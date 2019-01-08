 ′Berlin, I Love You′ movie trailer scorned in capital city | News | DW | 19.01.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

'Berlin, I Love You' movie trailer scorned in capital city

A trailer for a new English-language romantic film set in the German capital has caused quite a stir among some critics. Berlin, say the film's protagonists, is a place where people come to "dream" and "fall in love."

Berlin skyline (picture-alliance/C. Reister)

A new romantic film set in Berlin has been dismissed for being overly cliched by some of the city's critics and residents, months before it hits cinema screens.

Starring Helen Mirren, Keira Knightley, and Mickey Rourke, "Berlin, I Love You" portrays a series of love stories in the German capital city.

Distributor Saban Films published the film's first trailer online on Wednesday. In it, the film's protagonists are seen laughing, flirting and crying as they interact in different locations throughout the city.

Read more: Berlin's SPD wants to fund porn to fight sexism

A narrator says early in the trailer that Berlin is a place where people "to dream, to dance and to fall in love." Later in the clip, a character says they arrived "to restore my faith in life," followed by another character who declares that in Berlin, "everything is possible."

'Inapplicable Berlin cliches'

But some German critics and residents of Berlin were unimpressed.

"The worst thing that has befallen the German capital in recent years in terms of film," wrote a critic in the German version of VICE. The film, Lisa Ludwig wrote, deployed lots of Hollywood stars and "all of the inapplicable Berlin cliches" to sell its anthology of love stories.

Read more: Opinion: Keeping Berlin sexy

In another article, a writer for I Heart Berlin, a Berlin-themed lifestyle blog, wrote that Berliners were "shocked and shaken" by the trailer.

"It's as if someone had taken all of the Berlin hype and all its cliches from a decade ago to Hollywood and made something grotesque that feels like an insult to any Berliner," he wrote.

Newspaper critic calls for calm

Berlin, described by a former mayor as "poor, but sexy," has become one of Europe's most popular cities for young people seeking a cheaper and grungier alternative to London or Paris.

Responding to the trailer controversy, a critic in the local Berliner Morgenpost newspaper dismissed much of the criticism as overblown.

"Maybe it's just a terrible trailer?" wrote Peter Zander. "And do we really have to get up in arms about everything before we've even seen it?"

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

Berlin's SPD wants to fund porn to fight sexism

Berlin's SPD has come up with a scheme to publicly fund feminist porn and distribute it for free via public broadcasters. The party wants to cater to teens who look for porn online, but don't always like what they find. (13.06.2018)  

Living in Berlin: "Poor but sexy"

Like New York, Berlin doesn't sleep. Bars and clubs are open around the clock, and culture seekers will be spoiled with opportunities to see new exhibitions and stage shows opening daily. (14.03.2012)  

Opinion: Keeping Berlin sexy

So much for Berlin's self-confidence. Rising rents, failing integration and skyrocketing crime show the German capital doesn't have a plan for the future - and it needs to get one, DW's Gero Schliess writes. (12.06.2016)  

WWW links

DW Newsletter  

Related content

Buchcover - Stella von Takis Würger

Novel based on Jew 'catcher' Stella Kübler stirs controversy 16.01.2019

It tells the fictionalized true story of a woman who gave up her fellow Jews to the Nazis. Critics have condemned the novel Stella by Takis Würger, published this week in Germany, as "Holocaust kitsch."

China Bundespräsident Steinmeier in Beijing

Germany, China promise closer trade ties 18.01.2019

Beijing and Berlin have signed agreements to boost cooperation in the banking and insurance sectors. A trade spat with the US has left China looking for other trade partners.

Berlin: Protestaktion während der Modeshow von der brasilianischen Modedesignerin Aline Celi

Fashion in Berlin gains from diversity 15.01.2019

Long a mecca for the creative-minded, Berlin has been inspiring fashion trends for centuries. A look at several designers from around the world who now call the German capital home.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 