police probe fire at Ukrainian refugee center

German police are investigating possible arson after a blaze broke out at a center housing refugees near Berlin.

Police in the German capital on Wednesday said they were seeking clues after a fire swept through part of a refugee accommodation center housing Ukrainian refugees.

The cause of the blaze, which destroyed a large tent hall but did not cause any injuries, was initially unclear.

"We are investigating in all directions, everything is still open," a police spokeswoman told the German news agency EPD.

Some 300 people who fled Russia's war in Ukraine were living in the approximately 1,000-square-meter tent, including children and pets. The fire brigade and operator of the center said all of them had been taken to safety.

Firefighters were able to stop the fire from spreading to other tents.

The Berlin State Office for Refugee Affairs said alternative accommodation had been arranged for those who were living at the arrival center, which is among the largest such facilities in Germany.

rc/sms (dpa, AFP)

