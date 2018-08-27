Bastian Schweinsteiger says goodbye to Bayern Munich with testimonial goal

Tuesday's match between Schweinsteiger's current club Chicago Fire and the German side, with whom he spent 13 trophy-laden seasons, finished 4-0 to the hosts.
Serge Gnabry gave a strong Bayern side the lead before Sandro Wagner and Schweinsteiger's long-term teammate Arjen Robben added further strikes. After playing the first half for Fire, Schweinsteiger sealed the win with a goal seven minutes from time for their opponents.
"I am one of you, and I always will be one of you," said the Bavarian native and World Cup winner in a tearful speech after the match. "My past belongs only to Bayern and nobody else."
Bastian Schweinsteiger poses with all the trophies he won at Bayern Munich
About 75,000 fans packed in to the Allianz Arena to wave goodbye to their former star, many of them wearing jerseys with Schweinsteiger's number, 31, emblazoned on the back.
He met with former bosses Karl-Heinz Rummenigge and Uli Hoeness before the game as well as coach Jupp Heynckes, who famously led Schweinsteiger and co. to a treble in 2013.
The crowd had called for a goal from the man they'd come to see and eventually he obliged, slamming home a David Alaba cross. Not that it really mattered, this was all about the memories.
First professional contract at 18
Bastian Schweinsteiger grew up in the deep south of Bavaria, and first kicked a ball at the age of three. At 14 he was picked up by Bayern Munich's youth program and in late 2002 the then-18-year-old signed his first professional contract with the club.
First cap aged 19
Schweinsteiger made his debut for the national team together with close friend Lukas Podolski, in a European Championship warm-up match against Hungary on June 6, 2004. Germany lost 2-0 and were later eliminated in the group stage at Euro 2004 in Portugal.
Eight Bundesliga titles
The technically adept Schweinsteiger quickly became one of the first names on the team sheet at Bayern Munich. Strong in the tackle, the midfielder also proved himself more than capable of contributing to the attack, making him a fan favorite. Schweinsteiger was part of a Bayern team that won eight Bundesliga titles.
Agonizing elimination in home World Cup
By the time Germany hosted the World Cup in 2006, Schweinsteiger and his friend Podolski had established themselves as regulars on the national team. Here, Schweinstieger comforts teammate Per Mertesacker after Italy beat Germany in extra time in their semifinal. Schweinsteiger had come on as a substitute in the 73rd minute.
The captain's armband
When Miroslav Klose was subbed off at halftime in a friendly against Belgium in August 2008, he handed the captain’s armband to Schweinsteiger. After pulling it on for the first time, the then-24-year-old scored from the penalty spot to make it 1-0 for Germany.
A Champions League title at last
It took a few years, but in 2013, along with then-club and national team captain Philipp Lahm, Schweinsteiger finally brought the Champions League trophy back to Munich. The Bavarians beat Bundesliga rivals Borussia Dortmund 2-1 in the final played in Wembley Stadium in London.
2014 World Cup title
Many believed Schweinsteiger’s best was already behind him as Germany headed to Brazil for the 2014 World Cup. However, he proved the doubters wrong with a swashbuckling performance in the final against Argentina and was a key factor in Germany’s triumph.
An FA and an EFL Cup
It came as a surprise to many when Schweinsteiger decided to leave Bayern after 17 years at the club. In 2015 he moved to Manchester United. However, he was plagued by injuries and never was able to establish himself as a regular in the first 11. In the end he was frozen out by coach Jose Mourinho. Despite his lack of playing time, he did manage to collect both FA Cup and EFL Cup winners' medals.
Last hurrah!
After Schweinsteiger’s season with Manchester United was wrecked by injury, nobody expected much from him at Euro 2016. However, after coach Joachim Löw brought him off the bench in Germany’s opening match against Ukraine, he sprinted almost the length of the pitch to score the second goal in a 2-0 victory.
Semifinal mishap
Alas, that turned out to be the highlight of Schweinsteiger's Euro 2016. Coach Joachim Löw used him sparingly, bringing him off the bench. He got his first start in the semifinal against France - when he inadvertently handled the ball inside the box, conceding the penalty that gave the hosts a 1-0 lead. France would go on to win 2-0 in Marseille - and eliminate Germany from the tournament.
Wedded bliss
However, life is not just about football - just days after Germany were eliminated from Euro 2016 in France, Bastian Schweinsteiger took the plunge, wedding his girlfriend, Serbian former world No. 1 tennis player Ana Invanovic in a ceremony in Venice.
Last hurrah
In August 2016, Bastian Schweinsteiger made his final appearance in the national team jersey, a 2-0 German win in a friendly against Finland in Mönchengladbach. It was his 121st appearance for his country. Six months later, he is embarking on a new adventure, as he moves on to America to try to help revive the fortunes of Major League Soccer strugglers Chicago Fire.
Go west (not so) young man!
On April 1, 2017, Bastian Schweinsteiger scored in his debut for his new club, Chicago Fire of Major League Soccer. He had a positive impact on the Fire, helping them to qualify for the playoffs after having finished bottom of the Eastern Conference the two previous seasons. In 2018, though, the Fire have won just six of their 27 games so far and are very much out of contention for the playoffs.
Bastian Schweinsteiger is Bavaria
A day prior to Tuesday evening's testimonial match between his Chicago Fire and his former club, Bayern Munich, at the Alliance Arena in Munich, Bastian Schweinsteiger was presented with his home state's Order of Merit. "You are Bavaria - and you have done outstanding things for Bavaria," state Premier Markus Söder told the 34-year-old at the presentation ceremony.
Author: Chuck Penfold