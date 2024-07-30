Belarus pardons German sentenced to death

PoliticsBelarus
Belarus pardons German sentenced to deathJuly 30, 2024
Advertisement
State media in Belarus on Tuesday reported that President Alexander Lukashenko had decided to pardon German national Rico K., who was sentenced to death in June on terrorism and other charges.
It was already known that his lawyers were seeking a stay of execution and that Lukashenko was considering the bid, after he had asked for a pardon on TV.
You can read more details about the case and Rico K. here.
This is a developing story. More to follow.
msh/wmr (AFP, Reuters)