Berlin exhibition spotlights colonial-era theft

Tomi Oladipo
November 3, 2023

In Germany, there has been a campaign for continued investigations into what happened in colonial times, and to educate people in Tanzania and in Germany. An exhibition in Berlin focuses on missing human remains and looted artifacts from Tanzania.

Tomi Oladipo Tomi Oladipo is a British-born Nigerian journalist based in Berlin.