Banksy tribute to Paris terror attack victims stolen

A memorial painting by artist Banksy has been stolen from the Bataclan concert hall, where 90 people were killed in the coordinated 2015 Islamist terror attacks in Paris, the venue announced Saturday.

The painting, which had been attributed to the famed anonymous street artist when it appeared last June, depicted a veiled female figure in a mournful pose with downcast expression. It had been stenciled in white onto a black emergency door.

"We are today filled with a deep sense of indignation. The work of Banksy, a symbol of contemplation belonging to all — residents, Parisians and citizens of the world — has been taken from us," the Bataclan said in a tweet showing the artwork alongside its message.

On November 13, 2015 the Bataclan was stormed during a concert by militants who open fired in the hall, killing 90 people. A total of 130 people died during the coordinated attacks that took place in Paris that night.

The Banksy work was reportedly stolen from Friday night into Saturday by a group of thieves who used electric tools to cut away the door and load it into a van.

Various other street paintings attributed to Banksy popped up last June throughout the French capital, and some have since been vandalized.

Street art as collector items

Works by the mysterious British muralist, which often critically address issues of justice, society and politics through clever, simple juxtaposition, have become valuable collector pieces.

A work created in an industrial town in Wales last month, depicting a child enjoying what appears to be snow but is actually pollution, sold for over 100,000 pounds ($132,000/€116,000).

Last October, Banksy caused a sensation when one of his paintings began shredding itself in front of an auction-house public after having just been auctioned off for $1.4 million.

Banksy : King of urban art Paparazzi Rat Banksy's stencil piece "Paparazzi Rat" is one of his most iconic works. Starting April 15, 2016, collector Dirk Kronsbein is showing 45 works from his Banksy collection, many of them originals, in his Munich gallery. Kronsbein has said he holds Banksy in high regard due to his social activism.

Banksy : King of urban art Toxic Mary Maria feeds Baby Jesus with a bottle that's adorned with a skull. Bomber jets are flying below them in this macabre picture. Dirk Kronsbein owns the original "Toxic Maria." Originals are hard to come by on the art market and can cost around 625,000 euros ($713,000).

Banksy : King of urban art Monkey Queen Banksy is not only critical of society, he also has a sense of humor. Here, he's depicted the Queen as a chimpanzee in royal regalia. Banksy donates the proceeds from his works to charity. He was once able to present a six-figure check to a youth sports club after the sale of one painting. Dirk Kronsbein also plans to support sport programs for children with his exhibition.

Banksy : King of urban art Chose your Weapon Dirk Kronsbein only sells a Banksy work if he owns more than one copy of it - as in the case of "Choose Your Weapon." It's an homage to artist Keith Haring with his dog. Kronsbein also sells Banksy paraphernalia and donates the proceeds to boxing programs for troubled youth.

Banksy : King of urban art Heavy Weapon Banksy often deals with armed violence and armament in his work. In "Heavy Weapon," he shows an elephant with a missile on its back. While graffiti in urban spaces is often illegal, on paper they're collector items. Even copies can cost as much as 100,000 euros.

Banksy : King of urban art Girl Nola Not all of Banksy's works are political. He's also created poetic stencil paintings like "Girl Nola," whose umbrella is spilling red and yellow rain. Who is Banksy? He remains an enigma and fiercely guards the secret of his identity. All efforts to find out who he really is have been in vain.

Banksy : King of urban art Kate Moss Owning a Banksy is a status symbol enjoyed by many celebrities. Actors Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, as well as model Kate Moss, all possess works by the mysterious street artist. Moss not only collects Banksy's works, but also became one: She had herself portrayed by him in the Pop Art style of Andy Warhol's iconic Marilyn Monroe painting.

Banksy : King of urban art Girl with Balloon Coldplay singer Chris Martin purchased the original painting "Girl with Balloon" at an auction. Not only celebrities, but also other artists like Damien Hirst collect works by Banksy. Hirst was among the first to recognize the street artist's talent. Author: Gaby Reucher / kbm



cmb/cmk (AFP, Reuters)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.