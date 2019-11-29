Berlin climate protesters brave icy weather and waters

Even the biting chill of Berlin's already wintery fall weather wasn't enough to hold protesters back on Friday as they took to the streets in their thousands to demand more action against climate change.

One group of students even plunged into the icy waters of the Spree River, holding up a white box in a symbolic attempt to rescue the government's climate-change package.

The latest global climate strike comes just three days ahead of the COP25 Climate Change Conference in Madrid. People were set to march in 2,400 cities across 157 countries.

United generations

At Berlin's iconic Brandenburg Gate, protesters of all ages were out in force to make their voices heard. Strollers were lined up in rows, their tiny occupants hidden under placards; office workers bundled up as they "took an extended lunch break," while the familiar seasonal smell of mulled wine wafted over protesters from one well-prepared group of pensioners holding the poster "Grandmas for climate protection."

Also very obviously present was the Fridays for Future Movement, inspired by Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg. The German branch of the movement is behind thousands of German schoolchildren not going to lessons every Friday for almost a year.

Their demands include putting an end to fossil fuel subsidies, switching off a quarter of all coal-fired power stations and developing renewable sources to cover 100% of Germany's energy needs by 2035.

A placard held by one 12-year-old protester reads: 'Grandad, what's a snowman?"'

Worried about flying impact

A relative newcomer to the marches, 12-year-old Liv, was attending for the second time.

"I think that without Greta Thunberg, we wouldn't have all been here striking. We learnt about climate change in school, but Greta opened our eyes," she said. A homemade placard wobbled above her head: "Grandad, what's a snowman?"

After learning more about climate change, Liv and her brother have now changed their family’s holiday plans. "My parents wanted us to visit my aunt in Australia, but my brother and I didn't want to fly all that way because of the CO2 emissions." Instead, the family is taking a vacation on Germany's Baltic Coast.

Disappointment at climate policy package

The courage and perseverance of the schoolchildren was something to be grateful for, said 59-year-old businessman Andreas. He and a small group of fellow entrepreneurs were taking the opportunity on Friday to share the measures they have implemented in the workplace to combat climate change.

"One of the biggest measures, of course, is using green energy," he says, adding that his colleagues are now secured a monthly public transport pass and that his company is working to avoid replacing old computers and hardware whenever possible.

Like many demonstrators, Andreas wants to see and improved climate policy package from the German government.

"The measures that they're proposing simply aren't enough. The government needs to have more courage and not always concentrate only on the economic effects," he said, adding that Germany's auto industry had failed to prepare itself for a digital and carbon-neutral future.

Andreas said he wanted to showcase entrepreneurs engaged in combating climate change

Upper house votes on climate policy

Across town on Friday, the Bundesrat — Germany's upper house of parliament — voted on the raft of measures aimed at cutting greenhouse gas emissions by 55% by 2030, compared to 1990 levels. The package was approved by the lower house earlier in November.

The climate protection law, an increase in aviation tax and the introduction of an initial CO2 price of €10 ($11) per ton were all approved on Friday, but the Bundesrat is now seeking a compromise on cost-sharing between Berlin and states.

"It's just not enough," said protester Meike Schützek. Protesting alongside her colleagues from Ocean Now on Friday, she criticized members of the German government for sitting in their "ivory towers" where the effects of climate change are not being felt. "We urgently need to do more to protect our oceans from all of the plastic," the 43-year-old said.

Divya Murthy (left) and Meike Schützek (second left) demonstrated with colleagues from the NGO 'Ocean Now'

Her colleague, Divya Murthy, said that Germany needed to assert its role and responsibility in tackling climate change.

"The places that are feeling the effects of climate change the most are developing countries," 29-year-old Murthy said. "So it's the responsibility of developed countries like Germany to do something about it."

After Friday's global protests, all eyes are now looking to the COP25 climate conference in Madrid. Negotiators from some 200 countries will meet for two weeks, starting on December 2, in the hope of setting out clearer rules on how to meet the requirements of the 2015 Paris Agreement on climate change.

Climate change strikes worldwide — in pictures Diving in with the rest Young activists in Berlin took a dip in the city's Spree River to demonstrate their desire for more action on climate change. Their protest took place as Germany's upper house of parliament passed a raft of measures aimed at cutting emissions. However, critics of the package said it did not go far enough.

Climate change strikes worldwide — in pictures Wanting a new start Thousands of protesters gathered in front of Berlin's Brandenburg Gate to voice dissatisfaction with a perceived lack of urgency on the part of the government. Some 50,000 people took part, demanding a "new start" for the government's climate policy.

Climate change strikes worldwide — in pictures Tide of opinion "The climate is changing, why aren't we?" ask these protesters Rome. The historic Italian city of Venice was recently flooded, with the local mayor blaming climate change for the highest tide in 50 years. Climate protests took place in 138 Italian towns and cities, according to Fridays for Future Italia, including in major urban centers like Rome, Milan, Turin, Naples and Palermo.

Climate change strikes worldwide — in pictures Message for the government Activists and schoolchildren in Sydney kicked off the latest round of global protests against climate change on Friday by picketing the headquarters of Australia's ruling party. The protesters — brandishing placards that read "You're burning our future" and chanting "we will rise" — turned out as Sydney was again enveloped in toxic smoke caused by bushfires.

Climate change strikes worldwide — in pictures Koalas under threat The protests have taken on extra urgency in Australia — the country's southeast has been devastated by hundreds of damaging bushfires in recent weeks. Wildfires and drought have left the koala bear on the verge of "functional" extinction.

Climate change strikes worldwide — in pictures Japan — a victim of extremes Hundreds of people marched through Tokyo's Shinjuku district to show their support for the Fridays For Future movement. Japan is no exception to abnormal weather patterns around the world in recent years. The island nation has been hit by increasingly frequent typhoons, and also by hotter weather. In October, Typhoon Hagibis ripped through central and north-eastern Japan, killing scores of people.

Climate change strikes worldwide — in pictures Forests For Future Demonstrations also took place in Indonesia, where – in an effort to to protect tropical forests - the government has issued a temporary ban on permits for palm plantations. However, critics say a lack of transparency has made it difficult to evaluate the moratorium's effectiveness. The global palm oil trade has been blamed as a major contributor to climate change by causing loss of vegetation.

Climate change strikes worldwide — in pictures Something in the air In Delhi — the world's most polluted capital — students staged a march to the environment ministry carrying placards and demanding that the government declare a climate emergency. The country is one of the biggest sources of greenhouse gases and has 14 of the 15 most polluted cities in the world, according to a UN study.

Climate change strikes worldwide — in pictures Targeting international talks The protests took place as negotiators from some 200 countries prepared to meet for the COP25 climate conference in Madrid. Participants are seeking clearer rules on how to meet the requirements of the 2015 Paris agreement on climate change. The accord aims to limit the increase in global average temperature to well below 2 degrees Celsius. Author: Richard Connor



