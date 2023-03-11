Berlin exhibition spotlights colonial-era theft

HistoryGermanyBerlin exhibition spotlights colonial-era theftTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoHistoryGermanyTomi Oladipo 11/03/2023November 3, 2023In Germany, there has been a campaign for continued investigations into what happened in colonial times, and to educate people in Tanzania and in Germany. An exhibition in Berlin focuses on missing human remains and looted artifacts from Tanzania.https://p.dw.com/p/4YORAAdvertisement